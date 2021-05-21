 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Okay, sure he's a ruthless dictator of an oppressive regime with likely access to nuclear weapons, but when you're right, you're right
21
posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 12:20 PM



johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Likely access????
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hero tag on vacation?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Right Kim, that's what going to topple your regime. Not your inability to feed your country's people.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
North Korea is so unstable that *check notes* jeans could topple the regime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it is amazing what a good meal a few times a week would accomplish!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well now I want to see best Koreans sporting mullets.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But enough about Biden...
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He just knows everyone could wear it but him. NK citizens are crazy good at skinny. Kim, not so much.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait 'till he finds out about hot pants.

As a side note, I find it amusing how often I'm able to reference hot pants on this site.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably because skinny Western jeans would look really baggy on a NK citizen.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've often wondered why things like their military uniforms fit so badly.  A lot of the wearers end up looking like children playing dress up in adult clothing, boxy straight leg pants, sleeves too wide and too long at the wrist.  Things like that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, that is exactly what the leader of Thighland would say.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I've often wondered why things like their military uniforms fit so badly.  A lot of the wearers end up looking like children playing dress up in adult clothing, boxy straight leg pants, sleeves too wide and too long at the wrist.  Things like that.


Malnutrition leads to stunted growth.  National delusion leads to people not admitting growth has been stunted.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I've often wondered why things like their military uniforms fit so badly.  A lot of the wearers end up looking like children playing dress up in adult clothing, boxy straight leg pants, sleeves too wide and too long at the wrist.  Things like that.


The idea of uniforms is to make everyone look....umm...there's a word here and I'm not quite remembering...oh yeah.

The idea of uniforms is to make everyone look uniform.
 
perigee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Mind the Gap, and join the Resistance!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How tenuous IS your hold if skinny jeans would be your undoing?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Right Kim, that's what going to topple your regime. Not your inability to feed your country's people.


Prior to the pandemic, he, according to outside sources, was in fact able to feed his population. He has modernised the economy quite a lot.

Before the pandemic. Them shutting everything down I assume things really sucks now.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I need some photos of Korean ladies in skinny jeans to have an opinion
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Rising Sun: I've often wondered why things like their military uniforms fit so badly.  A lot of the wearers end up looking like children playing dress up in adult clothing, boxy straight leg pants, sleeves too wide and too long at the wrist.  Things like that.

Malnutrition leads to stunted growth.  National delusion leads to people not admitting growth has been stunted.


Wait a sec. I thought all the Feeling-Americans were helping them. Oh I guess they are fark you I got mine and want more-Americans.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Headline next week: "The president of Mar-A-Lago has banned skinny jeans from his resort country."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NM Volunteer: New Rising Sun: I've often wondered why things like their military uniforms fit so badly.  A lot of the wearers end up looking like children playing dress up in adult clothing, boxy straight leg pants, sleeves too wide and too long at the wrist.  Things like that.

Malnutrition leads to stunted growth.  National delusion leads to people not admitting growth has been stunted.

Wait a sec. I thought all the Feeling-Americans were helping them. Oh I guess they are fark you I got mine and want more-Americans.


Maybe lay off the crack pipe, sober up, and try again?
 
