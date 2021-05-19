 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Q: Why are so many people more afraid of dying from a shark attack or fiery plane crash than cancer or COVID? A: Because we're very, very stupid when it comes to understanding/calculating odds. See also, "lottery ticket buyers" and "crypto investors"   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Blood clots, Last month, shark attacks, J&J vaccine, past year, tiniest handful of people, fiery plane crashes  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 3:50 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know what the lottery odds are but I choose to waste a couple bucks a week on it. I don't booze anymore so .....
 
Gramma
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: I know what the lottery odds are but I choose to waste a couple bucks a week on it. I don't booze anymore so .....


The couple bucks is the cost of the daydream of what you'll do if you win.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gramma: psilocyberguy: I know what the lottery odds are but I choose to waste a couple bucks a week on it. I don't booze anymore so .....

The couple bucks is the cost of the daydream of what you'll do if you win.


Dogecoin to the moon.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People are poor judges of actual risk. You're much more likely to get killed by a dog or bees than a shark
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: I know what the lottery odds are but I choose to waste a couple bucks a week on it. I don't booze anymore so .....


Honestly? You have a better chance of winning if you send me the money and I'll tell you if you won.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gramma: The couple bucks is the cost of the daydream of what you'll do if you win.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: People are poor judges of actual risk. You're much more likely to get killed by a dog or bees than a shark


Or dogs with bees in their mouths, and when they bark, they shoot bees at you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.


mrs edmo fits that caterogry. She's had her shots, and is totally for masks and sensible precautions but is having a real hard time easing up as things improve. It's her general nature to imagine all kinds of bad scenarios coming up yet can't get in the habit of taking simple safety precautions.

I always say not to worry about odd things because life will throw something at us that will require actually worrying.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A ticket a week could pay off. Sure it may never most likely but there's always that one astronomical chance that could swing in your favor one day. Sure beats spending it on booze since the buzz from day dreaming about quitting the job and moving can last several days till the drawing unlike the alcohol you drink in one night. Quite helpful for getting through a crappy week thinking you may be a millionaire by the end of it via the worst possible odds.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vaccinated people wear masks to protect others you filthy farking nitwit trash troll.

There's a great deal we don't know about this disease other than it's killed at least a half million Americans and another half million in 'excess deaths.'   Ergo, the caution health officials had with mask wearing you farking dishonest sack of shiat.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.


I am vaccinated but I don't worry about non-vaccinated people not wearing masks because I am worried about myself.  I am worried about the risk to other non-vaccinated people, even if they are idiots, because I have empathy.
 
usafdave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.


50:1 eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: People are poor judges of actual risk. You're much more likely to get killed by a dog or bees than a shark


You're more likely to die falling out of bed than be killed by a shark
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I buy a ticket a week and I'll bet, by God, someday I'm gonna die from cancer.
 
lectos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.


I am not worried about my dying.  I am worried about people keeping this shiat going and increasing the chances of mutation. But do go on, doctor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Quite helpful for getting through a crappy week thinking you may be a millionaire by the end of it via the worst possible odds.


Or you could go on a multi state bank robbery spree.
You get super rich or locked up forever. Either way youre set for life.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.


Yes, we know that empathy and concern for other people are foreign concepts to you conservatives.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love to read about mortality and risk. So many, many ways to die that don't apply to me. Even if one of the biggies claim me, there's a chance I could die of something interesting and news-worthy, without much pain or embarassment.
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I think that also applies to people who are vaccinated but are worried that other people not wearing masks aren't vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, the risk of dying of COVID is literally on the order of million-to-one odds, instead of fifty-to-one odds if you're unvaccinated.


I'd rather not be around unvaxxed, period. Death is the least scary part of covid. I'd rather not tempt fate, carry an asymtomatic infection to spread to others, or be inconvenienced with feeling sick for literally no reason at all. That's not even getting into cardiovascular and organ damage in general.

If someone was waving a needle with exactly one HIV virion, would you stand within arm's length of them? It's only a little bit, and it probably won't result in an infection let alone kill you within five years, but are you foolhardy enough to take that risk? Same thing.

On the mask thing, if you are considerate enough to have worn the damned thing for a year and got the vaccine, chances are you are considerate enough to keep fighting covid and not publicly cast your lot in with those who don't wear masks and won't vaccinate. My judgement, prejudice, and shame-daggers triggering you isn't my problem, it's yours.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: iheartscotch: People are poor judges of actual risk. You're much more likely to get killed by a dog or bees than a shark

Or dogs with bees in their mouths, and when they bark, they shoot bees at you.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: People are poor judges of actual risk. You're much more likely to get killed by a dog or bees than a shark


Or a cow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've never been infected by COVID-19, because I minimized the risk of that happening.

But I've been in several emergency landings, through no fault of my own.

And aren't you more afraid of things you can't avoid than of things you can?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Covid would be right next to cancer for 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What about fiery car crashes? Those happen much more frequently.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh FFS. Sudden death is of course more terrifying to contemplate than a drawn out illness. You can settle accounts and say goodbyes, try for some resolution, and so on, dying of a terminal disease. Shark attack, plane crash, etc, is ending your life in nothing but surprised terror and possibly pain.

/Recently had cause for concern with test results so had some time to think about this.
 
Gramma
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: mrs edmo fits that caterogry. She's had her shots, and is totally for masks and sensible precautions but is having a real hard time easing up as things improve. It's her general nature to imagine all kinds of bad scenarios coming up yet can't get in the habit of taking simple safety precautions.


I'm having trouble with easing up as well.  I've been fully vaccinated for a month and I still find reasons to not go anywhere.  My latest excuse is that I've been cutting my own hair and I look like a bit of a freak so I should wait until it grows enough to actually have it styled.  I'm frustrated with myself over it but I'm not really sure how to relax.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.