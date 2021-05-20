 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   Null character found   (patch.com)
19
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if his wife's name is Deb.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wasn't missing!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Five days, huh? We sure it wasn't five years?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He broke a few of my own personal hiking rules.

#1 Never go alone if you can help it.
#2 Always let someone who cares about you know exactly where you will be going, and when you will be back. #3 Have a check in time that where you will have cell service and can confirm you are back on time, or where you are in your trip. That, or have an emergency gps beacon.

This guy is lucky to be alive.
 
rfenster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Null != 'Null'
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unbelver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rfenster: Null != 'Null'


Tell that to the websites Christopher Null has to use.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

reveal101: He broke a few of my own personal hiking rules.

#1 Never go alone if you can help it.
#2 Always let someone who cares about you know exactly where you will be going, and when you will be back. #3 Have a check in time that where you will have cell service and can confirm you are back on time, or where you are in your trip. That, or have an emergency gps beacon.

This guy is lucky to be alive.


I like solo hiking. That said I stick to the trails and keep off the moors.
 
unbelver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I like solo hiking.


Same here.  I hike the ANF as well.  Though I can't say what the status is as I haven't been up there since the recent fires and COVID closures, if you stick to the marked trails, it's hard to get lost on the south facing trails.
 
lectos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They couldn't find him because the missing person database wouldn't take his name.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They found Pauly Shore's personality?
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: reveal101: He broke a few of my own personal hiking rules.

#1 Never go alone if you can help it.
#2 Always let someone who cares about you know exactly where you will be going, and when you will be back. #3 Have a check in time that where you will have cell service and can confirm you are back on time, or where you are in your trip. That, or have an emergency gps beacon.

This guy is lucky to be alive.

I like solo hiking. That said I stick to the trails and keep off the moors.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Heamer: Five days, huh? We sure it wasn't five years?

[pbs.twimg.com image 675x900]


Pictured: Null pointer exception
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: reveal101: He broke a few of my own personal hiking rules.

#1 Never go alone if you can help it.
#2 Always let someone who cares about you know exactly where you will be going, and when you will be back. #3 Have a check in time that where you will have cell service and can confirm you are back on time, or where you are in your trip. That, or have an emergency gps beacon.

This guy is lucky to be alive.

I like solo hiking. That said I stick to the trails and keep off the moors Moops.


FTFY.
 
unbelver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

unbelver: hard to get lost on the south facing trails.


That being said, he got lost around Mt. Waterman.  That's on the north side.  I've never hiked the North half of ANF.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I like solo hiking. That said I stick to the trails and keep off the moors


moroccoworldnews.comView Full Size


I'm sure they appreciate your consideration.
 
inner ted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

unbelver: Red Shirt Blues: I like solo hiking.

Same here.  I hike the ANF as well.  Though I can't say what the status is as I haven't been up there since the recent fires and COVID closures, if you stick to the marked trails, it's hard to get lost on the south facing trails.


We just had a guy get lost for a few days in the Columbia Rive Gorge. Some of the trails there wiped out by mudslides. So this guy, ignoring the signs and warnings wanders off into the trailess area and gets lost. They took the time and effort to put signs up. They put them up for a reason. I say ler Darwin have one.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ya make one An American Werewolf in London reference...
 
