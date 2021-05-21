 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Chive)   Caption this impending moment of nature   (thechive.com) divider line
28
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2021 at 12:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
thechive.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
SOON
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yup, just gonna photograph these ants..no other wildlife in sight, not a single one
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ok, I'm ready, should I say cheese, or.....

OKAY? I'M READY!

Okaaay!  Helloooo!?!?!

Are you ignoring me?

Listen, I don't mean to sound like a prima donna or something, but....I don't have all day!!!!

Pffftttt.....asshole. F*ck it.  I think I'll go shiat in your tent, jerk.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This telescopic lens must be defective, everything looks brown through it.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
uh Bob, did you mean to summon Baphomet?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Moments later, Herman would realize it was still rutting season..."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bob's last day working for National Geographic.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Sam judging by that pile I'd say it's has been eating a lot of meat.....Sam? Sam? Sam where th............."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't look like he has enough Ram....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bend over and take your shot.  I'll take mine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess who's horny, photo guy?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey human, your next selfie's gonna need a wide angle lens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramming speed!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little did Eric know...he was in Ninja Ram territory
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prime lens vs. prime horns.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had taken some doing, but Raimbaut had the photographer's trust now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John's impromptu game of: 'hide the sheep' was about to go horribly wrong.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Um, you gonna try to photograph me like one of your French girls?"
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That female elk pheromone I put on to try to attract a snow leopard should pay off any time now ..."
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I'm starting to get the feeling that you are into this for more than just some pictures.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No sir, it's not Jesus F*cking Christ!...quite the contrary."
 
focusthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't look...still pooping!

Professional boot photographer Eugene "Laces" McCoogle never felt he had the knack for wildlife photography.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Would you mind sparing a moment to hear about my lord and savior Satan?"
 
Jeff5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"After a long and arduous stalk the hunter was finally in position to make his move. His revenge for his brother would soon be complete, only the photographer who took the trophy pictures remained..."
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The photographer, clearly an Aries, prepares for his next shoot.
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.