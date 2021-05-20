 Skip to content
 
(Live5 News Charleston)   Goose Creek firefighters say they rescued a kitten that became trapped inside the wall of a home. The kitten says he never saw any gooses, but would like one for dinner on Caturday   (live5news.com) divider line
    More: Caturday, care of animal control officers, kitten, post  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sorry for the delay in greenlighting this week's Caturday thread, but I got a bit distracted setting up my new phone and didn't notice how late it was.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Sorry for the delay in greenlighting this week's Caturday thread, but I got a bit distracted setting up my new phone and didn't notice how late it was.


I thought you did it 'cuz you knew my 'puter was acting up and you were giving me time to get it going right. thank you!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
D.J. hears the Ice Cream Van.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy CATURDAY!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether says, "Yay! Caturday!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Breena says, "Yay! Caturday!" She's one of our rescues. She's blind, but she gets around like a champ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Breena says, "Yay! Caturday!" She's one of our rescues. She's blind, but she gets around like a champ.

[Fark user image 850x683]


What a pretty girl.

How many rescues are you owned by?
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Autumn isn't the star too often, but not too often I get a picture that she isn't on or in her bed.   Can't be doing to bad if willing to  get up on back of couch to see what I'm doing on the other side.   Sorry out of two attempts this fuzzy one is best.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then again, the next day we apparently didn't make it all the way to litter box before had to poop.   Oh well, poops are good for you, and can be cleaned up.   Guess may have trying re-arrangement of litter boxes this weekend to see if can get one out of the way but closer to the old lady.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: Sorry for the delay in greenlighting this week's Caturday thread, but I got a bit distracted setting up my new phone and didn't notice how late it was.

I thought you did it 'cuz you knew my 'puter was acting up and you were giving me time to get it going right. thank you!


Glad my lateness ended up being helpful for you!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: ms_lara_croft: Breena says, "Yay! Caturday!" She's one of our rescues. She's blind, but she gets around like a champ.

[Fark user image 850x683]

What a pretty girl.

How many rescues are you owned by?


Thank you! She has the prettiest eyes.

We have been owned by three rescues. Breena is one. Chloe had a serious heart murmur. She died a few years ago. She and Breena came together since they were buddies.  And finally our spirit cat, Mister, who had FIV, seizures, and was blind. He was terrified at first but soon grew to have total run of the house. He died a few months ago when he was about 12. We wanted Mister to have a happy forever home in his senior years so we adopted him. He wasn't an easy cat, but we loved him and he loved us.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Mudd's woman: ms_lara_croft: Breena says, "Yay! Caturday!" She's one of our rescues. She's blind, but she gets around like a champ.

[Fark user image 850x683]

What a pretty girl.

How many rescues are you owned by?

Thank you! She has the prettiest eyes.

We have been owned by three rescues. Breena is one. Chloe had a serious heart murmur. She died a few years ago. She and Breena came together since they were buddies.  And finally our spirit cat, Mister, who had FIV, seizures, and was blind. He was terrified at first but soon grew to have total run of the house. He died a few months ago when he was about 12. We wanted Mister to have a happy forever home in his senior years so we adopted him. He wasn't an easy cat, but we loved him and he loved us.


Thanks for sharing.
And thanks for sharing your love with kitties that have needed it so very much.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was positive I got everything done for work (not correct, mind you, just done)!  Now I gotta pull another all nighter to keep my promise I made to the boss this afternoon!  Grrrrr!

CATURDAY, TAKE ME AWAY!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Desperately seeking suzerainty...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
(Late, late, late that night...)
I'm correcting the illustrations in the manual as fast as I can, boss!!!!!
s18670.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


Everbuddy else gets teh weekend.  It isn't fare IT ISN'T FARE!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What I really SHOULD do is....
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Me in the Afterlife...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Goofy? Derpy? Only Miss Lady Lulu knows for sure :D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
(Meanwhile, tomorrow morning...)
Hmmm, I SUPPOSE Cabbage's work is acceptable...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


...Though I would've preferred he completed it last month.
 
