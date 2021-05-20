 Skip to content
 
(KUTV Utah)   When teen in Spain built an underground den after fight with his parents, they all called him crazy. Crazy like a fox   (kutv.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, underground den, Teen, Jonathan Elias, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Spain, parents  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All the way up to the mournful day his ditch collapses on him.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile, his parents are fine with their son's underground retreat. After seeing his videos, his mother went to see for herself: "She came down and told me that it was smaller than it seemed in videos."

With that statement alone I can see why his parents constantly pissed him off.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: All the way up to the mournful day his ditch collapses on him.


Ayuh, exactly what I was thinking.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he keeps an eye out for Creepers...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Hope he keeps an eye out for Creepers...


and C.H.U.D.S
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Wanebo: All the way up to the mournful day his ditch collapses on him.

Ayuh, exactly what I was thinking.


The lack of shoring had me thinking this as well.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Meanwhile, his parents are fine with their son's underground retreat. After seeing his videos, his mother went to see for herself: "She came down and told me that it was smaller than it seemed in videos."

With that statement alone I can see why his parents constantly pissed him off.


I saw this video on pornhub
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there is a song about this....something like the rain in spain falls on the den a kid built to mainly drain his main vein.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some distain in Spain made their son go insane.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And over here I have my jerk off room. The entrance also served a jerk off room until I was able to dig out this bigger jerk off room.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Some distain in Spain made their son go insane.


😝
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't underground fort building a 10 or 11 yo developmental level?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tag: "world's busiest airport by passenger traffic"?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: Isn't underground fort dungeon building a 10 or 11 yo developmental level?


Serial killer.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: And over here I have my jerk off room. The entrance also served a jerk off room until I was able to dig out this bigger jerk off room.


This guy is proof that guys will yank it anywhere. Or maybe the women he meets are impressed with his Flintstones home.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...and now you know how safe the houses are in that country....
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Out of his own volition, he took a change of position
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Be careful and don't delve too deep or too greedily.

/I want my own cave now.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmmm, underground music.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

