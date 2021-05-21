 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   14-year-old teenager does the right thing after giving birth, hands baby to customer at restaurant to help with the tip   (abc7ny.com) divider line
35
    More: Weird, Infant, Mother, Pregnancy, New Jersey, JERSEY CITY, Adolescence, Maternal bond, Sweetest Thing  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 9:14 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a start in life.  Good luck, kid!
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She went about it in a dumb 14-year-old way, but she had good sense about her, hopefully the kiddo inherits some of that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Alease Scott and her boyfriend Walter Cocca were eating lunch when the teen asked for help.

Gross.
 
lectos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If we only stopped abortions, this would be fixed......oh wait.

See folks, this is poverty, lack of education, and a missing health and social support structure at work. This girl should have been able to make better decisions and had a support structure in the case of rape /and/or incest.  She should have been able to deal more easily with mistakes and been taken care of.  Instead, we get shiat like this.  At least she didn't throw it in a dumpster, but it's the same issue.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would you like a side of baby with that?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoa, tipping -75,518% is never cool.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been to Jersey City once.

It is a place I wish I never have reason to visit again. It's the Mos Eisley of New Jersey, and that's saying something. It makes Camden look tranquil.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait.
Teenagers have sex?
Why wasn't I informed of this...a bazillion years ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lectos: bortions, this would be fixed......oh wait.

See folks, this is poverty, lack of education, and


Counterpoint: Someone just saved 3 years and $30k on an adoption!

A compromise "solution" seems pretty easy, but the impasse is that one side doesn't really want to support pro-life across the board, while the other doesn't want to lose backup birth control. So they hide behind much bigger banners that are mostly transparent.

/flame suit on
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A 14-year-old teenager, as opposed to a 14-year-old septuagenarian?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Would you like a side of baby with that?


Babyback ribs?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: A 14-year-old teenager, as opposed to a 14-year-old septuagenarian?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lectos: If we only stopped abortions, this would be fixed......oh wait.

See folks, this is poverty, lack of education, and a missing health and social support structure at work. This girl should have been able to make better decisions and had a support structure in the case of rape /and/or incest.  She should have been able to deal more easily with mistakes and been taken care of.  Instead, we get shiat like this.  At least she didn't throw it in a dumpster, but it's the same issue.


It's simply because we keep electing boneheaded prudish, superstitious, regressive, narrow-minded  greedy old men to office.

You know, Conservatives/Republicans.

The millstones around the neck of our society.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does that come with dipping sauce?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a Chili's, or she'd want her baby back, baby back, baby back....
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor kid -- both of them.  At least she did the right thing, even if she did confuse a restaurant with a hospital.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Good thing it wasn't a Chili's, or she'd want her baby back, baby back, baby back....


You sicken me.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Would you like a side of baby with that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police were called and quickly responded with medical gear and oxygen.

Police have medical gear and oxygen now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Good thing it wasn't a Chili's, or she'd want her baby back, baby back, baby back....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
14 year old teenager? I don't know the circumstances behind it, but this is where abstinence would have helped the girl to begin with.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She should have known better than to order the" Slider surprise".
 
aperson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 603x644]


Sometimes you need two hands and the floor is the safest place because they like to roll off things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aperson: Sometimes you need two hands and the floor is the safest place because they like to roll off things.


Do you know what's on the bottoms of people's shoes?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think it was Nebraska that extended the law to any child up to 18 may be abandoned without charges. People, apparently, came from all over the country to abandon a plethora of children of all ages. It was pretty amazing.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DEATH PENALTY FOR THE 14yo GIRL & Jail for the baby!

Am I doing republican right?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: DEATH PENALTY FOR THE 14yo GIRL & Jail for the baby!

Am I doing republican right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morlinge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: DEATH PENALTY FOR THE 14yo GIRL & Jail for the baby!

Am I doing republican right?


That's crazy. The baby just has to be sent to underfunded foster houses or orphanages. We should also remove more funding from them just so people don't use it as an plan for child rearing.
 
schubie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And odd are some gross older perv is the one who impregnated her. He will face no consequences. Unless he injures his larynx sighing in relief.
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 474x344]


Perfect with some butter and sugar.  :D
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just get the baby a collar and leash, no problem.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

schubie: And odd are some gross older perv is the one who impregnated her. He will face no consequences. Unless he injures his larynx sighing in relief.


I'd DNA test that kid, chances are the father is a relative or lives with her.  Nine months ago most folks were essentially trapped in their homes.
 
lectos
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: lectos: bortions, this would be fixed......oh wait.

See folks, this is poverty, lack of education, and

Counterpoint: Someone just saved 3 years and $30k on an adoption!

A compromise "solution" seems pretty easy, but the impasse is that one side doesn't really want to support pro-life across the board, while the other doesn't want to lose backup birth control. So they hide behind much bigger banners that are mostly transparent.

/flame suit on


Adoption fees are another issue.  Those are ridiculous.  It's almost if they don't care for childrens.  I mean, I couldn't a whole one if I tried, but damn.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.