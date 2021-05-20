 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Ever see a traffic cone so goshdarn sexy you just can't help yourself? (possible nsfw content on page)
37
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear if you hump enough cones you get to be a Fark admin.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hit avoid it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a violation
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Kibo...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: That's a violation


Specifically, it's moving violation. Unless it was my wife who did it.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving or receiving?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: [thumbs.dreamstime.com image 596x900]


I wouldn't mind getting cone head.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smith will serve 10 months behind bars after interfering with himself

I'm sure that's another term for masturbation, but I'd never heard of it referred to like that.
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught by Virgin Trains staff?

Well, not anymore.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cone-botherer..."

*giggle fit*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll have have to sub to my onlyfans page if want an answer to that question, Subby.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 850x361]


That has to be one of the single most British pictures I've ever seen.
Especially the guy on the bottom of the list - NONE!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HPZ... calling HPZ to the thread.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz.....he'd better give me that Harumph outta that.......
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold, the Purple Proctopylon!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did he butt trumpet it or stuff the small cone hole with sausage?
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men be crazy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he playing it like a vuvuzela?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, I'm confused now.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he's not alone.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been married 46 years.

What has that got to do with humping a traffic cone, you might ask yourself.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Giving or receiving?


Good question

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
by the time officers arrived at Smith's flat the suspect was wearing a towel. According to the arrest report he was out of breath and sweating.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Well...did he cum, or what?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder if he drives a Range Rover?  NSFW
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I hear if you hump enough cones you get to be a Fark admin.


Kinda surprised that the famous photo hasn't been posted yet.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Live porn by satellite feed.   Now you know what to look for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hudson 10 the new and improved Kryten - Red Dwarf - BBC comedy
Youtube lhdnPt1Ln4U
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: JesseL: [thumbs.dreamstime.com image 596x900]

I wouldn't mind getting cone head.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Conehead goes where?," "Conehead went there.", and "Conehead went there.", respectively.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In 1972 I was in Toronto, and witnessed a homeless-appearing guy having sex with a fire-hydrant.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Smith will serve 10 months behind bars after interfering with himself

I'm sure that's another term for masturbation, but I'd never heard of it referred to like that.


And in the US (or maybe only for women) it's "self care".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: That's a violation


a moving violation at that...
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: ZAZ: I hear if you hump enough cones you get to be a Fark admin.

Kinda surprised that the famous photo hasn't been posted yet.


It's in here...
https://m.fark.com/comments/3994158/D​r​unk-stupid-walking-down-motorway-with-​a-traffic-cone-on-your-head-is-no-way-​to-go-through-life-son
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
