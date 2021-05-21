 Skip to content
(CNN)   Millions of mice are swarming Australian towns, leading authorities to develop a mass poisoning plan. You'd think they could just release a pack of drop bears or feral bunyips or trained wendigos or whatever other deadly varmints exist there   (cnn.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send the feral cats to catch the mice. Next send dingos to catch the feral cats. Next send Tasmaian Tigers to catch the dingos. What? Extinct? Well, it was a good plan while it lasted.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bunyips are too damn smart to come out of hiding
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Send the feral cats to catch the mice. Next send dingos to catch the feral cats. Next send Tasmaian Tigers to catch the dingos. What? Extinct? Well, it was a good plan while it lasted.


There was a lady who swallowed a spider
That wiggled and jiggled and tickled inside her
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly
I don't know why she swallowed the fly
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass poisoning plan... yeah this is gonna end well
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: ZAZ: Send the feral cats to catch the mice. Next send dingos to catch the feral cats. Next send Tasmaian Tigers to catch the dingos. What? Extinct? Well, it was a good plan while it lasted.

There was a lady who swallowed a spider
That wiggled and jiggled and tickled inside her
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly
I don't know why she swallowed the fly


That gets really intense towards the end of the sequence..

What rhymes with 'radioactive bears'?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size

Maybe theyre just trying to move their house.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax and let the chazwozzas take care of things naturally.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robots. The answer is robots.

static.turbosquid.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trained Wendigo is the name of my Marilyn Manson cover act
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they should really do better to maintain the native owl population. There's about 15 species of owl native to Australia
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Aussies just eat the mice? Like create a farking market for Mice on the Barbie. Or catch them and grind them up into livestock feed. If there's one thing humans are good at is over harvesting resources. If you see mice as pests to be controlled, you'll never succeed. Turn them into a resource and they are dead.
 
Agarista
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
rabbit kill virus part 2?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What that poison might look like:

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Then the gorillas will die off in winter.
 
Mouser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Send the feral cats to catch the mice. Next send dingos to catch the feral cats. Next send Tasmaian Tigers to catch the dingos. What? Extinct? Well, it was a good plan while it lasted.


In any other part of the world, cats would be the logical solution.  Unfortunately cats apparently prefer to eat the native wildlife than the (introduced, like they were) mice.

The said thing is that Man's conquest of the world may have doomed the marsupial order of mammals.  They just don't compete well against placentals, which is why Australia was their last major hold-out.
 
zjoik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: oldernell: ZAZ: Send the feral cats to catch the mice. Next send dingos to catch the feral cats. Next send Tasmaian Tigers to catch the dingos. What? Extinct? Well, it was a good plan while it lasted.

There was a lady who swallowed a spider
That wiggled and jiggled and tickled inside her
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly
I don't know why she swallowed the fly

That gets really intense towards the end of the sequence..

What rhymes with 'radioactive bears'?


disgruntled hares
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like they should really do better to maintain the native owl population. There's about 15 species of owl native to Australia


to say nothing of 140 species of snake, and for snek, most rodents are tasty snak
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should call on these guys, since it worked so well last time.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wendigos are in the Pacific Northwest of North America, not Australia.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Then the gorillas will die off in winter. the annual forest fires.


There fixed it for ya
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just saw the other day that Australia now has Spiders with Scorpion Tails.

Sleep well!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
adding poison to the food chain.
Brilliant.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can't Aussies just eat the mice? Like create a farking market for Mice on the Barbie. Or catch them and grind them up into livestock feed. If there's one thing humans are good at is over harvesting resources. If you see mice as pests to be controlled, you'll never succeed. Turn them into a resource and they are dead.


Mmmmm, crunchy, savory, poppable Popcorn Mice, now available in Regular, Extra Crispy, and Nashville Hot for a limited time at McDonald's

/or Macca's, I guess
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Send the feral cats to catch the mice. Next send dingos to catch the feral cats. Next send Tasmaian Tigers to catch the dingos. What? Extinct? Well, it was a good plan while it lasted.


Dingos ate my baby
 
