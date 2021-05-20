 Skip to content
 
(Fox5 DC)   Touchdown reported at FedEx Field. Authorities immediately rule out Washington Football Team   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    More: Misc, English-language films, Air Force helicopter, second helicopter, emergency landing, American films, parking lot, FedExField, short time  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Mayday, mayday, this is Spinning Bird, reporting heap big trouble, I report heap big trouble, need immediate smoke signal and landing clearance"

/s
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FedEx? There's the problem. If they wanted the helicopter to stay in the air, they should have been at UPS Field.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hydraulic issue." That's what I tell my wife the problem is.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying Dan Snyder's docking fees will take a lot of cash,... or smegma.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that really messed up the playing field.  Someone get out the spray paint.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?


They're waiting to announce the new name after a Super Bowl win.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?


Washington Football Team is 1000x better than the "leaked" list of names they were considering a couple of months ago.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?


Why change the name?  Snyder's invested in the new branding.  As long as the jerseys sell and nobody's protesting, he's making money.  That's all that matters.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not an ordinary helicopter. Looks like White House issued
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?


They aren't unnamed. They're the Football Team, with branding and everything, and the momentum seems to be making WFT the permanent name.

I thought Red Tails with some sweet P-51 styling would have been awesome, but WFT is actually pretty cool too.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That's not an ordinary helicopter. Looks like White House issued


Yeah I'm curious if any of the 5 on board were VIPs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?

They aren't unnamed. They're the Football Team, with branding and everything, and the momentum seems to be making WFT the permanent name.

I thought Red Tails with some sweet P-51 styling would have been awesome, but WFT is actually pretty cool too.


I still think Washington Team for Football, WTF for short.
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That's not an ordinary helicopter. Looks like White House issued

Yeah I'm curious if any of the 5 on board were VIPs.


Probably.  That would also explain how they were apparently able to get a backup helicopter to the site apparently quickly to pick up whoever was on board.  I doubt they'd do that under normal circumstances.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That's not an ordinary helicopter. Looks like White House issued


Yes. most helos from the military are not shiny bright blue. This is an executive impress- style military vehicle.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?


Looks like it'll be ze "Vashington Choppahs" from now on.
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Biggest crowd of the season.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: RolfBlitzer: Are the Washington R******* still unnamed?

Looks like it'll be ze "Vashington Choppahs" from now on.


Wrong capital.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wonder why FedEx? Must have been going to or from the White house. Especially when there are 3 or 4 helicopter landing pads along that section of the river. McNair, JBAB, Park Service, and Glenwood all with in a few miles, max.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: "Hydraulic issue." That's what I tell my wife the problem is.


Fluid leakage?
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only a few pertinent details in this story had been different this would be relevant.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well ... anyways. Be in my bunk.
 
