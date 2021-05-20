 Skip to content
(Twitter) Folks, the bugs are real. This isn't an internet joke anymore; this is war. This definitely rates about a 9.0 on my weird-shiat-o-meter. Of course, you should've been here for the Zeronian migration in 1968
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Cicadas? What are we talking about here?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 hours ago  

Rhyno45: Cicadas? What are we talking about here?


He has crabs
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 hours ago  
Put the crack pipe down, dude.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
Around here we call them heat bugs, because the louder they get, the hotter it is outside.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
also, war? "war" with unarmed (stingless and non-biting) dumb bugs who will ALL just die of old age -with ZERO effort on the humans part- in a few weeks-to-months?

weird idea of "war".
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  

luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........


You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.


what, did you eat fresh molted nymphs that were still white? most people don't, those take A LOT of work to find. most people eat them after the wings have hardened. and then those exoskeletons ARE very much like shrimp shell.

i HATE shrimp shell. not even deep-fired crispy asian style......
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.


p.s. critters tend to taste of what they feed off. brood x has just spent 17 years diggin in dirt, suckin sap from tree roots.

does that really remind you of a feed lot chicken?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.


also, you use positive "anymore" -i don't trust your judgement!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

luna1580: Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.

also, you use positive "anymore" -i don't trust your judgement!


Hope this thread doesn't go to the Food Tab, I just realized the joke about everything exotic taste like chewy chicken is only known to me.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: luna1580: Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.

also, you use positive "anymore" -i don't trust your judgement!

Hope this thread doesn't go to the Food Tab, I just realized the joke about everything exotic taste like chewy chicken is only known to me.


food tab is best tab.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

luna1580: Sin'sHero: luna1580: Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.

also, you use positive "anymore" -i don't trust your judgement!

Hope this thread doesn't go to the Food Tab, I just realized the joke about everything exotic taste like chewy chicken is only known to me.

food tab is best tab.

[Fark user image image 658x588]


*sigh*
Some days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I feel a leaf blower would solve many of these problems, at least momentarily...
 
sinko swimo
1 hour ago  
watch & see, some genius is going to make Beer out of these insects. gosh darn ding-a-lings got to custom micro brew everything.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63
1 hour ago  
...Well, it could be worse.  During the rectification of the Vuldrini, they came as a large and moving Torg! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the McKetrick supplicants, they chose a new form for him: that of a giant Slor! Many Shuvs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day, I can tell you!

/Couldn't resist
 
Stud Gerbil
56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I feel a leaf blower would solve many of these problems, at least momentarily...


... or a flamethrower
 
spiralscratch
53 minutes ago  
KEKEKE
 
dyhchong
51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: watch & see, some genius is going to make Beer out of these insects. gosh darn ding-a-lings got to custom micro brew everything.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  

Rhyno45: Cicadas? What are we talking about here?


Lobster
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
42 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Rhyno45: Cicadas? What are we talking about here?

Lobster


Simple arthropods. Prawns of the land. The common lobster of the new West. You know... cicadas.
 
casual disregard
39 minutes ago  
There's zero cicadas here and I'm sad.

I want to hug my insect friends.
 
Mister Buttons
33 minutes ago  
Nothing going on here in central PA yet.

I don't care either way, but my 8 year old cats would appreciate some chirping toys to play with when I let them outside for an hour or two each night.
 
nytmare
32 minutes ago  
Unleash the Chinese needle snakes.
 
BafflerMeal
28 minutes ago  

nytmare: Unleash the Chinese needle snakes.


With bees in their mouths?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  
They seem to make good cat toys.
 
Mister Buttons
14 minutes ago  

Lytbeir: They seem to make good cat toys.


Good deal for the birds.  Cats get distracted by cicadas and more birds get to live, and the birds get to eat the cicadas too.

Win-win.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
10 minutes ago  

luna1580: also, war? "war" with unarmed (stingless and non-biting) dumb bugs who will ALL just die of old age -with ZERO effort on the humans part- in a few weeks-to-months?

weird idea of "war".


See.. That was their plan all along...To lull us into thinking it's all so normal...Then the murders began..
 
H31N0US
9 minutes ago  

Rhyno45: Cicadas? What are we talking about here?


Just some asshole trying to be melodramatic ironically.
 
freakdiablo
8 minutes ago  

luna1580: also, war? "war" with unarmed (stingless and non-biting) dumb bugs who will ALL just die of old age -with ZERO effort on the humans part- in a few weeks-to-months?

weird idea of "war".


Awesome idea for a war, we can't lose!

And eating cicadas? Y'all nasty!
 
ArcadianRefugee
8 minutes ago  
Anyone help with Twitter suddenly giving "Something went wrong. Try reloading." error every time now?
 
ArcadianRefugee
7 minutes ago  
aaaaand now it works.

Pleh.
 
ArcadianRefugee
1 minute ago  

luna1580: Sin'sHero: luna1580: i love cicadas. big broods are cool!

but only eat them if you enjoy the taste of old, cold asparagus encased in crunchy shrimp shells........

You know how I know you have never eaten cicadas?


They taste like chewy chicken.

what, did you eat fresh molted nymphs that were still white? most people don't, those take A LOT of work to find.


One of the pics from the Twitter thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks plenty there.
 
Mail Order American Husband
1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Anyone help with Twitter suddenly giving "Something went wrong. Try reloading." error every time now?


Fark is not your personal tech support site.
 
