(CTV News)   But have you every tried live-fire exercises on weed?   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
34
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Giving anyone any kind of drug without their knowledge or consent is a dick move and you deserve to go to jail.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She deserves to go to the brig for a VERY, VERY long time. Not only is it a dick move, it was farking dangerous for those dudes and everyone around them.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes the nationalistic stereotypes just reinforce themselves.
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Captain Dude, I can't feel my skull OR the artillery recoil!'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - Killer Joke
Youtube _yo9WHrTvks


/Wenn ist das nunstück git und slotermeyer? Ja! Beiherhund das oder die flipperwaldt gersput!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's her on the left, I think.
Cute for a dumbass.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stoned Tank Drivers (Buffalo Soldiers) - High Quality
Youtube a98UX3MuAEg
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wanna party with this biatch.
 
mekkab
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every? Heck yes, I tried 'em all!

/In Before they fix the headline.
//It should be "ever" not "every"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Starship Troopers - Simulation Combat & Administrative Punishment Scene (1080p)
Youtube XKPuumm_bfs
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I knew someone who was Went during the Hollow Force years, and he described watching live fire exercises while tripping on acid. Sounded kinda terrifying even voluntarily, being drugged against your knowledge in any way and especially in those circumstances, well damn.

Does Canada have military prisons? A decade or so should teach her the error of her ways.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I knew someone who was Went during the Hollow Force years, and he described watching live fire exercises while tripping on acid. Sounded kinda terrifying even voluntarily, being drugged against your knowledge in any way and especially in those circumstances, well damn.

Does Canada have military prisons? A decade or so should teach her the error of her ways.


Army not Went. WTF autocarrot?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried weed on weed? It's a subtle buzz.
 
mekkab
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "All the members of W Battery who consumed the cupcakes, except one, allegedly experienced symptoms which included dehydration, overheating, fatigue, confusion, dry mouth and paranoia," according to court records.

The soldier who reported no symptoms went back for seconds and declared he was "one with the universe."
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel that the threshold for something to still be considered a "prank" requires that the expectation value and variance in the expected number of people who will die violently as a result both be significantly smaller than this.

Or maybe just disqualify any would-be prank where the word "artillery" is mentioned at any point in the planning stages?  That's less of a rule that can be generalized to other situations but it feels like maybe one worth implementing regardless.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't we all just see that Barney Miller?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mekkab: FTFA: "All the members of W Battery who consumed the cupcakes, except one, allegedly experienced symptoms which included dehydration, overheating, fatigue, confusion, dry mouth and paranoia," according to court records.

The soldier who reported no symptoms went back for seconds and declared he was "one with the universe."


I came in to mention that one particular soldier right there? That guy knows how to party.
 
snochick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At a FOB in RC East, circa 2011, a soldier pissed hot when he went on R&R in Germany. He blamed it on the cigarettes he bought from the Hadji shop. From then on, Hadji cigarettes were banned across the entire N2KL. We had to buy them at the AAFES store for what they cost normally. Went from $1 a pack to $4 a pack.

Way to screw over everyone guy.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Many wars involved a lot of drugs

/idiot should go to a military court for trial
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
British Army on LSD (Acid) drugs
Youtube ziqpwkhqTRs
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Throw the book at him. At least 10 years in jail for endangering all of those lives.
..."she"...
Fine. Give her a year's probation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The allegations stem from a July 2018 incident at the army's Combat Training Centre at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick.

Timely response there, Canadian military.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cup Cakes (w/ intro) - Terri "Cup Cake" O'Mason
Youtube eGSRLD8i_qM
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"except one",
who had a lovely day stoned with explosives....
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
is it even ok to be eating during life fire exercises?
I'd assume that'd ruin a lot of food if you had to cover your ears in a hurry.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was gonna act responsibly, but I got high.
I was gonna keep livin' free, but I got high.
I gave drugs to artillery, and I know why...
Cause I got high, man I was high, damn was I high.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who the hell GIVES away their weed?  I need to find out where she lives, and hit her up on Halloween.  She must be the person that we hear about every year giving away pot-laced candy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I were in that unit and there was pot cupcakes? You betcha I would've eaten everyone of them to save the people in my unit....
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sithon: [Fark user image image 200x200]
That's her on the left, I think.
Cute for a dumbass.


I was wrong. This is her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: She must be the person that we hear about every year giving away pot-laced candy.


Nope. Just Canadian. Where weed, is, legal, NATIONWIDE!

you can take this much with you on a canadian domestic flight, no questions asked...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Taking the war on drugs literally.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Assuming she's guilty I hope she likes Edmonton because she's going to be spending a couple of years in "Club Ed" marking time, likely followed by a dishonorable discharge.
 
