 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Russian police find trove of diamonds and gems from 2018 World Cup heist, admitting it was a multi-faceted operation   (msn.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, Association football, Russia, FIFA World Cup, Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero, Argentina, Russian police, FIFA, worth of diamonds  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 5:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't carat all for that pun.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But since it's russia,
Why am I picturing new, shiny, diamond-emblazoned badges for the KGB?
 
sovah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: But since it's russia,
Why am I picturing new, shiny, diamond-emblazoned badges for the KGB?


Because you have the appropriate amount of cynicism?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The trove of 5 diamonds was turned over to Comrade Putin, who took custody on behalf of Russia.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.