"What we know about the 'unprecedented' U.S. Capitol riot arrests" (cbsnews.com)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know that 85% of them were dumb enough to post their crimes online. Making the Feds job ever so much easier, good job you farking losers.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!


Good. Now they need to go after the ringleaders...(hahahah)in my 50 years I've watched the Iran/Contra perps walk, the S&L perps walk, the 9/11 perps walk, not getting my hopes up this time. This is a very broken country. Making my exit plans for 2024. Mexico will be just fine.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Riot"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400 indicted? That seems low.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really unprecedented since the Capitol was attacked 200 years ago.

Only thing unprecedented is none of the morons who went in this time have been hanged yet.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!


Well, at least 1/3 of them were wearing masks.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They was thinking:

"Whats the worst that could happen storming the capital, WE are mostly white males, I know they are not going to shoot us"
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single one of these f*ckers should have been shot as soon as they were inside without permission.

The fact that only one of them was shot is an indication that they are being given a slap on the wrist.

An insurrection treated gently is a training exercise. There is a notable historical example of this.

Y'all are f*cking up by thinking any of this is in any way adequate and/or expedient punishment for an attempted coup.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ain't nothing going to happen
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of people who are / were in the military and law enforcement is infuriating and terrifying. Farking traitors, plain and simple. Makes me wonder how many active service members and cops were unable to make it to DC that day.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!


If they aren't arresting the elected officials who helped them and the ringleaders who planned it, it's pointless
theater.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not widely reported, but sever of them were secretly in love with Nancy Pelosi and wanted to steal her chair so they would forever rub there face all over it and masturbate furiously thinking about Nancy Pelosi's soaking wet quiche all over that chair...... mmmmmm Nancy Pelosi quiche.... Yeah, that's right. Ugh huh.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: The number of people who are / were in the military and law enforcement is infuriating and terrifying. Farking traitors, plain and simple. Makes me wonder how many active service members and cops were unable to make it to DC that day.


Did you never meet a member of law enforcement or the military before Jan 6?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: That ain't nothing going to happen


Except for the dozens of people who have been arrested and indicted on federal criminal charges.

But go on with your bad self, SNL parroting edgelord.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many were real estate agents from Dallas?
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're telling me that a country that was not only formed on acts of rebellion, but also historically funds them in other countries when they deem it advantageous, doesn't like the homegrown version?  Huh.

/kidding
//sort of
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*thole failed state unwilling to confront cancer, will die from metastasis in the near future.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What we know about the 'unprecedented' U.S. Capitol riot arrests"


We know there haven't been enough of them.

It's disappointing that Feds can't seem to pluck anything other than the lowest of the low hanging fruit (i.e. the dinguses that live-streamed themselves committing crimes).

Where is the head of the person (or persons) who placed bombs at the DNC and RNC?

Because I'd like it (or them) on a silver platter, please.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlippityFlap: andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!

Good. Now they need to go after the ringleaders...(hahahah)in my 50 years I've watched the Iran/Contra perps walk, the S&L perps walk, the 9/11 perps walk, not getting my hopes up this time. This is a very broken country. Making my exit plans for 2024. Mexico will be just fine.


Just looking for clarification here: the 9/11 perps walked? Who do you mean? Everyone I can think of who were involved are dead (those who did it because they died in the attacks, and Osama bin Laden). Are there other co-conspirators I'm missing?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: That ain't nothing going to happen


Perfect example of how played out this phrase is. Thanks!
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 21 have served in the U.S. Marines, 16 have served in the Army, two served in the Navy and two served in the Air Force. One defendant, Jeffrey McKellop, was a communications sergeant with the Army Special Forces, a group known colloquially as the Green Berets.

But... but Ted Lizardface said all of our military are wussies. That they can't hurt a fly or step on a crack in the sidewalk because it would break our mothers backs.

And we all know how honest he is!
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!


