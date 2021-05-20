 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Bong hits for JESUS YOU'RE ON FIRE
35
    More: Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Won't stop tokin', though.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In public? There are these things called vaporizers, Shaggy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm watching this from Michigan thanking the gods we don't live in the dark ages anymore.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shastacola: I'm watching this from Michigan thanking the gods we don't live in the dark ages anymore.


Even in places it's legal, it's still illegal to toke in public (or at least blatantly).

This is the moron that gives everyone else a bad name.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man clearly has a smoking problem.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Lebowski - Car Crash Scene (HD)
Youtube jo11SqLmuGc
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so glad I smoked my quota as a teen and gave up that dumbassery.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: shastacola: I'm watching this from Michigan thanking the gods we don't live in the dark ages anymore.

Even in places it's legal, it's still illegal to toke in public (or at least blatantly).

This is the moron that gives everyone else a bad name.


I've got my med card in Florida. which means I can possess weed and pay an exorbitant state fee to not go to jail for having extremely over priced pot in a state approved dispensing device.

I'm reasonably certain it's still a felony to smell like weed in public though.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL I still have t-shirts with so many holes in them I tell people, "Deadpool gave it to me."
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but will he be warm for the rest of his life?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finished the bowl before removing the flaming sweater. That's dedication.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look at me! I'm invisible!

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Only an idiot or a toddler would seriously think that trick would fool anyone
/"Ahh! Fire indeed hot!"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weedlord Bonehitler approves
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Won't stop tokin', though.


The bowl is lit, can't waste it.

/had holes in a shirt that made my mom think I smoked
//tobacco (wtf?)
///I don't know where the holes came from but I smoke now!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That man clearly has a smoking problem.


He probably asked the person next to him, "mind if I smoke?"
 
thesharkman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Lambskincoat: That man clearly has a smoking problem.

He probably asked the person next to him, "mind if I smoke?"


Morticia Addams (1964) Do you mind if I smoke?
Youtube GYji3a_pPSk
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: shastacola: I'm watching this from Michigan thanking the gods we don't live in the dark ages anymore.

Even in places it's legal, it's still illegal to toke in public (or at least blatantly).

This is the moron that gives everyone else a bad name.


Perfectly legal here. You can walk down a sidewalk puffing away.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love that he took a second hit before deciding to put it out. Sometimes, you just have to have priorities...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Junkie priorities.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it really so hard to duck into an ally to get a few puffs?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: LOL I still have t-shirts with so many holes in them I tell people, "Deadpool gave it to me."


I mean, maybe you owe those shirts for sentimental value, event or band name stuff...but why wear them AND even more, why wear them where others can see you wearing a hole-ridden t-shirt?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was just reminded of this show on Seattle Pubic Access Television back in the 90s.

Bong Hit Championsips 97
Youtube asoy5ZvZGbc
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
YOOStabee... you didn't have to smoke it under your shirt to burn a hole in it.

/the inevitable pinhole burns
//all down the front of my favorite satin shirt
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drayno76: scottydoesntknow: shastacola: I'm watching this from Michigan thanking the gods we don't live in the dark ages anymore.

Even in places it's legal, it's still illegal to toke in public (or at least blatantly).

This is the moron that gives everyone else a bad name.

I've got my med card in Florida. which means I can possess weed and pay an exorbitant state fee to not go to jail for having extremely over priced pot in a state approved dispensing device.

I'm reasonably certain it's still a felony to smell like weed in public though.


A felony for simply smelling like weed where recreational use is allowed? What are you smoking? Possession is 9/10ths of the law. Even if you have over 2.5 oz you just get a misdemeanor. I'm not dumb enough to use it but marijuana cologne is a thing.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: shastacola: I'm watching this from Michigan thanking the gods we don't live in the dark ages anymore.

Even in places it's legal, it's still illegal to toke in public (or at least blatantly).

This is the moron that gives everyone else a bad name.


That actually varies from state to state.  In most places yes, it's illegal to smoke in public.  But at least one or two states allows it with limitations similar to those placed on smoking cigarettes.  But even in places like Michigan where public consumption is illegal you're less likely to see something like this, simply because if someone wants to get high in public they have easy access to much more low key methods than hitting a bowl.

But yes this guy is a total moron that makes everyone looks bad.  I feel as though Darwin missed an opportunity there.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mr Your On Fire Mr
Youtube -0XlTo2KSgg
 
Iczer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eh, he doesn't seem really worried about the situation...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wax - Southern California (A Film By Spike Jonze)
Youtube EPhBgRSj6YQ

Why did he move to Southern California?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I was just reminded of this show on Seattle Pubic Access Television back in the 90s.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/asoy5ZvZ​Gbc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Bong Olympics '94
Youtube PirobrbcvLY

NSFW.

This was in the first Big Brother video.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude... you are SO doin' it wrong
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That man clearly has a smoking problem.


Looks to me like he's smoking just fine.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Is it really so hard to duck into an ally to get a few puffs?


They're not really a brick and mortar bank, but since they're based in Detroit, I'm sure you'd be welcomed if willing to share.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
