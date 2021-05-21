 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Newly digitized records from Boston in the 1700's shed light on the smallpox pandemics of the time. It seems that while a primitive vaccine was available, many people, most members of the "Make the Colonies Great Again" faction, violently opposed it   (apnews.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if any of you saw/remember the movie The Poseidon Adventure but when the boat flipped upside down some survivors made their way up to the bottom of the ship and a breakaway, cultish group went downwards. As a child I thought that was a dumb plot point because nobody would do such an obviously stupid thing...I was a sweet summer child.

Obviously, growing up has been an endless rebuke of my naive childhood belief.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you ever find yourself doubting or questioning the truth that Trump voters have been a permanent thread in the American fabric since the very founding of the nation -- in fact, since well before its founding -- just pick up a copy of Nancy Isenberg's "White Trash" and start reading.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's been such a long time -- but they had more than a feeling it would give them peace of mind.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just want to be the first to claim that this is a HIPAA violation!
 
Valiente
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
England didn't send her best people, really.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor Subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But in April 1721, after an English ship, the HMS Seahorse, brought it to Boston, it was a clear and present danger. By winter of 1722, it would infect more than half of the city's population of 11,000 and kill 850.

This is what you get with open borders.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
[Fark user image image 425x289]


Poor Mousedick, always laughed away when he posts stupid anti-Biden "memes" on TFD.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As always, radicalized christians were the problem.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'In a sign of how resistant some colonists were to the new technology, someone tossed an explosive device through his window in November 1721.  Fortunately, it didn't explode, but researchers at Harvard say this menacing message was attached: "Cotton Mather, you dog, damn you! I'll inoculate you with this; with a pox to you."'

1) Lol at the attached note.  Nice wordplay.  Hard to imagine someone from the MAGA brigades having that kind of humor and ability to use nuance like that.

2) The bomb-thrower apparently wasn't aware what was going to happen to his note if his explosive device worked.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
[Fark user image image 425x289]

Poor Mousedick, always laughed away when he posts stupid anti-Biden "memes" on TFD.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The only anti-biden meme I found funny.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Witchfinder General Gives Spiritual Advice
Youtube HhFgKNMmRL0


For an edutainment talk on inoculations, the VVitchfinder General supports protection against disease.

/even if thou art a wretched sinner, utterly unworthy of God's love
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Horrific scarring builds character.
 
profdc9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The same problem likely occurred then as today: the risk of death from smallpox was significantly higher than the risk of vaccination.  However, 18th century vaccines used live viruses and so there were definitely relatively more risk than the vaccines of today.  Furthermore, they knew next to nothing back then about the pathogen and what causes disease.  Today the vaccine has vanishingly small risk and we know exactly what causes disease and how to prevent it, so there is no excuse.
 
IDisME
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'In a sign of how resistant some colonists were to the new technology, someone tossed an explosive device through his window in November 1721.  Fortunately, it didn't explode, but researchers at Harvard say this menacing message was attached: "Cotton Mather, you dog, damn you! I'll inoculate you with this; with a pox to you."'

1) Lol at the attached note.  Nice wordplay.  Hard to imagine someone from the MAGA brigades having that kind of humor and ability to use nuance like that.

2) The bomb-thrower apparently wasn't aware what was going to happen to his note if his explosive device worked.


I would think he already knew it wouldn't work and he was sending a message that would spread.  I wonder if they had some sort of bomb squad at the time.  Like, yell RUN! really loud or something.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pretty sure they used 8 tracks in the 1700's
 
schubie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brilett: Horrific scarring builds character.


Bootstrap bumps
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Just want to be the first to claim that this is a HIPAA violation!

Ok that was funny. One should be able to take it if deserved.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
[Fark user image 425x289]


Every time someone takes a swipe at Trumpers you're there posting some sorry variation of this BS.

You really are quite the triggered little snowflake biatch.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
[Fark user image 425x289]


Shoo.  Shoo.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It reminds me of that old question, "If humans evolved from apes, why are there still apes?"

Well, now we know. Even in relatively primitive times, there have been extra-primitive assholes eager to claw back every last bit of human or scientific progress. They have always been with us, like cancer.

May we someday find a cure before they kill us.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [YouTube video: The Witchfinder General Gives Spiritual Advice]

For an edutainment talk on inoculations, the VVitchfinder General supports protection against disease.

/even if thou art a wretched sinner, utterly unworthy of God's love


His New Orleans kayak-hiking trip was hilarious.
 
