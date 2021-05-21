 Skip to content
(USA Today)   A Wisconsin food plant saw 1 out of every 14 migrant employees die of Covid-19   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Sad, Bus transport, Migrant worker, Bus, Farmworker, Public transport, Foreign worker, last migrant worker, Bus stop  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Food plants are one of the best places to spread infections. Moist environments and close quarters. Built to keep food safe.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Appropriate.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cutesey slideshow-style article? No thanks
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the flu bro!
Who cares they were brown people!
Who cares, they were all illegals!

/this is what trumpers believe
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as the people who grow our cigarettes stay healthy I dont give a shiat.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The creator of this impossible to use article format should be pelted with rocks and garbage.

Subbie deserves far worse. Thanks for nothing failmitter.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just as planned Subby. Just as planned .It's not enough to be obscenely wealthy, the 1 percent need to have the power to chose who lives and who dies and they keep hitting that die button for everyone.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: A cutesey slideshow-style article? No thanks


frinkiac.comView Full Size


frinkiac.comView Full Size


/still true about USA Today
//except the Larry King part obviously
///Since hes dead and all...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not a flaw but rather a feature of capitalism
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BigNumber12: A cutesey slideshow-style article? No thanks

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]

/still true about USA Today
//except the Larry King part obviously
///Since hes dead and all...


Fark user imageView Full Size


you deserve a special pastry along w subbie and the creator of the terrible scrolling slide show for this terribly formatted meme.

/i am disappoint
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those men died so people could hoard canned green beans.

Canned green beans are nasty, those men died for foul green bean casserole last Thanksgiving
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Just the flu bro!
Who cares they were brown people!
Who cares, they were all illegals!

/this is what trumpers believe


You're not wrong. The state is pretty thoroughly infested with the cult.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought this article was going to be about the Jenny O turkey plant up by Turtle Lake. It is in Barron county, and boy did that county get hid hard during covid. Pretty sure they ran out of hospital beds, and they had a high covid death rate for awhile. Mayo Clinic had to ship people up there to help them out. It was bad.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Those men died so people could hoard canned green beans.

Canned green beans are nasty, those men died for foul green bean casserole last Thanksgiving


On the plus side, there were tons of grandparents who loved Thanksgiving so much that they were willing to be dead by Christmas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: A cutesey slideshow-style article? No thanks


It's just an opening. Scroll down and it's a regular article.
 
eagles95
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Familiar with this area. The people there honestly don't give 2 shiats of the workers died since they are darker than light beige. The town wouldn't exist without that plant.  They don't work there because it's too hard of work for them to do.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To the Republican's running WI and the people that voted them I would have to think this was done according to plan.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yet nowhere does the article total how many workers were lost.

It was USA Today? Nevermind.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: I thought this article was going to be about the Jenny O turkey plant up by Turtle Lake. It is in Barron county, and boy did that county get hid hard during covid. Pretty sure they ran out of hospital beds, and they had a high covid death rate for awhile. Mayo Clinic had to ship people up there to help them out. It was bad.


Of course no one hears about it.

WI is a microcosm of the US when it comes to news. Anything happening that isn't in Madison or Milwaukee, or on Lambeau field, isn't news. Everywhere else is 'drive through county'
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: BigNumber12: A cutesey slideshow-style article? No thanks

It's just an opening. Scroll down and it's a regular article.


So is the opening section like a "hazing?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FiendishFellow05
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: A cutesey slideshow-style article? No thanks


If you'd taken the 20 seconds to scroll through the 6 or so slides, beneath that was a full, probably 3 page investigative article.

Your loss.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.


I'm pretty sure you are not allowed to question incorrectly. Because then you are a plague rat. Hell just mentioning with anything other than absolute aquiessence gets the same results. I will demonstrate.

I wonder what their health condition was before that were infected.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Just as planned Subby. Just as planned .It's not enough to be obscenely wealthy, the 1 percent need to have the power to chose who lives and who dies and they keep hitting that die button for everyone.


Hey man everyone was calling for less humans to stop the killing of the earth. How did they think that would happen? Some people you can never satisfy. I swear.

Good news though. You can forget for a tiny portion of time by purchasing a foreign made widget manufactured by a country that doesn't give a shiat about pollution of the planet and abuse of their labor force. Plus you get to fill landfills with all that packaging as you seek to find the perfect cell phone case.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: ChrisDe: Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.

I'm pretty sure you are not allowed to question incorrectly. Because then you are a plague rat. Hell just mentioning with anything other than absolute aquiessence gets the same results. I will demonstrate.

I wonder what their health condition was before that were infected.


Healthy enough to travel hundreds of miles every year without a plane, then do jobs that are too hard for native workers.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Wisconsin.  The difference between death and living in Wisconsin is so slight as to be unnoticeable.
 
