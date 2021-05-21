 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   The British can't admit their ignorance over Brexit (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like they want all the perks of having a barrel you can stick your dick into, but they want to skip their turn in it...
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So even the express admits it was a failure but is now blaming 'eu insiders'. How entirely predictable.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think its weird that the UK did this to themselves.  And Boris is god-awful. 😬
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus those people are farking deluded.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: And Boris is god-awful.


So is Natasha...the way they taunt moose & squirrel.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Jeebus those people are farking deluded.


Hang on for a few minutes... I'm sure someone will post here shortly and inadvertently prove you right.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: raerae1980: And Boris is god-awful.

So is Natasha...the way they taunt moose & squirrel.


Ha!  Took me a sec 😋
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
101soundboards.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We'll know Brexit was officially a bad decision when ministry of truth representative reminds us that he was always at war with Brexit
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I still think its weird that the UK did this to themselves.  And Boris is god-awful. 😬


Let me leave this for you here:

Yes Minister - Why We're In The EU
Youtube wI87xiW8Y40
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: We'll know Brexit was officially a bad decision when ministry of truth representative reminds us that he was always at war with Brexit


When they start reminding everyone it was all a durty Labour plot to destroy the Tories.
 
silverjets
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
news.artnet.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

silverjets: That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?


Exporting enough rope to Albion.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No let me make this quite plain. You have been told that Brexit was a mistake. THIS IS A LIE!"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

silverjets: That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?


Yea that wasn't an article it was a collection of British derp.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

silverjets: That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?


Not understanding that the EUE is a colony of the Neo-British Empire and handing all monies, goods, and chattels over to their English overlords freely and continuously.  That has been the express requirements for Brexit since the beginning.
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Speaking to the Spectator, Lord Frost urged the EU to solve "arguments about trade" in a "grown-up way", drawing comparisons to the US-Canada model.

US and Canada have treaties regulating trade and for the most part, both countries abide by the treaties.  Boris need to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU if he wants that type of trade.
 
Burchill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Article involves an unelected politician and some random tweets from little britainers. Trust me, there's no  movement to boycott EU goods. It's the effing Express subby.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They just don't want to share that 350 million a week for the NIH until everyone gets a chin-up tuck.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You bastards! Why didn't you stop me from doing the stupid, self destructive thing I chose to do?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My favorite part about Brexit is the schadenfreude.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The article is mostly a summary of Express reader comments about another Express article.  These people are loons.  All of them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The article is mostly a summary of Express reader comments about another Express article.  These people are loons.  All of them.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Burchill: Article involves an unelected politician and some random tweets from little britainers. Trust me, there's no  movement to boycott EU goods. It's the effing Express subby.


The article seems to be one paragraph about Johnson, one about Frost, and the rest of it is quoting Express readers' comments from previous Brexit threads. It's insane. The lot of them are insane.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

silverjets: That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?


Not giving the U.K. all the advantages of being in the EU without any of the responsibilities.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Muta: Speaking to the Spectator, Lord Frost urged the EU to solve "arguments about trade" in a "grown-up way", drawing comparisons to the US-Canada model.

US and Canada have treaties regulating trade and for the most part, both countries abide by the treaties.  Boris need to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU if he wants that type of trade.


The real problem is that the UK thinks they're the US in this comparison.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

silverjets: That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?


I think perhaps not giving the UK the trade deals they seem to think they deserve?

It's weird that the UK is like that X girlfriend who broke up with you, and then proceeds to stalk you afterwards.

Like, why the fark aren't the Brexiters happy that they left? It's like they're super pissed that the EU goes on with its life, and doesn't really give a shiat about the UK.
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

silverjets: That was a mess of an article.  Just a bunch of quotes from angry people but no real reporting.

So exactly what is Brussels doing to sabotage Brexit?


If I had to guess it would be providing less expensive and higher quality goods. Seems to be in the same vein as "Buy American" in the US.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 500x481]


They conquered the world for spices and won't use a damn one in their cooking.
 
