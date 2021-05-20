 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Not news: UNC denies tenure to journalism prof. News: First time ever tenure wasn't offered to the person in this particular Chaired position. Fark: she's a MacArthur fellow who won a Pulitzer Prize for leading the NYT's "1691 Project"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Times did a feature on the Massachusetts Charter?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some real university will snatch her up quick.
 
gadian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sheeeeeeeeit

/golly
//anyhow i'm sure it's all on the up and up
 
hyperbole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Write lies and find out.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, conservatives have a well known pro-slavery bias.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People keep saying the South isn't racist, yet there's a story like this daily.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No sympathy. I agree. The 1691 [sic] project is bunk.
 
acouvis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like conservative can el culture is at it again.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The 1619 Project drives conservatives brain meltingly insane.

It cannot be overstated how much they hate it and complain about it all the time.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gadian: Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.


Half an asshole? How would that work?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: gadian: Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.

Half an asshole? How would that work?


Half moon poops.  I think they had that shape on the playdoh fun factory.  I might be thinking of Lucky Charms though.
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's win win to them. Punish a target of right wing vitriol and also undermine tenure as an institution. No downside for the right wing loonies. But good luck keeping UNC on the map as a legitimate educational institution.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bthom37: The 1619 Project drives conservatives brain meltingly insane.

It cannot be overstated how much they hate it and complain about it all the time.


Because there IS NO RACISM ANYMORE. So we don't need to study about it! Geez! What is wrong with you liberals and your wanting to talk about bad stuff white people did all the time?!? What about OUR feelings? Don't you care if WE feel bad???
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gadian: Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.


It was almost certainly politically motivated.

But at the same time, the 1619 Project had a lot of (non conservative) historians who pretty strongly objected to it.  You can find long lists of these non-conservatives with almost no effort because many of them were unusually vocal in criticizing it.

Stuff like claiming that the American Revolution was really about slavery was just not that well supported (as was admitted by some of the historians who were actually in on the project).  And much of the Project sure looked as putting things backwards - come up with an ideology first, and finding facts to support it later.

Hannah-Jones actually had to retract a bunch of the central points of the Project under fire from historians.  She ended up claiming that a lot of the claims were "metaphorical" rather than factual.  I don't know exactly what that means, but it probably isn't good.  For example, the 1619 Project is so named because it began as a claim that America was really founded in 1619 when (Black) slaves first arrived in the New World.  Hannah-Jones eventually had to publicly say that the Project "does not argue that 1619 is our true founding", which is a pretty shocking retraction of an original central organizing claim.

That doesn't mean that I think that the whole Project as bad or anything like that.  Our "traditional" history is certainly flawed in many of the same ways, and there is a lot of value in looking at history from an alternative perspective.

But the fact that the big work from this person played pretty fast and loose with a lot of facts gave the political detractors of this kind of stuff a lot of ammo.  I think that most public universities won't want to touch this person.  She'll probably end up at a more liberal leaning private college.

Ultimately I think that she probably got screwed by political machinations.  But she also put herself in that spot by playing way too loose with the facts.  She could have been a lot more productive and gotten the same point across if she'd just been a little bit more concerned with facts than ideology.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This surprises, as the University of Northern Colorado prides itself on its accepting lifestyle (which helps overcome the stench from the nearby stockyards) and actually amazingly inclusive culture despite the history of native am...

... touches earpiece ...

Ah, we have a correction ...

... it's North Carolina, which still thinks it won the War Against American Slavery.

Yes, of course, this makes sense now.
 
gaspode
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gadian: Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.



fark off, they are caving to racists, pure and simple and everyone knows it. Including you.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good. That racist should be tossed out.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
UNC? Yup. I was born not too far away in Burlington. I spent summers in Mebane. I have cousins that started the only heavy metal band in the area, called Chapel Hill. It's where they were based out of. The oldest slave market in the country is just straight up I-40 in Fayetteville, less than a 15 minute drive. It was demolished after George Floyd's murder. It's part of where the 1619 project came from in the first place.

The area is still racist as all get-out. The N-word still gets flown out in the open with no shame. My step-grandfather never referred to black people as anything but. Not negro, full blown n***er. Even Mebane, a seemingly quaint little town, was gentrified to all hell and had been for almost a century. You could tell exactly where the minorities lived because the roads turned even worse than normal (which was a feat in and of itself) and the squads were seemingly permanently parked at all the egresses.

This doesn't surprise me at all, and I wouldn't be surprised to hear that the n-word flew openly during the phone calls complaining about her tenure-track. Her lawsuit will be pretty open and shut after discovery.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sometimes North Carolina explores modern life. The state went for Obama in 2008 but not in 2012.

