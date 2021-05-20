 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Previously unknown Vincent van Gogh masterpiece from the end of his life has surfaced   (pagesix.com) divider line
    Vincent van Gogh, Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece, New York collector Stuart Pivar, Van Gogh Museum, art collector, original condition, coarse burlap canvas, New York Academy of Art  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice, and a nice score for the owner.
Not my favorite but it's an important piece.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said, "The origin of this picture is from people who do not want to be identified. It was from an obscure auction in North America. The people involved are not art people, and I made promises to them not to reveal who they are. At some point, the history might emerge because of the importance of the picture."

Translation: the auction was held in the back room of a bar on Staten Island by people I would rather not irritate.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He cut off a testical and dried it and painted it ...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow. Would love to know what he paid for it. Would love to know what it will eventually sell for, if real. This is remarkable, and it does seem to be authentic from the description of all the details. But there are people out there who are brilliant at creating fakes, so the authentication step will be interesting.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's lots around

https://mymodernmet.com/van-gogh-illu​s​trations-alireza-karimi-moghaddam/?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: the authentication step will be interesting.


Unavailable for comment:


Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, extremely cool if true.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love that in years to come this will basically be hieroglyphics to future generations, yet everyone here now 100% understands my post.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
de Gallus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't believe it, and I'm good at making forgeries. But not paintings.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: He said, "The origin of this picture is from people who do not want to be identified. It was from an obscure auction in North America. The people involved are not art people, and I made promises to them not to reveal who they are. At some point, the history might emerge because of the importance of the picture."

Translation: the auction was held in the back room of a bar on Staten Island by people I would rather not irritate.


Translation: WWII loot
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does it say "For Amy" on it?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, someone really kept his ear to the ground to be informed about this one.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Approves.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh oh...
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oof, that website gave my phone gonorrhea.
 