FiendishFellow05
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The creator of this impossible to use article format should be pelted with rocks and garbage.

Subbie deserves far worse. Thanks for nothing failmitter.


"impossible to use"? You can't scroll through 6 farking slides to get to the 3 page, in-depth investigative article?

People like you and BigNumber 12 are part of the problem. You biatch about the dearth of quality journalism out there, and then when you get a detailed article, you can't be arsed to take 20 seconds to access it.

Go back to your tabloid papers, already.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thanks China!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.


High mortality would be 1 in 20 (95%). I imagine that getting to 1 in 14 took some extra effort on the employer's part to work people until they couldn't stand up anymore.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: StoPPeRmobile: ChrisDe: Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.

I'm pretty sure you are not allowed to question incorrectly. Because then you are a plague rat. Hell just mentioning with anything other than absolute aquiessence gets the same results. I will demonstrate.

I wonder what their health condition was before that were infected.

Healthy enough to travel hundreds of miles every year without a plane, then do jobs that are too hard for native workers.


Native workers? Which Native workers? C'mon man, just say it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I'm guessing that the plant made sick people keep coming to work or they were fired, and gave them no medical care and no protective equipment, made them work harder and closer together, and then only removed people when they fell over dead.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FiendishFellow05: Giant Clown Shoe: The creator of this impossible to use article format should be pelted with rocks and garbage.

Subbie deserves far worse. Thanks for nothing failmitter.

"impossible to use"? You can't scroll through 6 farking slides to get to the 3 page, in-depth investigative article?

People like you and BigNumber 12 are part of the problem. You biatch about the dearth of quality journalism out there, and then when you get a detailed article, you can't be arsed to take 20 seconds to access it.

Go back to your tabloid papers, already.


Screw tabloid. 13x19 or GTFO!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: It's Wisconsin.  The difference between death and living in Wisconsin is so slight as to be unnoticeable.


Case in point. See previous post.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I wonder what their health condition was before that were infected.


"Many of the affected workers were in their 60s or 70s"

So, already at the end of their life expectancy?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eagles95: it's too hard of work for them to do


UltimaCS: do jobs that are too hard for native workers


Alternative take: "Jobs that don't pay enough."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: thatboyoverthere: Just as planned Subby. Just as planned .It's not enough to be obscenely wealthy, the 1 percent need to have the power to chose who lives and who dies and they keep hitting that die button for everyone.

Hey man everyone was calling for less humans to stop the killing of the earth. How did they think that would happen? Some people you can never satisfy. I swear.

Good news though. You can forget for a tiny portion of time by purchasing a foreign made widget manufactured by a country that doesn't give a shiat about pollution of the planet and abuse of their labor force. Plus you get to fill landfills with all that packaging as you seek to find the perfect cell phone case.


Is this widget on amazon? You can't tell us about it and not provide a link. Jerk.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: DNRTFA but I'm guessing that the plant made sick people keep coming to work or they were fired, and gave them no medical care and no protective equipment, made them work harder and closer together, and then only removed people when they fell over dead.


They don't remove them, they package them as Soylent-Greenbeans.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FiendishFellow05: Go back to your tabloid papers, already.


Difficulty: USA Today

You don't think that comment all the way through did you?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FiendishFellow05: Giant Clown Shoe: The creator of this impossible to use article format should be pelted with rocks and garbage.

Subbie deserves far worse. Thanks for nothing failmitter.

"impossible to use"? You can't scroll through 6 farking slides to get to the 3 page, in-depth investigative article?

People like you and BigNumber 12 are part of the problem. You biatch about the dearth of quality journalism out there, and then when you get a detailed article, you can't be arsed to take 20 seconds to access it.

Go back to your tabloid papers, already.


A gimmicky webpage that gives you no indication that an actual article is to follow isn't an attribute of "quality journalism," it's just gimmicky. I don't want to have to wade through flashy bullshiat in hopes of finding actual content.

It's funny that you mention tabloids, which are full of flashy bullshiat, when I'm the one pining for "just the text of the article, please."

You know, like actual newspapers?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: UltimaCS: StoPPeRmobile: ChrisDe: Is that a lot? That seems like a lot.

I'm pretty sure you are not allowed to question incorrectly. Because then you are a plague rat. Hell just mentioning with anything other than absolute aquiessence gets the same results. I will demonstrate.

I wonder what their health condition was before that were infected.

Healthy enough to travel hundreds of miles every year without a plane, then do jobs that are too hard for native workers.

Native workers? Which Native workers? C'mon man, just say it.


Gillette, Wisconsin should be full of the Menominee tribe, obviously. Why? Did something happen?
 
