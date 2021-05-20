 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Eat This Not That)   Chipotle restaurant thinks it is a cruise ship   (eatthis.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Gastroenteritis, Foodborne illness, Escherichia coli, location of the fast-casual chain, Customer Kristi Ryan, Chipotle Mexican Grill, gastrointestinal symptoms, local Chipotle restaurant  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 7:48 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chipotle.....as many as five high school students and six other people from the area came down with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, low-grade fever, and body aches.

How did they differentiate these people from customers *without* norovirus?
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get ready to buy stock.  It always takes a dip then shoots back up after a food poisoning incident.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Again?

/ No, I'm not saying the article is a repeat.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UberDave: Chipotle.....as many as five high school students and six other people from the area came down with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, low-grade fever, and body aches.

How did they differentiate these people from customers *without* norovirus?


No blood in the diarrhea.
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
South Park - Chipotlaway Commercial
Youtube jHsR65IRW_8
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chipotle is the sound made on the toilet after eating at one.

Went there once, will never go back.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Would you like E.Coli or Norovirus with your carnitas?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See? This is why I get my Mexican food from sidewalk stands set up for an event. Yeah. Although, if I remember correctly, the goat taco I had tore my guts up. But hey, no fever or vomiting!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is just Chipotle trying to capitalize on nostalgia for the e.coli days.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's infuriating that a legitimate thing (smoked and/or dried jalapenos) got co-opted by the brain child of a McDonald's executive. Chipotle powder is useful for almost anything, it's replaced cayenne in almost every recipe.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I tried warning you people about Cilantr... I mean Chipotle, but does anyone listen?  Noooo...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The last time I caught norovirus was when my kid was still little and going to the zoo was a really big deal. I made the mistake of ordering a burger at their food court, not realizing the whole place was staffed by people who hated the job put only worked their to get free access to the zoo. Ordering anything with meat in it from people who have that sort of agenda was just pouring gasoline on the fire.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: It's infuriating that a legitimate thing (smoked and/or dried jalapenos) got co-opted by the brain child of a McDonald's executive. Chipotle powder is useful for almost anything, it's replaced cayenne in almost every recipe.


"Infuriating"?  That's what infuriates you?  Just buy the damn jalapeno powder and move on.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How the hell is Chipotle still in business?  They seem to have a food poisoning headline every few months. Who is still eating there!?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: How the hell is Chipotle still in business?  They seem to have a food poisoning headline every few months. Who is still eating there!?


I love the food poisoning incidents. It means I won't have to wait in line the next week if I go there. Chipotle is farking delicious.
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: How the hell is Chipotle still in business?  They seem to have a food poisoning headline every few months. Who is still eating there!?


I eat there, the food is tasty and made with exactly what I want on it. Since I'm lactose intolerant I have an enormously smaller chance of a gastrointestinal issue at Chipotle then I do at most tex-mex places that LOVE to put cheese and butter in or on everything. When you have 2,600+ locations making fresh food some illness is pretty much inevitable. Norovirus didn't come from their supply chain, it came from some minimum wage kid getting sick, using the bathroom, and not properly washing up. It would suck to go to that location during that shift, but it doesn't affect the other 2,599+ locations.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NeoCortex42: How the hell is Chipotle still in business?  They seem to have a food poisoning headline every few months. Who is still eating there!?

I love the food poisoning incidents. It means I won't have to wait in line the next week if I go there. Chipotle is farking delicious.



It's a burrito with rice.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Customer Kristi Ryan told a local television station that her family fell ill within 36 hours after eating three burritos, a burrito bowl, and a small soft taco from the Chipotle restaurant.

Holy fark, I'd be sick too. I can barely finish one burrito, and I usually regret eating that much afterwards. Is this some other kind of Chipotle that has smaller serving sizes?

/She sounds fat
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Customer Kristi Ryan told a local television station that her family fell ill within 36 hours after eating three burritos, a burrito bowl, and a small soft taco from the Chipotle restaurant.

Holy fark, I'd be sick too. I can barely finish one burrito, and I usually regret eating that much afterwards. Is this some other kind of Chipotle that has smaller serving sizes?

/She sounds fat


Qdoba has jr burritos. Speaking of, they basically have the same menu and ingredients, how is it only chipotle gives people the trots?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Again?

/ No, I'm not saying the article is a repeat.


It's norovirus this time. Usually it's plain old E.coli. They're moving up in the world...of food-borne illnesses
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jtown: UberDave: Chipotle.....as many as five high school students and six other people from the area came down with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, low-grade fever, and body aches.

How did they differentiate these people from customers *without* norovirus?

No blood in the diarrhea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Prank Call of Cthulhu: NeoCortex42: How the hell is Chipotle still in business?  They seem to have a food poisoning headline every few months. Who is still eating there!?

I love the food poisoning incidents. It means I won't have to wait in line the next week if I go there. Chipotle is farking delicious.


It's a burrito with rice.


A hamburger is meat on a bun, but there's lots of places serving delicious hamburgers, so I'm not sure what your point is. It's a delicious burrito with rice. Barbacoa man...I think they put crack in it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.