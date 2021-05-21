 Skip to content
(Guardian)   India variant Covid cases rise 160% in a week in the UK   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B..bu.. But, Boris sed I wos safe to go dahn the pub for a few jars an see if I get to snog some bird, innit!

/sorry
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought up that I was getting my 2nd Pfizer shot at my local bar the other day, and had another guy (hardcore Fox News guy) bring up the fact that "What about that one woman who was fully vaccinated and still died?".

I guess that's a Hannity/Carlson talking point now or something.  I wanted to point out 1 vs 600,000, but there is no point in arguing with that kind of person.

/He got COVID 3-4 months back.
//Refuses to get any shots.
///I'm fully vaccinated as of 20 hours ago. I no the immunity needs another week or two to set in.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wots all this then?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I brought up that I was getting my 2nd Pfizer shot at my local bar the other day, and had another guy (hardcore Fox News guy) bring up the fact that "What about that one woman who was fully vaccinated and still died?".

I guess that's a Hannity/Carlson talking point now or something.  I wanted to point out 1 vs 600,000, but there is no point in arguing with that kind of person.

/He got COVID 3-4 months back.
//Refuses to get any shots.
///I'm fully vaccinated as of 20 hours ago. I no the immunity needs another week or two to set in.


Don't let him see this post. He will claim that the vaccine caused you to lose your K's and W's
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.


If you are vaccinated then yes, masks are a fashion statement.  There is zero evidence the vaccines are less effective agains this variant.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I guess that's a Hannity/Carlson talking point now or something.


You guess wrong.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
160% of what? 160% of ten cases is 16 new cases. 160% of 100,000 cases is 160,000.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.

If you are vaccinated then yes, masks are a fashion statement.  There is zero evidence the vaccines are less effective agains this variant.


No they are not.

The Vaccines are still only 95%ish effective and even if you are fully vaccinated you can still transmit the virus. Keep wearing a mask until community transmission has stopped.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!  So, this must mean the vaccines are no good!  The CDC will reverse course any day now right?

Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines effective against Indian variant

Oh... well, OK, so cases must be absolutely soaring in the UK?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope.  Typical fark doomers again.

I kinda get it - I was almost nostalgic for the shutdown last year... just spending the day lounging in the hammock, reading all kinds of books, experimenting with baking new recipes, going full bore working on the yard, but that's all over now.

/so farking excited for at least some sense of a return to normalcy
//vaxxed
///trust the science
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: 160% of what? 160% of ten cases is 16 new cases. 160% of 100,000 cases is 160,000.


I was going to make that comment earlier, but TFA actually addresses is halfway through.

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows there have now been 3,424 confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant in the UK, up from 1,313 cases confirmed by last Thursday.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norfolking Chance: No they are not.

The Vaccines are still only 95%ish effective and even if you are fully vaccinated you can still transmit the virus. Keep wearing a mask until community transmission has stopped.


Ignore the science and CDC folks go with Norfolking Chance's thoughts on it because he has studied it and made determinations even when they contradict the CDC and others in the field.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.


TBH, wish it would get here so that we could go back into lockdown and force the insane employers of the world to let us stay safely in our homes.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh Subby, that's racist.
It's 'the variant first identified in India' not 'the Indian variant' - just like you cannot link the city of Wuhan with COVID19, you cannot call it the 'indian bug'.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.


I live in Michigan and am vaccinated.

The idea that I should wear a mask at work because a thousand people in India have a variant my vaccine is effective against is pretty farking stupid.

Now, if you'd like to crunch some numbers and conclude that the X% chance you get it Y% chance it even affects you, and Z% you spread it justify masking up, feel free to do so.

Of course, that is going to put you in the realm of being forced to admit the flu justifies all the anti-covid measures you still insist on post-vaccination. Or put you in a position of admitting you don't trust the science.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"trust the science!" is the new rallying cry for people who spent a year saying how science doesn't know anything
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: sprgrss: DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.

If you are vaccinated then yes, masks are a fashion statement.  There is zero evidence the vaccines are less effective agains this variant.

No they are not.

The Vaccines are still only 95%ish effective and even if you are fully vaccinated you can still transmit the virus. Keep wearing a mask until community transmission has stopped.


Up next, Norfolking Chance tries to teach a turd not to stink!
 
TheraTx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn Biden and the Demonrats! Their worldwide power and socialist agenda is astounding!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have been told repeatedly that calling a disease by the area or country where it originated is racist.

Is that not true anymore?   After all, headline is approved, right?   Can we string together the words "Wuhan" and "virus" now without getting it filtered?

Or is this yet another double standard that we have to just accept, because fark you?
 
Your A Idiot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I have been told repeatedly that calling a disease by the area or country where it originated is racist.

Is that not true anymore?   After all, headline is approved, right?   Can we string together the words "Wuhan" and "virus" now without getting it filtered?

Or is this yet another double standard that we have to just accept, because fark you?


Oh shut the fark up. I'd ask if you were being this stupid on purpose, but we all know you are a natural
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Norfolking Chance: No they are not.

The Vaccines are still only 95%ish effective and even if you are fully vaccinated you can still transmit the virus. Keep wearing a mask until community transmission has stopped.

Ignore the science and CDC folks go with Norfolking Chance's thoughts on it because he has studied it and made determinations even when they contradict the CDC and others in the field.


The CDC say the following

The risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus. Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.

Source

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/science/science-briefs/fully-vacci​nated-people.html

But by all means tell me that the CDC says I'm wrong
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hunh. That's much scarier than *1.6.
 
discoballer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sprgrss: DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.

If you are vaccinated then yes, masks are a fashion statement.  There is zero evidence the vaccines are less effective agains this variant.


I'll take my chances looking fabulous, thank you.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Norfolking Chance: No they are not.

The Vaccines are still only 95%ish effective and even if you are fully vaccinated you can still transmit the virus. Keep wearing a mask until community transmission has stopped.

Ignore the science and CDC folks go with Norfolking Chance's thoughts on it because he has studied it and made determinations even when they contradict the CDC and others in the field.


Norfolking Chance will be following scientific advise from Public Health England as he is in England, unless CDC is now global and we didn't get the memo???
 
jamesfox27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only they had masks in India...
 
sprgrss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: The CDC say the following

The risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus. Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.

Source

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/science/science-briefs/fully-vacci​nated-people.html

But by all means tell me that the CDC says I'm wrong


And guess what champ, the mask doesn't negate the remaining risk.  If you are vaccinated, then a mask is completely pointless.

Y'all are just in to your theater.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: [memegenerator.net image 514x259]


It was only this week that I realized the Enterprise's captain (in between Thompson and Baldwin) was Niles the Butler on The Nanny.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: DarnoKonrad: and our resident sacks of shiat think continuing to wear a mask is some kind of liberal fashion choice.  They're that far up their own asshole.  This shiat ain't over.  And we're going to be getting boosters for new variants from here on out.

If you are vaccinated then yes, masks are a fashion statement.  There is zero evidence the vaccines are less effective agains this variant.


You sure about that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any flight coming out of that petri dish of a country is a crime.  Cut it off entirely until they have finished using a pathogen to cull their undesirables.
 
