(NBC Washington)   Good news, everybody. If IHOP was just too stinkin' fancy for your dining enjoyment, they've got a new spin-off restaurant, "Flip'd by IHOP," that gives you a "fast casual" experience instead   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
382 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 12:05 PM (44 minutes ago)



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like a more upscale ihop
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're really grasping at biodegradable straws here.

A newer Waffle House is head and shoulders above an IHOP, and I suspect that's exactly what IHOP is going for here. Older Waffle Houses, YMMV, especially between 10pm and 8am.

There's a level of honesty when the cooks know you're watching them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Ill stick with Waffle House, thank you.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does I hafta get all dressed up like I'm a-goin to Walmart?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But do you have to dress up? I ain't puttin' on no fancy track pants.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sometimes you don't want to get all dressed up for breakfast.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time I've been in an IHOP, everything is... sticky.   gross...

Then when you leave, you are sticky.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: Every time I've been in an IHOP, everything is... sticky.   gross...

Then when you leave, you are sticky.


I think they clean the tables with a mix of water and syrup.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great.  A take-out place that will completely ignore my existence.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a good idea to have restaurants for when you don't feel like getting dressed to the nines like you are going to Walmart or something.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Interesting side note here folks. IHOP and it's parent corporation were going through some tough economic issues and for them to pull a stunt like this and it was recently they advised firing workers and closing down some of the less profitable IHOPs...
 
Saturn5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They know their clientele.
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Flipped off by iHop?

/I get no respect
 
pointfdr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
IHOP sucks i puffer Dennys!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems like that concept could also target hotel chains. Rather than managing their own "continental breakfast" operations they could just contract out to Flip'd. For most places it would be a dramatic step up even if you have to pay for it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They serve bowls I read. Isn't that what I once saw Trump eating on a picture?

Like, it's just a salad, but it's served in a huge taco instead? Does anyone eat the huge taco?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Does anyone eat the huge taco?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back before the pandemic exposed how fragile sit-down restaurants are I said that fast casual is the future.  That's only been amplified in the last year.  I won't fault them for a good business decision...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't ihop already do this once and it was kind of a fail for them?  they flipped the P around and became a burger place and nobody liked it.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: sounds like a more upscale ihop


More like something they want to fork the grab-and-go stuff off to. While I'm sure they'll want to keep stuff like burgers around, there may be some items that are more suited for a small locale where you're able to order and get out. The pandemic's push on online ordering and take out is probably the largest driver of this, despite of the fact that it hurt IHOP's rollout of its initial pilot program.

That being said, if wages are still in the shiatter, good luck getting this off the ground.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: closing down some of the less profitable IHOPs...


It was prior to the pandemic, but the IHOP in my shiatty decaying home city abruptly closed. My mom liked to go there for crepes and one day there was a sign on the door saying the AC was broken. The next week the sign was gone but the doors were still chained closed. Two weeks later the sign outside was removed and all the windows were papered over on the inside.

I took her to the IHOP in Springfield and we asked the manager there - he told us that old location wasn't even doing $10,000 a week in sales, which is incredibly sad.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Didn't ihop already do this once and it was kind of a fail for them?  they flipped the P around and became a burger place and nobody liked it.


That was more of a branding fail than anything. This is a shake up of the operations and day-to-day business model itself.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She flop
He flop
We flop
IFLOP
You flop
They flop
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If waffle house ever opened up in NJ, IHOP would be finished . But then the people who fund and run diners would break waffle houses legs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: It was prior to the pandemic, but the IHOP


My wife and I were considered regulars in our town's local IHOP. We heard all sorts of stories from the management there and they weren't shy in telling us things were getting bad for them.

I understand completely. My father owned 3 restaurants growing up. It's not an easy business.
 
