(Texas Tribune)   Texas is now executing people by drawing and quartering. Prove me wrong   (texastribune.org) divider line
45
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They'd bring back stoning first.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas doesn't execute anyone, they just want you to *THINK* they are.  In reality, they sell death row inmates into slavery to Mexican drug cartels across the border.

Prove me wrong.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Texas doesn't execute anyone, they just want you to *THINK* they are.  In reality, they sell death row inmates into slavery to Mexican drug cartels across the border.

Prove me wrong.


I thought they sold the body parts to Mexican drug cartels.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbot's just suspended the media presence until he can figure out a way to slap executions up on PPV.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not allowing Texas to secede was a colossal mistake.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.


Not the coffee guy?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think you can execute someone by drawing them, subby.  Even if you draw them dying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.


Imagine simping for lethal injection.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid headline.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was the state's first execution in 10 months, the longest lull in the country's busiest death chamber since 1984. "

I admit, I do not follow death penalty issues very closely, but saying "ten months is a long time since our last execution" makes it seem like the rate of executions is a little high.  "Oh, I totally forgot, it's execution season again."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll need a three dimensional printer to show the cruelty.  Article mentions a practice begun just two years ago:  prison officials opted to take the advice of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They banned chaplains of any religion from entering the chamber, citing security concerns.They're quite proud to say they only reinstated chaplains presence only weeks ago.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas doesn't execute anyone. They give them a nice big meal, have them bathed like in Coming to America, then give the prisoner a briefcase full of money, then the warden gives them a big hug and secretly let them out the hidden back door and then just tell everyone they died.

Prove me wrong.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All part of Abbott's plan to require that execution by by him biting out the prisoners throats.

Orders his pizza without garlic too.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: Abbot's just suspended the media presence until he can figure out a way to slap executions up on PPV.


a.espncdn.comView Full Size
 
Gunboat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Stupid headline.


I liked the headline.
/not Subby
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was death by unfufu
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Republican "officials" don't want reporters watching them jerk off to their favorite murder porn.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I moved to Virginia from Texas in 2003, I truly believed I was going from the fry pan into the fire, and then Virginia abolished the death penalty and then Virginia legalized Marijuana. 

Fark Texas.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how the Bible belt really gets off on murdering people in cold blood

I guess people who can't read good never make it to the second half of that Bible where the Jesus character gives a different perspective on being a vengeful, self-righteous, murdering asshole
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas executes prisoners by housing them near windmills until they get ear cancer or bird flu.

Prove me wrong.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's funny that many of the people who would describe themselves as "pro-life" are perfectly fine with the death penalty. I can't see how this can be a thing in a civilized society anymore.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.


Ah yes, the overzealous staffer excuse. That's a good one. We also could have accepted the "we were hacked" and "the executioner was hiking the Appalachian trail."

Lord knows Texas has never done anything shady with their executions.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They were indulging a jailer's desire to execute a prisoner with a garrote.
 
jgilb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Abbot's just suspended the media presence until he can figure out a way to slap executions up on PPV.


Why not monetize their deaths ? It would be a ratings smash. Evangelicals would pay big bucks to watch it.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djloid2010: It's funny that many of the people who would describe themselves as "pro-life" are perfectly fine with the death penalty. I can't see how this can be a thing in a civilized society anymore.


Yeah, well it's equally funny how people who support abortion rights tend to be against executions.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Texas doesn't execute anyone. They feed them Taco Bell until they die of diarrhea, then they grind the prisoner's corpse and turn it into Taco Bell.

Prove me wrong.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

the_rhino: zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.

Imagine simping for lethal injection.


Ouch
 
jgilb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: djloid2010: It's funny that many of the people who would describe themselves as "pro-life" are perfectly fine with the death penalty. I can't see how this can be a thing in a civilized society anymore.

Yeah, well it's equally funny how people who support abortion rights tend to be against executions.


Yeah, well it's equally funny how people who support women's rights tend to be against executions.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Knowing this, it's a guarantee that criminals will now seriously reconsider their plans to murder people.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not pro death penalty but I don't understand why they don't just use fentanyl. It's readily available and easily kills with a simple overdose without people even realizing they're dying. They peacefully fall asleep and their respiratory system shuts down.  It makes it seem that torture and suffering is the whole point behind the pro death penalty lovers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
like prisoners describing a burning sensation ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The man killed his great aunt. I wonder what he did to his mediocre aunt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: They peacefully fall asleep and their respiratory system shuts down.


Are we sure that's what happens on fentanyl?

is that even possible? Sorry, when I can't breathe I get that all too familiar "choking" thing and will cough and try to grasp for air. It's called suffocation. Not fun and it really puts a scare into your final thought before you black out and die.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's rather easy to prove you wrong by just showing the body.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If an Uber driver, in Texas, takes a woman to an abortion clinic, the driver will be arrested and fined for doing his job.
Texas just sucks on so many levels.
Just ask Ted Cruz, that is if he's not in Cancun avoiding his leadership job.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby's right.  I'm convinced.  Can't prove him wrong.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: Patmaniac: They peacefully fall asleep and their respiratory system shuts down.

Are we sure that's what happens on fentanyl?

is that even possible? Sorry, when I can't breathe I get that all too familiar "choking" thing and will cough and try to grasp for air. It's called suffocation. Not fun and it really puts a scare into your final thought before you black out and die.


I know someone whose son overdosed. It happened to be in view of a surveillance camera, and my friend watched the video. I'm not sure it was fentanyl, but he said it looked like he was groggy, laid down, and fell asleep.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
" Death, by bungee!"
 
olrasputin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " Death, by bungee!"


Well, that's a relatively fun way to go. Still behind "Death by Snu-Snu" and going out "Meaning of Life: chased off a cliff" style.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Funny how the Bible belt really gets off on murdering people in cold blood

I guess people who can't read good never make it to the second half of that Bible where the Jesus character gives a different perspective on being a vengeful, self-righteous, murdering asshole


Bet you're OK with abortion though, right?

It's OK to kill someone who hasn't been born yet and thus couldn't have possibly done anything to deserve it, but not OK to kill someone who has killed multiple other people, because reasons, right?

For the record, I'm OK with both abortion and the death penalty.   But I want both to be used sparingly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm not sure it was fentanyl, but he said it looked like he was groggy, laid down, and fell asleep.


Hmmm....puts a whole new spin on the best way to die now.

Interesting.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.


Wow, how is it like being an uneducated paranoid dumbfark?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: zgrizz: New staff members screwed up the notification.

But go ahead and do a Fark, create and spread hate-driven misinformation. It'll make you feel woke.

Ah yes, the overzealous staffer excuse. That's a good one. We also could have accepted the "we were hacked" and "the executioner was hiking the Appalachian trail."

Lord knows Texas has never done anything shady with their executions.


The shady part is that they're murdering people.
 
