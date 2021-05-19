 Skip to content
(SFist)   Nursery owner displays the rare corpse flower during its once-in-a-decade bloom at an abandoned gas station in California for all to enjoy. Smell, enjoy and die at your pleasure   (sfist.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
staticdelivery.nexusmods.comView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some friends of mine saw that last week - https://www.instagram.com/p/CPACcN_Bz​j​8/
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a local arboretum that has about six of them, they grow in what look like 50 gallon pots.

The non blooming plant looks cool too so I think of them as kind of the ultimate potted plant if you have one you can look down on pretty much anybody's houseplants.

So good for the lady for showing off in a way that lets people see something rare and special.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That guy walking by pitched a tent. Must be a necro.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's phallus is so big.
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have small lilies like that in my side yard.
About 2ft tall. They stink for about 3-4 days.
Pretty, stinky.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher:

So good for the lady for showing off in a way that lets people see something rare and special.

Lady?

FTA: "The plant was cultivated by a local nursery owner, Solomon Leyva, as the Chronicle reports, and he decided when it made a once-in-a-decade decision to bloom that he should share it with the public. That meant loading it into a wagon and rolling it over to an abandoned property nearby at Oak Street and Santa Clara Avenue, across from a CVS pharmacy in Alameda.

Leyva has been sitting in a lawn chair nearby babysitting the rare bloom - which, reportedly, doesn't smell so bad unless you're pretty close to it - and he says he's happy that so many people are getting joy out of it."

Putting the plant outside is one way to keep the stench out of his business.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: It's phallus is so big.


How daring are you?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A nursery? Small children shouldn't be subjected to that. How ridiculous!
 
