 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Maclean's)   Among the factors behind the numbers of Canadians willing to be vaccinated, fewer nutballs   (macleans.ca) divider line
15
    More: Cool, United States, Vaccination, Vaccine, Canada, United Kingdom, doses of COVID-19 vaccine, first doses, per cent of its population  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 2:17 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still have some though.  On the slightly more distant end of my wife's side of the family, she has a cousin who is an absolutely squirrel-shiat nutty anti-mask, anti-lockdown, rabidly anti-Trudeau, COVID-denying Trumper (yes, we have Trumpers in Canada -- somehow that makes them even worse).  And yes, his Facebook feed looks exactly like what you think it looks like.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I will have my first dose in 6 days, 2 hours, 13 minutes.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I will have my first dose in 6 days, 2 hours, 13 minutes.


Got mine a week ago today.  Next one isn't 'til September 2nd though.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Tr0mBoNe: I will have my first dose in 6 days, 2 hours, 13 minutes.

Got mine a week ago today.  Next one isn't 'til September 2nd though.


Pretty sure it has to be a lot sooner than that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be polite to spread the 'rona around while getting your Timmies fix, eh?
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does Canada have any extreme right wing media? Asking for 300 million friends.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Psychopusher: Tr0mBoNe: I will have my first dose in 6 days, 2 hours, 13 minutes.

Got mine a week ago today.  Next one isn't 'til September 2nd though.

Pretty sure it has to be a lot sooner than that.


Not here.  Due to supply levels everyone who gets their first shot is getting their second automatically scheduled for 4 months ahead.  We'll potentially get bumped up if supply levels improve, but for right now that's where we are.  I don't like it either and feel like the first could lose efficacy if we're waiting that long for the second, and there isn't really any clear guidance on that end of things, so we just have to ride it out and see what happens.

We're supposed to be getting a big shipment of Pfizer.  Not sure about Moderna, and the government's put AZ on hold while the whole clotting thing is investigated.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And more moose.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Psychopusher: Tr0mBoNe: I will have my first dose in 6 days, 2 hours, 13 minutes.

Got mine a week ago today.  Next one isn't 'til September 2nd though.

Pretty sure it has to be a lot sooner than that.


Many provinces are spacing vaccines out to as much as 4 months, because early in vaccination we weren't receiving nearly enough doses. The plan is to give out second doses faster if we have enough vaccine to.
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We still have plenty. I regularly talk to a colleague who is otherwise normal... Not nominally an antivaxxer, not a right wing extremist, just a normal person... but she's against the covid vaccines.

I have to say she does have a point. The long-term ramifications of the vaccines are unknown, because nobody's been taking them that long. Maybe it'll introduce greater birth defects or something. Nobody knows, it hasn't been given the proper time span of study.

On the other hand, I ain't having kids, so shoot me up.
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish that headline was true.  I talk to some and they are still talking about it being a mass experiment, all kinds of conspiracy nutjob garbage.

I have my first shot, but if they advance the timing of my second one, I am so going to be there.

Maybe Bill Gates will tell me in my head that it's coming soon.  I knew about the divorce before it was reported, so you never know....
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In raw numbers maybe, but per capita I'm sure there are just as many idiots there as there is here. I should know, I've been there. I've seen you people.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got my Moderna on Tuesday.  Sept 7 for 2nd shot.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fully vaccinated as of May 1st! Although now that I think about it I should probably say that to the random people in the grocery store *before* I run up and hug them.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: In raw numbers maybe, but per capita I'm sure there are just as many idiots there as there is here. I should know, I've been there. I've seen you people.


Yup, in proportion to population for sure.

And a lot of people that barely made it out of HS but seem to have MD's or math degrees in statistic.

\got my 1st jab
\\2nd of whatever in Aug
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.