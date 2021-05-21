 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   Your dog wants CBD   (vox.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We give our dogs CBD treats when we expect them to be anxious, like 4th of July, or going to the vet.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BadReligion: We give our dogs CBD treats when we expect them to be anxious, like 4th of July, or going to the vet.


My last dog LOVED going to the vet.  Pure-bred beagle raised the first six months of her life in a research lab.  She loved going to the vet so much, when she'd break loose from the house, she would run straight for the vet's office, over a mile away.  We walked her there once or twice.  That was enough for her to learn the path.
 
bootman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CBD gives me the runs.
 
