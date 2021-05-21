 Skip to content
Caption this warning sign
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
You are the Dancing Tree!
Young and lean,
On the yellow screen!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Your Mantis style is no match for my Conifer style!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
CAUTION:
Birnam Wood Approaching Dunsinane
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Warning: live dendrophilia practiced in this area
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Attack Christmas trees ahead, proceed with caution
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Johnny Depp stars in Edward Bigtreearm
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
WARNING: DO NOT TAUNT THE DYNAMITE ENTS
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Farking cat!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
DANGER: Infinite Fractal
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
WARNING: Tree Hunger In This Red State.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Caution: Crystalline Entity Crossing
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Be careful when adjusting the roof antenna son!"
..........."But dad we've had cable for 25 years now!"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet the Jews did this
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I found this great Christmas Tree sale!  THAT'swhy I didn't take the bus home!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
      ! DANGER
THE HAPPENING
      ZONE
     AHEAD
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: CAUTION:
Birnam Wood Approaching Dunsinane


We HAVE a winner!
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stick Man & Christmas Tree Making Piss Angels Ahead
 
miopinion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My Friends.... Today we are announcing this chart showing the simplified road map to re-opening the province.....
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
