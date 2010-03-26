 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Virginia sheriff's deputy hulks out, lifts car off of trapped woman   (wjla.com) divider line
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love me some copaganda dispensed by a Sinclair station in the afternoon.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With that scream, I half expected it to be Howard Dean.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See, roided out police aren't always a bad thing.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
jamesfox27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So much hate for someone doing something wonderful. Play nice children.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With a really helpful video showing.........................absolu​tely nothing.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.


I bet everything that if there were donuts in the vehicle there would be no donuts left.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wonder roid powers activate!

/Good job, though.
//That'll do. . .
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Love me some copaganda dispensed by a Sinclair station in the afternoon.


PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.


The real world is scary for some people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.


Theyre black.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Love me some copaganda dispensed by a Sinclair station in the afternoon.


🎶Copa. . . Cop propaganda 🎵

/To the tune of "Cocacabana"
/No, autocarrot, not "Cocoa Obama"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Theyre black.


correcting ignorance is like trying to empty the ocean with a spoon
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are so many broken people in America.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Theyre black.


Shhhh, you're going to kill a lot of Farkers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: There are so many broken people in America.


Well, most of them are on fark, but your point stands.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does one feel-good police story really negate the decades of lying, theft, and abuse by police? I mean, good for this guy, but I'm not going all rah-rah for the police because one guy did an amazing thing.

/nuance, how does it work?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
/meanwhile in Worse America
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crisis actors.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.


Put him back!

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Theyre black.

correcting ignorance is like trying to empty the ocean with a spoon


I think social media has destroyed many peoples ability to discern nuance. Human beings can be a bunch of different shiat all at the same time. But thats confusing and sometimes hard to deal with so people just ignore it and thin slice it to the point where they see the thing they want and nothing else.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Interesting how law enforcement body cameras work when they're doing 'heroic deeds', but never when they have contact with people of color.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Theyre black.

correcting ignorance is like trying to empty the ocean with a spoon

I think social media has destroyed many peoples ability to discern nuance. Human beings can be a bunch of different shiat all at the same time. But thats confusing and sometimes hard to deal with so people just ignore it and thin slice it to the point where they see the thing they want and nothing else.


it isn't nuance, they refuse to even accept facts.  They same mock others for refusing to accept facts because they don't like the same facts.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: dothemath: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Theyre black.

correcting ignorance is like trying to empty the ocean with a spoon

I think social media has destroyed many peoples ability to discern nuance. Human beings can be a bunch of different shiat all at the same time. But thats confusing and sometimes hard to deal with so people just ignore it and thin slice it to the point where they see the thing they want and nothing else.


Hush....there is outrage to be had.

/and this thread will make the difference!
 
jekfark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.


Fark has turned into a cesspool of narrow-minded cop-hating douchebags
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jekfark: Fark has turned into a cesspool of narrow-minded cop-hating douchebags


I wonder if it could be the decades of articles about people being abused at the hands of police.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Acab?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Interesting how law enforcement body cameras work when they're doing 'heroic deeds', but never when they have contact with people of color.


interesting that news reports about "heroic deeds" never mention the race of those involved but other cases they make sure it's in the first paragraph.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Acab?


Only if they went at the Capitol on the 6th.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Interesting how law enforcement body cameras work when they're doing 'heroic deeds', but never when they have contact with people of color.


Theyre black.

You know there is a video you can watch that will answer a great deal of your questions.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Weren't^

/fark
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jekfark: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Fark has turned into a cesspool of narrow-minded cop-hating douchebags


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jekfark: PrivateCaboose: I'd bet everything I own she was white. If the driver had been a black man, feels like he would've been shot for threatening the police.

Fark has turned into a cesspool of narrow-minded, white cop-hating douchebags
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Heamer: jekfark: Fark has turned into a cesspool of narrow-minded cop-hating douchebags

I wonder if it could be the decades of articles about people being abused at the hands of police.


SHut up, we're doing nuance here
 
Snargi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Heamer: Does one feel-good police story really negate the decades of lying, theft, and abuse by police? I mean, good for this guy, but I'm not going all rah-rah for the police because one guy did an amazing thing.

/nuance, how does it work?


You do know that the vast majority of cops are good people, and do good things that go unreported? You're not going to see many good cop stories because they don't sell or generate clicks. The media (and human nature) works on the premise of "If it bleeds, it leads", so the only stories you'll see are the bad cop stories.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snargi: Heamer: Does one feel-good police story really negate the decades of lying, theft, and abuse by police? I mean, good for this guy, but I'm not going all rah-rah for the police because one guy did an amazing thing.

/nuance, how does it work?

You do know that the vast majority of cops are good people, and do good things that go unreported? You're not going to see many good cop stories because they don't sell or generate clicks. The media (and human nature) works on the premise of "If it bleeds, it leads", so the only stories you'll see are the bad cop stories.


am shocked this one got greened here
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: interesting that news reports about "heroic deeds" never mention the race of those involved but other cases they make sure it's in the first paragraph.


dothemath: Theyre black.

You know there is a video you can watch that will answer a great deal of your questions.


lol. That's even worse. Now it's: "SEE! we're saving the lives of black people! That makes up for everything else!..We smell marijuana! Give us your id!"
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snargi: Heamer: Does one feel-good police story really negate the decades of lying, theft, and abuse by police? I mean, good for this guy, but I'm not going all rah-rah for the police because one guy did an amazing thing.

/nuance, how does it work?

You do know that the vast majority of cops are good people, and do good things that go unreported? You're not going to see many good cop stories because they don't sell or generate clicks. The media (and human nature) works on the premise of "If it bleeds, it leads", so the only stories you'll see are the bad cop stories.


Except almost every bad cop story has background showing they've been bad cops for years.

Any cop who knew about it is disqualified from being a good cop.

Hence, ACAB.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Godscrack:
lol. That's even worse. Now it's: "SEE! we're saving the lives of black people! That makes up for everything else!..We smell marijuana! Give us your id!"

how long does it take you to count to potato?
 
