(Metro)   Tiny violin time for rogue developers again: Multi-million McMansions to be torn down after they were built a third bigger than allowed   (metro.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
idiot estates.


A single dwelling like that so close to others.

Yeah, nothing says, "I have money but don't know how to spend it" like that.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, a pissed off contractor.
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People were going to pay *how* much for squashed together copy-pasta box houses?

No sympathy for anyone involved.
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: So, a pissed off contractor.


well I hope they've a robust audit trail of the changes they've signed off and any communication regarding
'it'll be fine'
cos I'd be looking to sue the architect and builder
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the one owner has spent ~$5k/month for alternative housing while footing the bill for his barrister to fight an obviously correct order from the council, world's smallest violin indeed.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
if you have that much money why would you want to be so close to your neighbors? I build as far away as possible
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dibs on the plywood!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can they try and salvage some of that wood?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many millionaires are there in UK/USA to justify entire neighborhoods full of terrible McMansions? At some point, you've got enough money to hire an architect to build you one from scratch.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brit houses. They probably have separate hot and cold taps for every sink.

/Not traumatized at all.
 
