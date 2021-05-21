 Skip to content
(Salon)   Despair has become the #1 killer in the US   (salon.com)
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Private profit is more important than public mental health.

In the USA, such a system drastically changes the role of psychiatrists and counselors: your mental health is monetized just as much as your physical health. Your job gives you insurance so that you can get to work on time and be productive. Anything beyond that requires legislation and tax dollars and we see how uncontroversial that effort is here. The defense budget never has to cope with such handwringing.

Finally if you're Gen X or older you may have met people who were part of the routine occipital lobotomy "program", or EST, or for me, had a teenage friend or two who was effectively incarcerated by their parents in a facility with the tacit understanding they were only getting it that good because their parents were well off, middle class, white, etc. The kids were depressed, but mostly were simply inconvenient in the second step parents' household and the new sproglings really needed the attention more.

In the 80s psychology was about where medical surgery was in the US civil war, before germ theory was seriously accepted. There were still practicing psychoanalysis "professionals". Only in the past five years or so as fMRI coupled with a cursory understanding of genetics has psychology actually started to look like medicine and not quackery or Pharmatopia. Or worse, part of law enforcement.

Our society is sick. The institutions are only concerned with wealth through capitalism backed by regressive Christianity, classism and racism.

It is unimaginable that such a society isn't rife with depression and despair, all untreated and actually exacerbated by profit driven health care.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't imagine why...shiat wages, health care is obscenely expensive, agents of the state murder at will without repercussions, the wealthy get bailed out if their profits stub a toe (as their corruption and fraud go unpunished) while poor people go to prison because they're poor.

And no one anywhere near power wants to fix any of that.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's because his bottle is empty.

lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what Murica needs? Billionaires and millionaires to commit suicide by the thousands because they rather off themselves than face whatever the gov has in store for them.

Until that happens, Murica will continue to be the fraud that it is.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the solution is across the board legal hookerism.

Lets face facts, getting women based on our looks, wit and intelligence has been an experiment gone grotesquely wrong.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to see despair?


Check out despair of deeznuts!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is why he personally supports things like jobs that pay living wages and full benefits, universal access to college or vocational education, debt relief and guaranteed healthcare for every citizen."

I can almost hear the cries of socialism winding up as I read this part. Ah well... back to my depression.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My despair is that my TF ran out, and I don't currently have the $10 to re-up myself.  :(
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA
Suicidal thoughts and behavior among minors jumped by 287% between 2009 and 2018. During that same period, those tendencies increased by 210% among 18 to 34 year olds. Alcohol-related diagnoses spiked by 37% within that decade, while substance-related diagnoses skyrocket by 94%.

Thanks Obama

/s
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: It's because his bottle is empty.

He's got another bottle 1/3 full right within arms reach.

He's fine.

/The crying is not authentic. I've studied these things.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sign/symptom of a country whose empire is on the brink of collapse.

Happened in France and USSR and I'm sure there are plenty of other examples
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
peachee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad drunk man sitting at counter
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoreau wrote "The mass of men live lives of quiet desperation" nearly 200 years ago.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld - Desperado
Youtube 7Ov3FhRB_Wc
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect despeech and maybe datplum as well.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: It's because his bottle is empty.

Thank you for the sponsorship!  You're a sweetie!  :)
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah this shiat is rough. It took a lot of damn pain to dig myself out of that hopeless pit of alcoholism. Death was where I was headed, no doubts there. Just didn't have the courage to end my life so I was going the slow route.

Everyone has their own beliefs ya know and I have never been much of a religious person but one day something happened. These days I call it my higher power. Whatever it was caused a shift in my thinking and I reached out for help.

4 years later and I'm a really happy person. My life is good and even the bad days are not really that bad. I'm in a great relationship, have a 1 year old and I adore her three children, have a home and a good job.

Sad part was, I had to do a lot of searching for the help I needed. In patient rehab is expensive, I moved into a sober living house for two years, AA meetings in rural areas are hard to track down as well.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: blatz514: It's because his bottle is empty.

He's got another bottle 1/3 full right within arms reach.

He's fine.

/The crying is not authentic. I've studied these things.


I re-looked.  I think he was drinking tequila.  Got a salt shaker and lemon next to him.  Probably has gut rot.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIAppologia: blatz514: It's because his bottle is empty.

Thank you for the sponsorship!  You're a sweetie!  :)


Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me the case study number, and its control point.

Oh; it's not based in anything but opinion.

So it's bullshiat.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIAppologia: blatz514: It's because his bottle is empty.

Thank you for the sponsorship!  You're a sweetie!  :)


So that's the jerk that saw it first. Jerk. Just kidding, but I did get a 'you can't sponsor' notice when I tried.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: It is unimaginable that such a society isn't rife with depression and despair, all untreated and actually exacerbated by profit driven health care.


The $ystem isn't broken. That's the way it was designed.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great to see a political op-ed piece masquerading as a public health article.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans need a good old war and a draft to get nationwide moral up right?