67% is still a grade D effort.  If we're number 1, then we should be shooting for at least 90%.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: WGJ: That ain't nothing going to happen

Except for the dozens of people who have been arrested and indicted on federal criminal charges.

But go on with your bad self, SNL parroting edgelord.


The fate of individual soldiers, especially an expendable levy of peasants, does very little to stop an ongoing war if the leaders are left free and in power.
 
Greil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: FlippityFlap: andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!

Good. Now they need to go after the ringleaders...(hahahah)in my 50 years I've watched the Iran/Contra perps walk, the S&L perps walk, the 9/11 perps walk, not getting my hopes up this time. This is a very broken country. Making my exit plans for 2024. Mexico will be just fine.

Just looking for clarification here: the 9/11 perps walked? Who do you mean? Everyone I can think of who were involved are dead (those who did it because they died in the attacks, and Osama bin Laden). Are there other co-conspirators I'm missing?


I think he means bush admin officials and maybe some people in the 3 letter agencies at the time. There are theories, not entirely unfounded, that the admin worked out what was gonna happen and just let it so that they could start a war.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "What we know about the 'unprecedented' U.S. Capitol riot arrests"


We know there haven't been enough of them.

It's disappointing that Feds can't seem to pluck anything other than the lowest of the low hanging fruit (i.e. the dinguses that live-streamed themselves committing crimes).

Where is the head of the person (or persons) who placed bombs at the DNC and RNC?

Because I'd like it (or them) on a silver platter, please.


Their head is in the Boobies.
 
kab
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Every single one of these f*ckers should have been shot as soon as they were inside without permission.


What a weird statement.  Do you normally ask someone for their permission before you shoot them?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These are white "Job Creators" that had already taken over state houses with no consequences.
Even on 1/06 they only got escorted out by the police.

A few of these right wing media viewers will pay a price but those people really responsible will never have to answer for it because they are truly wealthy whereas the rioters thought they were of a different class than they really are.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: andrewagill: The Department of Justice told CBS News that as of May 6, approximately 440 defendants had been arrested since the attack. The government has said in court filings that in addition to the more than 400 people who had already been charged, federal prosecutors still expect to charge at least 100 more.

Holy shiatballs!

They're gonna roll up nearly all of the people there that day. If 800 people breached the Capitol, & they plan on arresting 540 of them, that's 67%!

Good. Now they need to go after the ringleaders...(hahahah)in my 50 years I've watched the Iran/Contra perps walk, the S&L perps walk, the 9/11 perps walk, not getting my hopes up this time. This is a very broken country. Making my exit plans for 2024. Mexico will be just fine.


I lived a few years in Mexico. I really loved it. I've regretted leaving on occasion.

Your statement though largely depends on metrics.

It got a little too beheading ish for my tastes, and that was before the big cartel bum rush after Fox left office.

Also, if the US folds into fascism as it seems we're heading, Mexico will be far to close to run out the clock.

Depending how much your clock is still wound.
 
culebra
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: stoli n coke: WGJ: That ain't nothing going to happen

Except for the dozens of people who have been arrested and indicted on federal criminal charges.

But go on with your bad self, SNL parroting edgelord.

The fate of individual soldiers, especially an expendable levy of peasants, does very little to stop an ongoing war if the leaders are left free and in power.


Which is quite a different sentence than "Ain't nothin' gonna happen", which is a lazy and demonstrably untrue trope.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Interesting that an article profiling the participants of the unarmed insurrection neglected to mention the star of the show.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And not a single investigation of BLM, after over $1 billion in damages and a couple dozne deaths.

Go figure.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: It's not widely reported, but sever of them were secretly in love with Nancy Pelosi and wanted to steal her chair so they would forever rub there face all over it and masturbate furiously thinking about Nancy Pelosi's soaking wet quiche all over that chair...... mmmmmm Nancy Pelosi quiche.... Yeah, that's right. Ugh huh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Interesting that an article profiling the participants of the unarmed insurrection neglected to mention the star of the show.


