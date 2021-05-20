 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham) Locked room murder mystery, Alabama-style (abc3340.com)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this place, it's the Sonic Automall (or something like that) where they carry Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Aston, Fiat, etc. You know, the places that carry thousands of cars at a time and run the more local shops out so they can collude on prices improve the customer experience.

So...given the size of the campus and their IT needs, this doesn't surprise me and it's very sad. There will be large payouts.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, and either through bad design or lighting failure couldn't get out in time...and bye bye. The gas clears....so no detectable 'co2' in the air. And I don't think the fire dept tests for Halon or Nitrogen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have they checked to see if their souls are trapped in the internet?
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, and either through bad design or lighting failure couldn't get out in time...and bye bye. The gas clears....so no detectable 'co2' in the air. And I don't think the fire dept tests for Halon or Nitrogen.


The room was filled with deadly N2...

/well, 2/3rds filled anyway
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They done runned outta are
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, .



No other building alarms or signals sent to first responders?   Seems unlikely.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Have they checked to see if their souls are trapped in the internet?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My money is on opiods.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: optikeye: They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, .


No other building alarms or signals sent to first responders?   Seems unlikely.


That could be the reason they died: Alarm disabled, they didn't realize how much danger they were in until it was too late.  And if they were working there doing repairs/maintenance on that system or a peripheral one, it makes it even more likely that's the cause.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: optikeye: They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, .


No other building alarms or signals sent to first responders?   Seems unlikely.


I'm guessing you've never been in a server room handled by the lowest bidder. If they 'accidentally' triggered the gas system.

That doesn't mean the system called the fire department if the 'triggering' mech was down stream of the fire detection system.
Sure, that's very bad design...but bad design is all over the place because it's cheaper.
It could have been something even not connected to the system, like knocking over a tank of gas and breaking it's stem, room fills with gas...causing a fog...can't see door...they die.

Also...the system is designed and built to protect the most important things in there....Data.
You can replace IT Techs for cheap.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too bad is wasn't a more modern system, using Inergen.  That's basically inert-gas/high-co2 "air".  Decreases O2 to the point that combustion is reduced or eliminated, but enough O2 to keep a human alive. Enough Co2 to put an unconscious  person into "pant mode" so they pant enough to get enough O2 to stay alive.

Yes, I've been through both Halon and Inergen "dumps".  I was in a 5000 ft2 datacenter for 15 minutes during a full-on Inergen blow.  Sounds like a jet engine 10 feet away, but I was fine.

"INERGEN® is a mixture of 52% Nitrogen, 40% Argon and 8% CO2.  However, in the event of a fire, when INERGEN® is discharged, it mixes with the air present in the room to create a mixture that comprises of 67.3% Nitrogen, 12.5% Oxygen, 17% Argon and 3.2% Carbon Dioxide.

This discharge mixture makes INERGEN® singularly unique. No other inert gas has the unique ability to rapidly extinguish a fire yet at the same time provide a safe environment for any person within the occupied area by actually decreasing cardiac distress and maintaining arterial blood oxygenation and mental performance in low oxygen levels. "

"
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As long as we're speculating, I'll go with double Fentanyl overdose. RIP.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where are you guys getting "server room" from?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn, I've learned more about server fire suppression in 5 minutes than in the 42 years that preceded it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, and either through bad design or lighting failure couldn't get out in time...and bye bye. The gas clears....so no detectable 'co2' in the air. And I don't think the fire dept tests for Halon or Nitrogen.


Halomethane is not very toxic, and because it's expensive the system is sized to use as little as possible. There shouldn't have been enough gas to even reach 10%. It's more likely that they died of thirst while waiting for their very important call to be answered.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skyotter: Where are you guys getting "server room" from?


This: "Both were hired contractors working on computers at the dealership. " combined with speculation.  With two IT guys in a small closed room at a large otherwise non-tech business, who simultaneously die from non-foul play causes with no CO detected, that's at least one realistic possibility.  Probably more likely than two simultaneous heart attacks or something.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: Where are you guys getting "server room" from?


IT Techs...in a what the press reports as a 'storage room'. Yes, it could have been a wiring closet...but at sites that small...the servers are generally kept repurposed 'storage rooms'

Unless you think they were attacked by badly stored office supplies like sentient staplers and toner cartridge.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Halomethane is not very toxic


dihydrogen monoxide isn't every toxic either. Yet, it's a known killer in right the conditions.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: skyotter: Where are you guys getting "server room" from?

IT Techs...in a what the press reports as a 'storage room'. Yes, it could have been a wiring closet...but at sites that small...the servers are generally kept repurposed 'storage rooms'

Unless you think they were attacked by badly stored office supplies like sentient staplers and toner cartridge.


Hey, don't joke. A determined stapler can be a very worthy foe.....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: They triggered the Halon fire suppression system in the server room, and either through bad design or lighting failure couldn't get out in time...and bye bye. The gas clears....so no detectable 'co2' in the air. And I don't think the fire dept tests for Halon or Nitrogen.



They still have Halon?

The DoD phased that stuff out 20 years ago.
 
