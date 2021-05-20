 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   The French can finally get back to killing their lungs the old fashion way with cigarettes instead of COVID   (apnews.com) divider line
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah-hah!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still not welcome: Anglophones
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Big In France
Youtube qPj8pjAXYdQ
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
link didn't work for me.  But whatever it's about, the French never stopped smoking. Not for ANY THING.
/from their cold dead nicotine stained fingers etc etc
 
Huntceet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Them frogs do love them some cigarettes.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One thing I love about Paris is that in the morning on the Metro everyone looks hungover. Not just me. What a city!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Them frogs do love them some cigarettes.


They make the second worst cigarette on the planet.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Huntceet: Them frogs do love them some cigarettes.

They make the second worst cigarette on the planet.


Ok, got to ask. Who makes the worst cigarette on the planet?
 
