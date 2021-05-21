 Skip to content
Construction on Connecticut Amazon facility halted after a seventh noose was found buried in the ground
    Creepy, NBC, Building, Construction, Fire protection, Occupancy, Discrimination, construction site, e-commerce giant  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The e-commerce giant is offering $50,000 as a reward for any information on the perpetrator

How much would it cost to have a truck mounted flir system?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?


Warm take: Copycat vandal "for the lulz" quasi-racists outnumber the serious racists by about 100:1, but the media report them all equally. It's fractal. And I bet the serious racists are getting pissed.

Being Connecticut, this could also have been Witch Intimidation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps persons with a knowledge of American history would remember what happens when the corporate bottom line is threatened.
As a person who knows about the strike wars in Pisstburgh, I'd remind the boyscouts leaving knots behind, this is 2021, and Amazon is huge.
They won't make a public display about your shenanigans coming to a halt.
You'll just end up in a drum. In a shipping container.
in the Marianas trench.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?

Warm take: Copycat vandal "for the lulz" quasi-racists outnumber the serious racists by about 100:1, but the media report them all equally. It's fractal. And I bet the serious racists are getting pissed.

Being Connecticut, this could also have been Witch Intimidation.


Or it's a construction site which are known to have ropes and someone just made a simple slip knot type rigging.  I mean the article even says they weren't nooses, just noose like.
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Perhaps persons with a knowledge of American history would remember what happens when the corporate bottom line is threatened.
As a person who knows about the strike wars in Pisstburgh, I'd remind the boyscouts leaving knots behind, this is 2021, and Amazon is huge.
They won't make a public display about your shenanigans coming to a halt.
You'll just end up in a drum. In a shipping container.
in the Marianas trench.


And it's likely the only thing of value lost will be the drum.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe they were load bearing nooses.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bezos is now black.

Hard to keep up with the hourly hurr.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Three goose...geese
Three moose...meese?
Seven noose...neese?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they were actually nooses, what's the odds this was a POC trying to stir things up?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?


It doesn't take a lot to upset racist shiatheads.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Target Builder: SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?

It doesn't take a lot to upset racist shiatheads.


The presence of somebody who doesn't look like them within a 5-mile radius is usually enough.
 
M-G
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?


It probably doesn't.  But racist shiatheads on the construction crew would enjoy terrorizing black construction workers.  Doubly so if AMZ required a certain percentage of minority contractors.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now I know what to do if I don't want Amazon building a traffic generator in my neighborhood.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace-whether at a site under construction like this one, or at one that we operate," said a company spokesperson.

The nooses weren't there for minorities, Mr. Spokesman.  They were there for you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fake noose.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry, folks. Amazon is closed noose out front should have told you

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They move the tombstones they only moved the tombstones!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Site's closed. Noose out front shoulda toldya.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Maybe they were load bearing nooses.


If my time comes, I'd prefer a non-load-bearing noose, please.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Sorry, folks. Amazon is closed noose out front should have told you

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x630]


tiny fist, etc...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Target Builder: SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?

It doesn't take a lot to upset racist shiatheads.


You say that in a thread about an article where people are upset about knots that aren't nooses, but maybe kind of look like one.  At a construction site.  Where ropes tied with knots are common.  Not sure the racists are the ones easily upset.
 
OldManBaby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huh, this was noose to me.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My town, unfortunately.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thesociologicalcinema.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?


It has nothing to do with racism, and everything to do with not wanting a giant warehouse in their neck of the woods.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?

It has nothing to do with racism, and everything to do with not wanting a giant warehouse in their neck of the woods.


It's being built in an industrial district that is already rife with big warehouses.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Andrew Power said the first noose was discovered dangling from a beam in the building on April 27, then five more ropes "that could be interpreted as nooses" were discovered two days later.

images.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Target Builder: SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?

It doesn't take a lot to upset racist shiatheads.

You say that in a thread about an article where people are upset about knots that aren't nooses, but maybe kind of look like one.  At a construction site.  Where ropes tied with knots are common.  Not sure the racists are the ones easily upset.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Anybody know the whereabouts of Juicy Smoo-yay?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In b4 packaging slipped from some construction facing product rather than any attempt to scuttle construction.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Perhaps persons with a knowledge of American history would remember what happens when the corporate bottom line is threatened.
As a person who knows about the strike wars in Pisstburgh, I'd remind the boyscouts leaving knots behind, this is 2021, and Amazon is huge.
They won't make a public display about your shenanigans coming to a halt.
You'll just end up in a drum. In a shipping container.
in the Marianas trench.


No, CT courts aren't above political influence. Amazon will make sure whoever gets caught gets buried under the jail in a very public trial. He'll get charged with every Hate Crime rider that can possibly be attacked to whatever vandalism, menacing, stalking, intimidation, disruption of commerce, destruction of property and breaking and entering statute that exists in CT.

The case will be covered by every news outlet Amazon owns or distributes with headlines like "CT Noose Terrorist blames his actions on minorities and women." "CT Noose Terrorist posted in incel rape boards." "CT Noose Terrorist Pedophile?"

It will be a pure railroading of a case, and the unlucky guy who gets caught copycatting will likely hang himself during trial.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?
It has nothing to do with racism, and everything to do with not wanting a giant warehouse in their neck of the woods.


Silly boys.  Amazon is classist, which boils down to racism against dark people, and just treating the rest of the workers the same way.  It's expected and desired in every corporation, and especially by all you Consumers, who live for those low, low, prices.

Amazon is a death to equality and getting any further in life than being a brainless box packer.  And that's just the way you all like it.  YOU don't have to work there, after all.   But it's sure nice to get your orders in one day.
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?


I was wondering why nooses are racist. The only two I know of that made the news are the one in NASCAR that wasn't a noose at all, but a handle for an overhead door, and the Jessie whatever guy that put one on himself. And in the past, they were used to kill people of all races, ethnicity, and both fake and real religions.
--------------------------------------​-------
Theory: They shutdown the work site every time they find a noose, and because of union rules people get paid anyway. "Hey Frank, got any more of that rope? I want to day drink tomorrow!"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like I am missing something. Why does building an amazon distribution center upset the racist shiatheads?


Who says it's them? If you're someone or some group that doesn't want an Amazon facility built and all you have to do is strew some nooses around to shut the project down, it would be asymmetrical warfare that's decidedly in your advantage.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If only the nooses were for Bezos.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are all sorts of possible suspects when you have out of state, non-union labor coming up from Georgia working on a huge building that the neighborhood is angry about.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"that could be interpreted as nooses"

So someone saw a piece of string hanging from something, clutched their pearls, and fainted?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Halfabee64: There are all sorts of possible suspects when you have out of state, non-union labor coming up from Georgia working on a huge building that the neighborhood is angry about.


It may be a statement that working in an Amazon warehouse is like a slow-motion suicide.

/wagie, wagie. Get in cagie.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
