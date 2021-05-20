 Skip to content
 
Happy National Rescue Dog Day.
20
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
yayyyy rescued furballs!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All very good doggos.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might not look like it, but they appreciate being adopted.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. I picked up dog shiat this morning and the bag had a hole in it.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The latest good doggo to rescue me. She's the bestest good girl.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Top picture: Kain dog... he was a good boy, and a rescue, we lost him to an aggressive untreatable lymphoma thanksgiving of 2019.

Bottom picture: Riku (we rescued him the day after christmas of 2019), then Riku & Kairi, who we got in spring of 2020

We rescue "challenge" dogs that need either behavioral rehab or are having medical problems, and would be tough to place in other homes... absolutely worthwhile, if you have the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is our GOO BOY Boo. DNA testing told us he's 12% chihuahua. Uh... right. He's 100% love.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2 of my 3 are rescues a walker hound and a bluetick. Both had been placed in homes and returned several times for howling and a host of other issues. I got most of it fixed just by exercising them more these breeds needs to run and keep busy. The rest was basic obedience and socialization the blue tick especially had serious fear aggression. The howling I can't fix but unlike the dogs previous owners I know hounds and did my research. Seeing them today it's awful to think they could have been euthanized.
 
gobnu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Love to get my hands on whoever beat her for the first 4 years of her life. Best dog ever now
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I lost Rosie last Friday after having her almost 15 years. Rescued when she was about 3-4 months old from outside the school where my mom worked. I still haven't stopped looking for her when I hear my cat's collar. Keep thinking it's her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 2 of my 3 are rescues a walker hound and a bluetick. Both had been placed in homes and returned several times for howling and a host of other issues. I got most of it fixed just by exercising them more these breeds needs to run and keep busy. The rest was basic obedience and socialization the blue tick especially had serious fear aggression. The howling I can't fix but unlike the dogs previous owners I know hounds and did my research. Seeing them today it's awful to think they could have been euthanized.


Here's my rescue, Sissy. She's a Florida Blackmouth Cur, and all hound dog. What a perfectly sweet and talented girl. We've had her six years. She herds cows, chases squirrels and rabbits, trees raccoons and possums, and gets into scraps with the feral pigs. A real country dog!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is my sweet, rescued girl. Unfortunately, she hasn't been feeling well lately, as she's been on steroids for the last month. But look at that face.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This guy was a rescue. He'd been abandoned at our veterinarian's office.
He was a handful. He was a lapdog. He'd prove it to you. He would lie down like this a lot, which made me wonder if he had cats around as a puppy. Here he's just heard a noise from the front yard bounce off the eaves of the house. He was a loving goofy pile of floof.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2019, way too young, due to tumors. Right after my cancer diagnosis (still getting good reports from my docs).
 
Trucker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is our rescue dog Sable, she's my wife's service dog.  She thinks that she's a lap dog...except she's a 135 pound English Mastiff.  Most definitely NOT a lap dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Florida rescue. Spozed to be beagle/boxer with some lab, but she's really southern hound, some kind of bully, and hippo (ok, that's the lab). Scared of almost everything unless she's chasing a rabbit or squirrel. And then she's bulletproof. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Harley the Wondercat let's Lily think she runs the house. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my Gemini. Rescued her in 2012. She adored my dad and was heartbroken when he died in 2013. He was one of the few men she liked being around since she's skittish with most men (I'm guessing from past abuse). We had to work very hard to overcome her behavior issues. She's a wonderful, loving girl, even if a little neurotic now and then.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My daughter's off track greyhound wearing his dinosaur sweater. Didn't finish racing till he was 7! Dumb as a sack of hammers, but so sweet & pathetically grateful for the slightest bit of kindness or comfort.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My two rescue derps. Tilly, the one in front, is terrified of everyone but me. I don't believe she was abused, she just wasn't socialized at all before I got her. She's taken to my boyfriend pretty quickly though, which is a pleasant surprise. Greta on the other hand, is the sweetest dog I've ever known and loves everybody.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And here's Greta, very tired at the end of a 1200 mile road trip because she refused to lay down and sleep. Her ear always sticks out like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
