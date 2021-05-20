 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   NOAA predicts 6th consecutive record year for hurricanes. OANN predicts 6th consecutive year of blaming natural weather patterns   (cnn.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, El Nio, Atlantic hurricane season runs, La Nia, El Nio conditions, first name, active season, forecast calls  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 6:22 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep.  I've had my generator ready to go since last year (3800W inverter).

Of course, I never thought I would use the farking thing for a goddamn *winter* storm power outage here in farking Houston.....which I did.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry, with Obama's third term in office there won't be any landfalling hurricanes - just like in his original 8-year regime.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember when Dump thought we could just nuke hurricanes to make them disappear? That was cute
Like a Hurricane (2016 Remaster)
Youtube LDyTcDqW7kU
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.