Unarmed except for pepper spray, shock prods, tasers, batons and the bombs they planted.

Amateur.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Unscratchable_Itch: The number of people who are / were in the military and law enforcement is infuriating and terrifying. Farking traitors, plain and simple. Makes me wonder how many active service members and cops were unable to make it to DC that day.

Did you never meet a member of law enforcement or the military before Jan 6?

Did you never meet a member of law enforcement or the military before Jan 6?


Yes, that's why I'd like to see a full tally, and make the count public with a list of names so the public can demand they be fired.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: These are white "Job Creators" that had already taken over state houses with no consequences.
Even on 1/06 they only got escorted out by the police.

A few of these right wing media viewers will pay a price but those people really responsible will never have to answer for it because they are truly wealthy whereas the rioters thought they were of a different class than they really are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: And not a single investigation of BLM, after over $1 billion in damages and a couple dozne deaths.

Go figure.


You can trash private property, but you don't take on The Man.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 850x850]


I would date the one on the left. A few beers and we are good to go. The one on the right... hard pass.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

culebra: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Interesting that an article profiling the participants of the unarmed insurrection neglected to mention the star of the show.

Unarmed except for pepper spray, shock prods, tasers, batons and the bombs they planted.

Amateur.


Because none of those guys own a gun.
 
camarugala
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zgrizz: And not a single investigation of BLM, after over $1 billion in damages and a couple dozne deaths.

Go figure.


Them you would have to hold the relevant mayors and governors accountable. This is not going to happen people that support Black lives matter believe that this is cathartic, that we should have riots and burnings and lootings, threatening people's lives. What's really remarkable is the fact that the majority of these black lives matter supporters are what the white college student types call allies. They feel like if they cause enough damage and I suppose flagellate themselves enough, then they'll be a okay with the black man. It's the most condescending shiat ever. But then again they know it's best for everybody else but themselves. And they definitely know exactly what the black man needs to make his life more productive and better. Again condescending as hell but that's what they go for think critical race theory.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zgrizz: And not a single investigation of BLM, after over $1 billion in damages and a couple dozne deaths.

Go figure.


Ok Q.
 
The Brains
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
28aauh39i9b83b3imx3n9t1k-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: It's not widely reported, but sever of them were secretly in love with Nancy Pelosi and wanted to steal her chair so they would forever rub there face all over it and masturbate furiously thinking about Nancy Pelosi's soaking wet quiche all over that chair...... mmmmmm Nancy Pelosi quiche.... Yeah, that's right. Ugh huh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: WGJ: That ain't nothing going to happen

Except for the dozens of people who have been arrested and indicted on federal criminal charges.

But go on with your bad self, SNL parroting edgelord.


Yeah the people they arrested bare not super rich or politically connected. Their orange god neglected to pardon them on the way out, so I have to say a good chunk of em are screwed but their ringleaders are safe.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I see the whataboutism brigade has hit the thread.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zgrizz: And not a single investigation of BLM, after over $1 billion in damages and a couple dozne deaths.

Go figure.


BLM never killed anyone. Even if you're dumb enough to count the rioters as "BLM activists", then there's still a smaller body count than a couple hundred good ol' boys inside a couple hours at the Capitol.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is farking unprecedented. That's 440 arrested and charged. I don't know why they word is in farking quotes, but it's not subby's fault, TFA did that shiat. I've never come across a case where they arrested and charged 440 people.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kab: bluejeansonfire: Every single one of these f*ckers should have been shot as soon as they were inside without permission.

What a weird statement.  Do you normally ask someone for their permission before you shoot them?


This is how polite society is supposed to work.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: zgrizz: And not a single investigation of BLM, after over $1 billion in damages and a couple dozne deaths.

Go figure.

BLM never killed anyone. Even if you're dumb enough to count the rioters as "BLM activists", then there's still a smaller body count than a couple hundred good ol' boys inside a couple hours at the Capitol.


BLM didn't mount a violent insurrection to overturn the election either.
 
