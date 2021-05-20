 Skip to content
 
(Hot 96.9 Boston)   What's his Fark handle   (hot969boston.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fart man: Yeah, well, your wife was awfully loud last night...
Neighbor: [...]
Neighbor's Wife: don't try to change the subject--
Neighbor: I was traveling on business, last night...
Fart man:[...]umm, well, anyway...
Neighbor: what do you mean "loud?"
Fart man: I don't know, something about "daddy, sink my battleship--"
Neighbor: oh for farks sake Karen, I thought that ended years ago!
Neighbor's wife: oh, really--I know ALL about the "work trips" you and Carl take together!
Neighbor: [!...]
Fart man: um, I've gotta go. Thanks for, um, nothing.
[Death glares]

[Fin]
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not me! My burps, however, are a different story!
 
