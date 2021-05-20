 Skip to content
(UPI)   What smells worse than a dog with wet fur?   (upi.com) divider line
33
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure he thinks he smells just fine.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Skunk spray.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/goto/11433603/ww​w​.wcax.com/2021/05/18/nh-officers-pull-​dog-to-safety-from-500-gallon-septic-t​ank/%3Futm_source%3Df

We already did this one.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah
I'm the op in this peat bog
And the answer is a moose
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Burning flesh or a person that has been dead for a week during a week long heat wave.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't clean a burned baked bean pot for 3 days. Then, put water in it for a few hours to soften the char.

/voice of experience
//50 years ago
///after all this time, he still grieves
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A dog with no nose can't smell any better.
 
phishrace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby's mom with wet fur?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone whos been doing krokodil for the last 6 months with rotten pieces of legs and arms and probably havent taken a shower or brushed their teeth in 6 months?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Methheads.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Raw sewage?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Skunk. Skunked dogs smell worse.
At least you can wash that off. I don't care what anyone says or what remedies they claim work. They don't.

At best they reduce the smell to tolerable levels. It takes time to actually go away completely though.
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A dog with wet fur smoking a Clove.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A corpse flower.
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw Wet Fur open for Hole at the Cow Palace in '93. Awesome show.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JRoo: White people?


My grandmother use to preach that shiat to us as kids. Went to a mixed school and found it to be a lie.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phishrace: Subby's mom with wet fur?


She prefers the term 'moist'.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dog farts.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wet dog farts.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll take James Corden in a cat suit for$3.50  Alex
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wet dogs smell bad in a good way.

/cat person, but even I understand this
//wet cats smell like bleeding and pain
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fresh skunk is pretty horrible. It is also an irritant when it's fresh, like tear gas. But nothing is as disgusting as a dog that's just rolled in human shiat.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kaukauna, WI.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not much could top the rank ness of our packed office of doubled up cubicles on a hot afternoon on Taco Tuesday.

You could taste the smell just getting close to our front door, and by mid afternoon you could hear shameless people letting them rip just because by then, why the hell not?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Someone whos been doing krokodil for the last 6 months with rotten pieces of legs and arms and probably havent taken a shower or brushed their teeth in 6 months?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Try doing a post mortem exam on a body pulled from a well after marinating there for a few weeks.  Hoooooorrrkkkkkkkk................  You develop a nasal sphincter really quick.  I'd eat lunch off that dog's back before doing that again.  Not a pathologist.  Thankfully.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Forgotten moldy cooked rice. Once the container is opened all hope is lost.

/ That is quite literally how ricin is made.
 
