 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Do you really want to be traveling at 150km in a bullet train with a driver who pooped his pants?   (bbc.com) divider line
31
    More: Stupid, Conductor, Train station, Public transport, Driver's license, Driver's education, company's rules, driver's licence, passenger cabin  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When that baby hit 88mph, he saw some serious shiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he had to poo that bad then leaving the new guy at the controls was probably the safer option. I've had some pretty urgent collect calls in my life, and I can say that "focused on the task at hand" was not an accurate statement.

/Unless you count "keeping the F-stop high" as a task, natch.
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JR should be punished for not having a backup driver for emergencies.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...kinda
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is do you want to go that fast in a train with a driver who hasn't pooped his pants.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what happens in the Grateful Dead song "Casey Jones"?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's not like the thing would drive into a ditch if he isn't there, right?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Isn't that what happens in the Grateful Dead song "Casey Jones"?


Trouble ahead.
Trouble behind.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just keep a camp toilet stored in the cockpit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, 150km/h doesn't seem to be very fast for a bullet train, so maybe he figured he can do it on the slower section of the track.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm riding a city bus in Chicago (mid-90s) on a wicked hot summer afternoon.
the bus was packed and speaking of packed...a passed out homeless man punched lunch in his pants while he was sitting up.  how?
the stench owned the entire bus.  groans, laughing, howls, etc filled the bus along with the fecal stench.
he just snored away.
the older black woman next to me covers her face and says to me "baby, this ain't right!"
we laughed and endured the big city tax.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always been kinda surprised that trains aren't operated with a co-pilot there in case of emergency. In an event like this, #2 would take over.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the operations manual describe as process and procedure for unexpected bio events?  No Union to ensure the dignity comfort of the operators?

The Japanese article about the outrage towards the operator would be far more entertaining if he didn't leave the controls, but only if there was a photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


unfortunately the train wasn't moving when he pressed that red button, presumable emergency brakes (no deadman's handle anymore?) otherwise he'd never have gotten out the door and having at the very least knocked his head and fallen would have crapped himself right there which would have been funnier! Even funnier if we'd also seen the passenger(s) sitting on the bog at that precise moment.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I've always been kinda surprised that trains aren't operated with a co-pilot there in case of emergency. In an event like this, #2 would take over.


Eh. Emergencies are pretty rare, and when they do happen, the train stops itself. Not really worth having to pay twice as many drivers 100% of the time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Shinkansen never crashed."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company's rules state that if drivers feel unwell they must contact their transport command centre. They are also allowed to ask a conductor to take over the controls, but only if the conductor has a driver's licence.

The good ol' company catch-22's. In the event of an emergency, contact a supervisor. If one isn't available, any further action or inaction will be entirely your fault.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I've always been kinda surprised that trains aren't operated with a co-pilot there in case of emergency. In an event like this, #2 would take over.


Also, this sounds a bit like a staffing farkup, since there apparently *is* a protocol for having a qualified conductor take over, but one simply wasn't available this time.

"He called a conductor into the cockpit to man the controls, and then left for about three minutes to use the lavatory in a passenger cabin, JR Central said. The company's rules state that if drivers feel unwell they must contact their transport command centre. They are also allowed to ask a conductor to take over the controls, but only if the conductor has a driver's licence."
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason he shiat his pants kinda matters IMO.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

strapp3r: punched lunch in his pants while he was sitting up.


Holy shiat, that is the funniest thing I have read all day.

"Punched lunch"

A Bow and +2 Internets for you.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I've always been kinda surprised that trains aren't operated with a co-pilot there in case of emergency. In an event like this, #2 would take over.


#2 did take over, in more ways than one.
 
Loren
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: If he had to poo that bad then leaving the new guy at the controls was probably the safer option. I've had some pretty urgent collect calls in my life, and I can say that "focused on the task at hand" was not an accurate statement.

/Unless you count "keeping the F-stop high" as a task, natch.


Yeah.  If you're concentrating on your ass you're not concentrating on your job.  Perhaps they should include some sort of emergency toilet in the cab.  Camp toilets would work but there's no need for it to be light.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

strapp3r: i'm riding a city bus in Chicago (mid-90s) on a wicked hot summer afternoon.
the bus was packed and speaking of packed...a passed out homeless man punched lunch in his pants while he was sitting up.  how?
the stench owned the entire bus.  groans, laughing, howls, etc filled the bus along with the fecal stench.
he just snored away.
the older black woman next to me covers her face and says to me "baby, this ain't right!"
we laughed and endured the big city tax.


I was with a friend traveling somewhere in Tokyo. Full train pulls up, and miraculously the car in front of us is empty. We step on and are immediately hit with the bog of eternal stench. Lying on the seat is a passed out homeless dude with a waterfall of ass juice slowly coagulating from him pants to the floor.
We make for the next car to be greeted by snickering and giggling passengers. When we made the following stop, we watched the next group of unwary passengers step on and we enjoyed a hearty chuckle as they witnessed the full bouquet and immediately rushed for the adjacent cars.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, if he's got sh*t in his pants, I probably would want us to go faster.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

awruk!: Also, 150km/h doesn't seem to be very fast for a bullet train, so maybe he figured he can do it on the slower section of the track.


I don't think he planned his pooping, he probably just had to go.

I take more than 3 minutes to poop, especially if I have an upset stomach. So his performance was impressive.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rummonkey: cyberspacedout: I've always been kinda surprised that trains aren't operated with a co-pilot there in case of emergency. In an event like this, #2 would take over.

#2 did take over, in more ways than one.


Who does #2 work for?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What does the operations manual describe as process and procedure for unexpected bio events?  No Union to ensure the dignity comfort of the operators?

The Japanese article about the outrage towards the operator would be far more entertaining if he didn't leave the controls, but only if there was a photo.

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Hopefully not while he was passing a station.
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: I was with a friend traveling somewhere in Tokyo. Full train pulls up, and miraculously the car in front of us is empty. We step on and are immediately hit with the bog of eternal stench. Lying on the seat is a passed out homeless dude with a waterfall of ass juice slowly coagulating from him pants to the floor.


On BART, that's a "Tuesday"
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.