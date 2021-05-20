 Skip to content
(Twisted Sifter)   "Pavement Surgeon" takes on potholes... with beautiful results   (twistedsifter.com) divider line
1320 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 2:40 PM



lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite is the crossword puzzle one.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Banksy, but doing the community an actual favor.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've gone "Catan" for the lulz.

twistedsifter.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Like Banksy, but doing the community an actual favor.


I have to agree. Kinda inspiring actually.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Like Banksy, but doing the community an actual favor.


Which in the US would end with a lawsuit from the union that employs the street pavers, an ADA complaint that it was too slippery when wet, and a city fine to cover the expense of ripping it out.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the world, suddenly seems better.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like to see him try that in good ol' 'murica. Probably get tazed, or worse. Oh wait, is he white? Probably be fine. Probably.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought the Pavement Surgeon was the guy who injected concrete butt implants into gullible instagrammers.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the pavement surgeon here looks like.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Pavement barber once. But he'd refuse to cut my hair.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pavement surgeon" should be what triage nurses say when a helmetless motorcycle rider is brought in.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While inspiring and beautiful, I wonder about the durability--any tile masters here."

I'm awaiting the "willie one".
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is beautiful.
Just, so beautiful.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: EnzoTheCoder: Like Banksy, but doing the community an actual favor.

Which in the US would end with a lawsuit from the union that employs the street pavers, an ADA complaint that it was too slippery when wet, and a city fine to cover the expense of ripping it out.


Man, I'm so glad I don't live in the Fox News fantasyland you live in.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
twistedsifter.comView Full Size


WIN!
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The real Slim Shady.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So gorgeous!  I love these.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Like Banksy, but doing the community an actual favor.


So, nothing like Banksy?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Flacking"?
 
Kinan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He must have taken a tracing of the hole and created it off-site.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Flacking"?


The official Scrabble dictionary lists it as a word that counts.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Interesting. Did he run out of o's for the crossword? I suspect that Pistols is spelled with an i in French? but Sex Pistols would always be spelled with an o.

Why yes, I am highly sought after for parties? Why would you ask?
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Interesting. Did he run out of o's for the crossword? I suspect that Pistols is spelled with an i in French? but Sex Pistols would always be spelled with an o.

Why yes, I am highly sought after for parties? Why would you ask?


May be the pistil to which the artist is referring-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mfsst10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Whack-a-Mole: Wrongo: Interesting. Did he run out of o's for the crossword? I suspect that Pistols is spelled with an i in French? but Sex Pistols would always be spelled with an o.

Why yes, I am highly sought after for parties? Why would you ask?

May be the pistil to which the artist is referring-
[Fark user image 250x221]


And wouldn't a gun be pistolet?
 
thy crotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MagSeven: I had a Pavement barber once. But he'd refuse to cut my hair.


Darlin' don't you go and cut your hair
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gives me an idea to fix a few spots on the road outside my house. I'm sure I'll get arrested for my attempt though. Or for crimes against art.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Like to see him try that in good ol' 'murica. Probably get tazed, or worse. Oh wait, is he white? Probably be fine. Probably.


JFC. Give it a fu*king goddamned break.
 
