(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   Looks like BLM gets a new chant courtesy of Tennessee   (newschannel5.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA:  Jail logs show Jennette had been "hallucinating" and "detoxing" after being arrested two days earlier for resisting arrest, public intoxication and indecent exposure.
The autopsy listed the cause of death as "acute combined drug intoxication" with meth in his system.

But it also listed "asphyxia" as a "contributory cause of death" and ruled it a homicide.

So, this man spent two days in jail after being arrested, and it took that long for the drugs to kill him?

These officers killed that man, and they should face the full brunt of the justice system for murder.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well at least the jail camera didn't mysteriously malfunction.

So we have that going for us, which is nice I guess.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brosephus: FTFA:  Jail logs show Jennette had been "hallucinating" and "detoxing" after being arrested two days earlier for resisting arrest, public intoxication and indecent exposure.
The autopsy listed the cause of death as "acute combined drug intoxication" with meth in his system.

But it also listed "asphyxia" as a "contributory cause of death" and ruled it a homicide.

So, this man spent two days in jail after being arrested, and it took that long for the drugs to kill him?

These officers killed that man, and they should face the full brunt of the justice system for murder.


It's a refreshing reminder that cops lie to protect their own asses. Also, in before Fark's resident defenders of cop's abilities to regularly strangle people to death!
 
kukukupo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I know next to nothing about Meth.  My first google search for Meth withdrawal states:
The autopsy listed the cause of death as "acute combined drug intoxication" with meth in his system.

But it also listed "asphyxia" as a "contributory cause of death" and ruled it a homicide.

So, this man spent two days in jail after being arrested, and it took that long for the drugs to kill him?

These officers killed that man, and they should face the full brunt of the justice system for murder.


I know next to nothing about Meth.  My first google search for Meth withdrawal states:

The symptoms of meth withdrawal begin about 24 hours after the last usage.
Meth withdrawal symptoms include anxiety, hallucinations, paranoia and insomnia.
Although meth withdrawal symptoms aren't usually fatal, they can be dangerous due to dehydration.
Stopping meth on your own without medical rehab is very challenging.
Meth detox takes about 50 hours and is best accomplished under the supervision of a professional.

So, yes.  It sounds like he could be detoxing for as long as 3-4 days.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm really curious as to what percentage of deaths while in police custody have an "official" account which contain significant misleading or false statements.

Selection bias makes it seem like police do nothing but lie brazenly, because those are the stories that make news. I wonder if there is any study on how pervasive it actually is.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I know next to nothing about Meth.  My first google search for Meth withdrawal states:

The symptoms of meth withdrawal begin about 24 hours after the last usage.
Meth withdrawal symptoms include anxiety, hallucinations, paranoia and insomnia.
Although meth withdrawal symptoms aren't usually fatal, they can be dangerous due to dehydration.
Stopping meth on your own without medical rehab is very challenging.
Meth detox takes about 50 hours and is best accomplished under the supervision of a professional.

So, yes.  It sounds like he could be detoxing for as long as 3-4 days.


they really should be more descriptive of the type of professional that should provide supervision.

These did not look like the right professionals for this gig.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wrap sheet
 
carkiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I know next to nothing about Meth.  My first google search for Meth withdrawal states:
The autopsy listed the cause of death as "acute combined drug intoxication" with meth in his system.

But it also listed "asphyxia" as a "contributory cause of death" and ruled it a homicide.

So, this man spent two days in jail after being arrested, and it took that long for the drugs to kill him?

These officers killed that man, and they should face the full brunt of the justice system for murder.

I know next to nothing about Meth.  My first google search for Meth withdrawal states:

The symptoms of meth withdrawal begin about 24 hours after the last usage.
Meth withdrawal symptoms include anxiety, hallucinations, paranoia and insomnia.
Although meth withdrawal symptoms aren't usually fatal, they can be dangerous due to dehydration.
Stopping meth on your own without medical rehab is very challenging.
Meth detox takes about 50 hours and is best accomplished under the supervision of a professional.

So, yes.  It sounds like he could be detoxing for as long as 3-4 days.


Detoxing != high on.

But either way, you've got depraved indifference manslaughter at bare minimum if "all" they did was ignore his dishes, but "you shouldn't be able to breathe" is a pretty clear indication of intent to do harm, so the bare minimum doesn't cut it.
 
jamesfox27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like a case of bad decisions all around.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm really curious as to what percentage of deaths while in police custody have an "official" account which contain significant misleading or false statements.

Selection bias makes it seem like police do nothing but lie brazenly, because those are the stories that make news. I wonder if there is any study on how pervasive it actually is.


I'm just gonna say: it sure is strange how many black men seem to suddenly die of drug overdoses whenever cops put them in restraints which are a normal part of procedure!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm really curious as to what percentage of deaths while in police custody have an "official" account which contain significant misleading or false statements.

Selection bias makes it seem like police do nothing but lie brazenly, because those are the stories that make news. I wonder if there is any study on how pervasive it actually is.


pretty sure there was an article on Fark yesterday (sorry i'm not certain; I read from many online sources) which covered this exact subject. and a large amount of lies are first and foremost in police reports, this was covered extensively.

