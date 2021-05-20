 Skip to content
 
Driver in van gets tired
6
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lucky they weren't going very fast. That took a weird hop.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No comment about the driver going down the road with her cell phone in hand recording traffic?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: No comment about the driver going down the road with her cell phone in hand recording traffic?


Well, in all fairness. You could've given me a minute!
Jeez!

It's likely the wheel was doing some wild wobbly sh*t before it came off.
She was probably filming that already.
Yes I'm sure Johnny law will get around to her distracted driving citation. Right after they clean up the scrambled eggs in the van.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess "just roll with it" isn't always good advice.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's just how they roll in Indiana.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't figure out what she was about to say....

Oh my funhouse horrors!

Oh my fungible tokens!

Oh my fullerene carbon spheres!

Oh my fumble-rooski play diagrams!

Something like that maybe? Dunno.
 