China got a 100 million communists to kill. Should be one hell of a job for at least a decade or two.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to have a collection of those shirts in my late teens and early 20s, mostly so I could get myself and a bunch of my friends into Oaks Park for free during the summers.  We'd blaze up in the parking lot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Great to see a political op-ed piece masquerading as a public health article.


Public health is probably the most political topic in this country.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Private profit is more important than public mental health.
In the USA, such a system drastically changes the role of psychiatrists and counselors: your mental health is monetized just as much as your physical health. Your job gives you insurance so that you can get to work on time and be productive. Anything beyond that requires legislation and tax dollars and we see how uncontroversial that effort is here. The defense budget never has to cope with such handwringing.
Finally if you're Gen X or older you may have met people who were part of the routine occipital lobotomy "program", or EST, or for me, had a teenage friend or two who was effectively incarcerated by their parents in a facility with the tacit understanding they were only getting it that good because their parents were well off, middle class, white, etc. The kids were depressed, but mostly were simply inconvenient in the second step parents' household and the new sproglings really needed the attention more.
In the 80s psychology was about where medical surgery was in the US civil war, before germ theory was seriously accepted. There were still practicing psychoanalysis "professionals". Only in the past five years or so as fMRI coupled with a cursory understanding of genetics has psychology actually started to look like medicine and not quackery or Pharmatopia. Or worse, part of law enforcement.
Our society is sick. The institutions are only concerned with wealth through capitalism backed by regressive Christianity, classism and racism.
It is unimaginable that such a society isn't rife with depression and despair, all untreated and actually exacerbated by profit driven health care.


Well, we have the most dedicated industry in the world at supplying us with lots of imaginary fulfilment, and since most people can't tell the difference between advertising and reality, we can just keep shopping until we're covered in plastic waste and despair, so that we have to work harder, so we can buy more.

Oh we already do that, and it's not working.  Oh well.  That's your problem.  Now clean up your farking trash, clean up your useless consumerism, and put some meaning into your life for once in your useless, trashy consumer life.

/ if we quit buying so much, the system would break down, wouldn't it?  Then why do you spend your lives, literally, to support it?

Sorry, no sympathy.  You all bought and paid for this world, and now you're mad because an artificial, inhuman world is inhumane.  Should have thought about that before you spent your life's income on selfishness.
I did.  I had to.  I'm an addict.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Great to see a political op-ed piece masquerading as a public health article.


Due to lack of equitable access to healthcare and especially mental health services, public health is a political football.  Thanks, Reagan...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jedekai: Please tell me the case study number, and its control point.

Oh; it's not based in anything but opinion.

So it's bullshiat.


"I don't see anything in the article I refuse to read."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if the well off people that can afford the necessities of life don't care if their "lessers" who
do jobs that they also claim are necessary, give one fark about those people beyond profiting
off their labor.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gloom and agony remain tied for second.

karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Despair, Desire's sister and twin, is queen of her own bleak bourne. It is said that scattered through Despair's domain are a multitude of tiny windows, hanging in the void. Each window looks out onto a different scene, being, in our world, a mirror. Sometimes you will look into a mirror and feel the eyes of Despair upon you, feel her hook catch and snag on your heart.
"Her skin is cold and clammy; her eyes are the colour of sky on the grey, wet days that leach the world of colour and meaning; her voice is little more than a whisper, and while she has no odour her shadow smells musky, and pungent, like the skin of a snake.
"...Despair says little, and is patient."
-

Neil Gaiman, Sandman: Season of Mists
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
.....and the #1 way to get an article greenlit on Fark.

MIRV888
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is MIRV's complete lack of surprise.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lots of reasons.
Memes help.
I started drinking less in mid January. Things suddenly got more stable.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quick! To the orgasm helmets!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have to say, probably the most interesting thing about ST:TNG was not only a ship's councilor, but that she was part of the senior staff. As if it's important for the function of a ship that not just the physical but the mental health of everyone aboard is looked after.

MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: So that's the jerk that saw it first. Jerk. Just kidding, but I did get a 'you can't sponsor' notice when I tried.


Hey there!  I've been wondering how you're doing!  Your hubby posts pictures of him and your daughter in TFD all the time, I can't believe how big she is already!
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blatz514: MIAppologia: blatz514: It's because his bottle is empty.

Thank you for the sponsorship!  You're a sweetie!  :)

Truly history's greatest monster. Thanks.

Seriously though, I don't know how you can be happy knowing you live in a society where you can be homeless with just a bit of bad luck even while doing nothing wrong. And that implies I think there is something you can do where being homeless is justified, and that's just not true. For most people there's this constant background of terror about what the future holds, and it shouldn't be that way.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2015 called, they want their headline back.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This "study" brought to you by the Institute for Getting all These Lazy Plebes Back to Work my Portfolio is Suffering.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have to say, probably the most interesting thing about ST:TNG was not only a ship's councilor, but that she was part of the senior staff. As if it's important for the function of a ship that not just the physical but the mental health of everyone aboard is looked after.

The second most interesting thing is she was smoking hot.
 