I don't have the answer to how to correct American's abuse and murders by police, or the horror of police unions. Like many others I want it to stop. IMHO it begins way up top with powerful wealthy white men who own everything that want to keep the whiteness white.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm gonna say those cops better be damned nice to everyone in that jail cause they are getting ready to be residents and it never hurts to get on your neighbors good side. As to the headline... you did see he was white right? I would hope they take this one up as something to fight for but somehow doubt they will.
A quick check of their website under the news section .... *crickets*
As expected... Nothing.
 
Zed234
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
5 or 6 white officers dogpile and torture a man to death. While impaired, in custody and in restraints. Of course there won't be any charges for the nice officers, because some of these that work forces are the same that burn crosses. If this had happened in iowa these 5 would now be contenders for mayor, chief of police, sheriff, county supervisor and state representative. Fark this state& Fark kovid kimmy!
 
buntz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...still a pretty tone deaf headline, even for Fark
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This shiat has to stop.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is a dog pile technique you are trained to use as a cop.  The first thing they teach tou is to pile onto the limbs, and to protect the airwave.  Everyone save the one bald officer seems to be in the correct position.  I have no idea why the bald officer is sitting on the guys back.  He should be stradling him with his legs not actually on the guy.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reading the article they were nice enough to include the autopsy report which includes a hospital wrist band with a medical records number on it whish the document. Since we are also given his name and other identifying information one has to ask, how the fark is this article not the poster child for a HIPAA violation?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

imauniter: Wrap sheet


"Wrap"?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Power only understands power. March, chant, blog. Nothing will change until power meets power.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meth addiction is horrible.  Addiction in general is horrible.  Substance abuse is horrible.  Every aspect of it is horrible.  From societies failure to provide equal opportunity to all it's citizens, that force that drives people to desperation, without a safety net.  Or blame it on the individual if you really must be like that.  It's all horrible.

Being an addict still should not be a death sentence, and legally, it's not supposed to be one.

My conservative sister was the biggest hater of addicts in the world.  It's always a "those people" situation with her.  In recent years, two of her good friends overdosed.  Suddenly, it was "how dare you judge Cindy and Lisa!  They were the nicest caring people in the world, and it was big pharma that killed my friends!"  From what I see, my sister, Cindy and Lisa were all drunks and addicts, and they got that way from a complex mess of living in a blatantly sexist society, big pharma, an obsession with alcohol.  Their own conservative habit sticking their heads in the sand to avoid introspection didn't help either.

Yet, she still blames addiction on skin color and has no empathy for addicts other than the ones she knows.

Know what should be a death sentence, extra judicial murder of addicts in cold blood.

No, it's not easy to help an addict, it's not easy to fix society so that everyone gets a relatively equal opportunity to learn, live, work and pursue happiness, but it's a better choice than flat out murdering the people who we've failed.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There is a dog pile technique you are trained to use as a cop.  The first thing they teach tou is to pile onto the limbs, and to protect the airwave.  Everyone save the one bald officer seems to be in the correct position.  I have no idea why the bald officer is sitting on the guys back.  He should be stradling him with his legs not actually on the guy.


Because Cops cant' achieve orgasms until they've killed a man.

"Grossman is a police trainer who tells cops they should be using *more* lethal force, and that after killing a man, they'll have the best sex of their lives."

https://twitter.com/radleybalko/statu​s​/971785025812353025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etf​w%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E971​785025812353025%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1​_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Farchive.thinkp​rogress.org%2Fthe-nras-professor-of-ki​llology-is-meeting-trump-to-discuss-vi​olent-video-games-5741d75cfb76%2F
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  

carkiller: Detoxing != high on.

But either way, you've got depraved indifference manslaughter at bare minimum if "all" they did was ignore his dishes, but "you shouldn't be able to breathe" is a pretty clear indication of intent to do harm, so the bare minimum doesn't cut it.
The autopsy listed the cause of death as "acute combined drug intoxication" with meth in his system.

But it also listed "asphyxia" as a "contributory cause of death" and ruled it a homicide.

So, this man spent two days in jail after being arrested, and it took that long for the drugs to kill him?

These officers killed that man, and they should face the full brunt of the justice system for murder.

I know next to nothing about Meth.  My first google search for Meth withdrawal states:

The symptoms of meth withdrawal begin about 24 hours after the last usage.
Meth withdrawal symptoms include anxiety, hallucinations, paranoia and insomnia.
Although meth withdrawal symptoms aren't usually fatal, they can be dangerous due to dehydration.
Stopping meth on your own without medical rehab is very challenging.
Meth detox takes about 50 hours and is best accomplished under the supervision of a professional.

So, yes.  It sounds like he could be detoxing for as long as 3-4 days.

Detoxing != high on.

But either way, you've got depraved indifference manslaughter at bare minimum if "all" they did was ignore his dishes, but "you shouldn't be able to breathe" is a pretty clear indication of intent to do harm, so the bare minimum doesn't cut it.


Looks like 1st Degree murder to me.
 