And other times, North Carolina is North South Carolina.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You really spun up that many alts to self-smart that post?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Good. That racist should be tossed out.


I am sick to farking death of racists calling people racist
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone who believes that any major American University is controlled by conservatives needs to get out more. I'd be shocked if more than 7% of the faculty and administration identifies as Republican or has ever voted for a Republican.
This is UNC not Bob Jones University.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gadian: Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.



nah it's just racism and misogyny.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: The 1619 Project drives conservatives brain meltingly insane.

It cannot be overstated how much they hate it and complain about it all the time.


Real historians don't like it either. Probably because it's bad history. (Actually, it's so-so journalism masquerading as history).

Someone can criticize something without having political motivations.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Anyone who believes that any major American University is controlled by conservatives needs to get out more. I'd be shocked if more than 7% of the faculty and administration identifies as Republican or has ever voted for a Republican.
This is UNC not Bob Jones University.


You're looking at the faculty (and you're waaaaaaaaaay wrong...).

Donors are what matter here. And someone with a big Endowment just said "not on my watch."

In a year or two, see who the biggest recent contributors have been toward private funding of school projects. You'll get an idea.
 
tekmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tenure Committee Finds Genius Professor "Too Uppity."

"It's unfair to assume our decision was informed by our racism" insists the committee chair. "We also didn't particularly care for the fact she is a woman. It must also be noted that she wasn't able to tell the committee where she goes to church, and don't even get us started on that hyphenated last name nonsense."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have Biden put NC under martial law and put UNC on full lockdown.  Then send the military in and go room to room hunting down the racists.  If the college puts up ANY resistance, have the military nuke the site from orbit.  Pacify the state and sanitize the racists from it.  If the state resists, nuke it from orbit.  We must finish what our grandfathers and grandmothers and grandmotherfathers started and hunt down the nazis and take them out.  We must cut out the cancer of nazis and racists from the earth, once and for all.  We need a full on world war against racism and nazis.  This time, don't let them surrender.  This time we finish the job.

Problem solved.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: No sympathy. I agree. The 1691 [sic] project is bunk.


1619, actually. And that's when the first Portuguese shipment of chattel arrived in Virginia.

But slavery existed in the Americas long before then. Just not necessarily British Colonialists. The Spanish started the practice in Florida in 1524, but had enslaved First Nations tribes as early as 1494.

But it still doesn't compare to the sheer volume of slaves used by the Colonies and later the USA. At one point we were over 70% of Portugal's business.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

g.fro: Real historians


Undertake my direct challenge to list the names these "real historians" now without further comment, or openly profess the shame of your cowardice forever.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: gadian: Maybe they're misogynists or maybe she's an asshole.  Maybe half and half.  Probably half and half.

It was almost certainly politically motivated.

But at the same time, the 1619 Project had a lot of (non conservative) historians who pretty strongly objected to it.  You can find long lists of these non-conservatives with almost no effort because many of them were unusually vocal in criticizing it.

Stuff like claiming that the American Revolution was really about slavery was just not that well supported (as was admitted by some of the historians who were actually in on the project).  And much of the Project sure looked as putting things backwards - come up with an ideology first, and finding facts to support it later.

Hannah-Jones actually had to retract a bunch of the central points of the Project under fire from historians.  She ended up claiming that a lot of the claims were "metaphorical" rather than factual.  I don't know exactly what that means, but it probably isn't good.  For example, the 1619 Project is so named because it began as a claim that America was really founded in 1619 when (Black) slaves first arrived in the New World.  Hannah-Jones eventually had to publicly say that the Project "does not argue that 1619 is our true founding", which is a pretty shocking retraction of an original central organizing claim.

That doesn't mean that I think that the whole Project as bad or anything like that.  Our "traditional" history is certainly flawed in many of the same ways, and there is a lot of value in looking at history from an alternative perspective.

But the fact that the big work from this person played pretty fast and loose with a lot of facts gave the political detractors of this kind of stuff a lot of ammo.  I think that most public universities won't want to touch this person.  She'll probably end up at a more liberal leaning private college.

Ultimately I think that she probably got screwed by political machinations.  But she also put herself in that spot by playing way too loose with the facts.  She could have been a lot more productive and gotten the same point across if she'd just been a little bit more concerned with facts than ideology.


[citation needed]

I read the 1619 articles on NYT, and they were totally unsurprising to me. As in, they matched what I knew about US history already.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Sometimes North Carolina explores modern life. The state went for Obama in 2008 but not in 2012.

And other times, North Carolina is North South Carolina.


Nope, North Carolina is worse than South Carolina by a wide margin. I know, it's my home state.
 
Shryke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, conservatives have a well known pro-slavery bias.


Like Abe Lincoln?

Idiot.
 
