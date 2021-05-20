 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Three youths playing outside unsupervised-what's the worst that could happen? Mushroom cloud, house burned down, power cut to 8,000 people   (ktvu.com) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The intelligence of pre-teen boys is in direct inverse proportion to how many of them are left unsupervised.

//Access to fire making materials drops it even lower
//put firearms in the mix, you've basically given a gun to something with the decision making abilities of an amoeba.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when you raise your kids indoors. Take them outside. Teach them how to *safely* build fires, which includes a lesson on making sure they're not building it in the middle of highly combustible dry grass. Because kids, especially boys, are going to do it anyway, and they're stupid so it will end badly if they don't know what they are doing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His neighbor, whose property burned, is an auto mechanic and car collector who stored numerous vehicles, motorcycles and combustible materials.

A better spin: Local youths show initiative in cleaning up the neighborhood scrapyard.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning down half the county, and hiking to see a dead body are rites of passage.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is why Beavis and Butthead (and any of their friends) are *not* allowed to play with fire, because they will burn *everything* down otherwise.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it gonna be a boy or a girl?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we've found the next Michael Bay.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTIWWP of said mushroom cloud.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit that I'm a little impressed.  I never got close to that level of destruction.  Thank goodness.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: So is it gonna be a boy or a girl?


It's gonna be Pat.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: The intelligence of pre-teen boys is in direct inverse proportion to how many of them are left unsupervised.

//Access to fire making materials drops it even lower
//put firearms in the mix, you've basically given a gun to something with the decision making abilities of an amoeba.


Basically.

After the age of 12, unsupervised boys are either masturbating or blowing something up. If they can do both, so much the better
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people are all Yodas.

"They sparked, accidentally, this fire..."

"We've been a lot worried..."
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why would three kids be staging a gender reveal party?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: TTIWWP of said mushroom cloud.


The video in tfa not good enough for us, huh?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: But why would three kids be staging a gender reveal party?


To verify that they are, indeed, males.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if you are against spanking or not, but that's an ass whoopin
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The people are all Yodas.

"They sparked, accidentally, this fire..."

"We've been a lot worried..."


"Throw mama from the train a kiss."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. They're getting grounded all right.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Oh yeah. They're getting grounded all right.


Hopefully some place that's fireproofed.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that explains one of today's survey questions:  Did you ever dig a huge hole as a kid?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to put this in the "you had to be there file."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: This is what happens when you raise your kids indoors. Take them outside. Teach them how to *safely* build fires, which includes a lesson on making sure they're not building it in the middle of highly combustible dry grass. Because kids, especially boys, are going to do it anyway, and they're stupid so it will end badly if they don't know what they are doing.


Foolproof plan.....oh wait
1 2 3
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Burning down half the county, and hiking to see a dead body are rites of passage.


The best movie about hiking to see a dead body was based on a true story that happened not far from this fire.

River's Edge Official Trailer #1 - Keanu Reeves Movie (1986)
Youtube wiKuO-dABjY


Keanu, Crispin Glover and Dennis Hopper selling killer Feck weed. It was 'the Rebel Without a Cause for the 80's'. Two big thumbs up.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haha. Candice got'em this time, Busted O'clock
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess who's going to be grounded until they go away to college.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was a Pyro as a kid.  Burnt down the fence behind my friends house and got scolded by the Fire Dept.  And they had cable TV too and I was no longer able to watch UltraMan.  Otherwise I was pretty good about stomping fires out while my friends just ran off because "It's getting to BIG!".   Also, got doused by a fire hose because I was sneaking to close to watch a fire by the creek.

But, as I live in California I can't stand fire anymore.  Not even in my fireplace.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel badly for the neighbor. Yikes. These boys are going to be his "slaves" for the next few years.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I was a Pyro as a kid.  Burnt down the fence behind my friends house and got scolded by the Fire Dept.  And they had cable TV too and I was no longer able to watch UltraMan.  Otherwise I was pretty good about stomping fires out while my friends just ran off because "It's getting to BIG!".   Also, got doused by a fire hose because I was sneaking to close to watch a fire by the creek.

But, as I live in California I can't stand fire anymore.  Not even in my fireplace.


Teach you, in California the fire will come by and knock, offer to sell you candy or ask you if you've considered the afterlife.  Before it burns your shiat the fark down.

/still an improvement as compared to the Jehovah's Witnesses
//I've had cause to consider the afterlife with some of these friggin' fires
///mostly in a, "Time to go!  We don't want to find out that those JW assholes were right, yikes." kinda sense but still
 
mtrac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's a doozy involving water and older kids. One of their fathers worked with mine. I was in drivers ed at the time and we drove out to see the damage, which was formidable.

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/07/11/ny​r​egion/4-held-in-cutoff-of-newark-water​.html
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Youngsters will be youngsters
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those kids are going to be bragging about creating a fiery mushroom cloud until the day they die of old age. I think we can all admit that in kid terms that's pretty goddamned impressive.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A cloud of soot into a high voltage power line to create a fuel air explosion. That's impressive, I bet if you tried it would be hard to recreate that.
 
