 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Police are looking for "serial spitter"   (abc7news.com) divider line
9
    More: News, Black-and-white films, restaurant's San Jose location, SAN JOSE, Restaurant owner, California, San Jose, California, Tuesday afternoon, San Jose Police Department  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2021 at 5:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oops.  Bio-terrorism.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to the article she's a repeat offender.

Hope they tase her in the tits.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WTF 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Contact Kramer and Newman:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And yes it is a Karen
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size



/not amused
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Spitter!"

austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Spitter here!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pronounced Spitta
Youtube cekK8qMoyow
https://youtu.be/Xx1fz16WaqU
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.