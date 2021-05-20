 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   James Woods, dead at 67   (wcax.com) divider line
61
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So long, and thanks for all the fish.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dam...

live - The Dam At Otter Creek - Throwing Copper
Youtube sWMc7b3dvVU
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddammit I got my hopes up for a split second.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also.. wrong one, Big Sky Guy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
James Woods, dead at 67


If only.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FARK YOU TROLLMITTER!!!!
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shame on you smitty.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was amazing in The Specialist. Truly his finest work.

James Woods very angry - The Specialist
Youtube 8j9YOj98YRs
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: He was amazing in The Specialist. Truly his finest work.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8j9YOj98​YRs]


I will always remember him in Diggstown.

/its a shame he's such a tremendous piece of sh*t
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
False.
The good die young. James woods is immortal....
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: NewportBarGuy: He was amazing in The Specialist. Truly his finest work.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8j9YOj98​YRs]

I will always remember him in Diggstown.

/its a shame he's such a tremendous piece of sh*t


I vigorously ignore his political rants. But still love his Hades
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: False.
The good die young. James woods is immortal....


He doesn't die young, he only dates young.
 
Soupface Sally
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn it, Subby!
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the bright side we still have his real death to look forward to.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So.....Grodin, Mooney and Woods completes the trifecta....RIP to 2, pretty sure Woods was a bastard. Good actor tho...
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did he fall in this creek?

No, he fell in the otter creek.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But on a serious note, do you think he can beat Kid Rock in the '24 primaries?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
haha.....got Farked. Mea Culpa..
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Goddammit I got my hopes up for a split second.


Those headlines NEVER refer to the one we think.

Like supposedly sexy mugshot pictures or people caught having public sex. Those threads never go well and the pictures are always hard on the eyes.

ALWAYS.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is very much like any Fark headline that contains the phrase "smokin' hot".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I will always remember him in Diggstown.


Only thing I remember from Diggstown was 22-year old Heather Graham in Daisy Dukes.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

khitsicker: FARK YOU TROLLMITTER!!!!


OneFretAway: Shame on you smitty.

[media2.giphy.com image 356×200]

Soupface Sally: Damn it, Subby!

Reminds me of when I submitted a thread about the death of the Chief Justice of (IIRC) the Wisconsin State Supreme Court last fall. Headline was "Chief Justice of the ... Supreme Court has died. For real" or something like that. Farkers were ticked at me.

Four days later, RBG died. :'(

Did I tempt fate? I hope not.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was delicious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: So.....Grodin, Mooney and Woods completes the trifecta....RIP to 2, pretty sure Woods was a bastard. Good actor tho...


Um, read the article.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ooooh, piece o' candy!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
COMALite J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Brettster808: Did he fall in this creek?

No, he fell in the otter creek.

Pointy Tail of Satan: Wanted for questioning....

[Fark user image 850×777]

Didn't we have a D'awww Tab thread about a week ago about how evil otters are?
 
mekkab
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
excellent work, Subby.  Won't make HOTY, but this is the bread and butter of fark submitted headlines.

/or as Yannis Pappis used to say "This is like a chicken finger.  Simple, and delicious"
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: FlippityFlap: So.....Grodin, Mooney and Woods completes the trifecta....RIP to 2, pretty sure Woods was a bastard. Good actor tho...

Um, read the article.


And I should read the rest of the comments!

Sorry.

Anyway, someone named James Woods is dead. Long Live the New Flesh!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: weddingsinger: I will always remember him in Diggstown.

Only thing I remember from Diggstown was 22-year old Heather Graham in Daisy Dukes.


That and Louis Gosset Jr can carry a lot of a movie even if he's technically the 2nd or 3rd lead (See, also, Iron Eagle)
 
DVD
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Robocop!

//RobertCop, the Furniture of Law Enforcement!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hades Pissed Gif here.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Otter creek?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/might know a thing about ottercreekite
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping for a new grave to piss on.
Guess I'll just have to keep holding it.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 320x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dang it, took too long to find it.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lots of suspects.

Family Guy: Everyone Has A Motive for Killing James Woods (Season 8 Clip) | TBS
Youtube I6LdiAhI4Xo
 
ongbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, piece of candy. Oh, piece of candy. Oh, piece of candy. Splash.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's great in Casino and John Carpenters Vampires gets a run every couple Octobers.  Videodrome's solid too.

And Subby?:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No matter how long he lives he'll never have a mega meme like Chuck Norris did.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate you, subby.  Well played.  Lol.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was great in the Twisted Sister video.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: FlippityFlap: So.....Grodin, Mooney and Woods completes the trifecta....RIP to 2, pretty sure Woods was a bastard. Good actor tho...

Um, read the article.


Have you been here before?
 
BigMax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jekfark: [img4.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x124]


Jumbo, confused, "I'm me?"

Perhaps James Woods finest moment. As near as I can tell, it's all been downhill from that moment.
 
T.rex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
weddingsinger:
/its a shame he's such a tremendous piece of sh*t

Every single artist and entertainer you've ever enjoyed or admired in your entire life has done things or have beliefs on certain topics that you'll find abhorrent..... Every...single... one.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
golfclap.jpg
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He was amazing in The Specialist. Truly his finest work.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8j9YOj98​YRs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Growing up he was one of my favorite actors. Salvador, Videodrome and Once upon a Time in America.... amazing films - a lot due to his acting style (maybe less so with Once Upon - but he's a good villain in that). I even liked his less known 1980's movies like Best Seller and Cop - I remember renting those at my local video store as a teenager.

It's unfortunate his politics suck ass.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.