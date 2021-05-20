 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave will try to squeeze in some Damned, XTC, and Ian Dury amidst Fundraiser 2: The Sequel. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #219. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
27
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?
:o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am going to be crowd-sourcing a station/show id. if you would like to participate, which would require you record yourself (audio, not video) reading a very short script, him me up at my e-mail.

yes, i did say script. sorry, this is a legal station id so it needs to be kind of specific. hopefully that's not too painful.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: 'Ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?
:o)


shenanigans and tomfoolery. but mostly shenanigans.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Greetings all!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: 'Ello 'ello 'ello.
Wot's all this then?
:o)

shenanigans and tomfoolery. but mostly shenanigans.


Jolly good.
Carry on
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
namaste, farkirs
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
jello, awesomesauce krewe
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hit me with your rhythm stick! Hit me! Hit me!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Hit me with your rhythm stick! Hit me! Hit me!


I wouldn't even if it were detachable
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: RolandTGunner: Hit me with your rhythm stick! Hit me! Hit me!

I wouldn't even if it were detachable


king missile unavailable for comment
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good to know a movie reviewer doesn't even know if they have subtitles on movies
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last day of fundraising?

Phineas and Ferb - Give Me Your Money Today
Youtube eYMdw4z1me8
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"what if I don't have gas"?
don't worry, you will after cinema food
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Last day of fundraising?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eYMdw4z1​me8]


well, last day for ME doing fundraising. it's all week.

in the past, we have carried it over for a couple days if we didn't hit our goal, but with the pandemic i think that won't happen.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh man this is hilarious.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
IMAX klaxon!

Drink!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And here I thought maybe there'd be new content for fundraising week.

More fool me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She said IMAX again!

OMG this could get messy
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
did she learn to speak at the Department of Superfluous and Unnecessary Redundancy Department?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:

My youngest son, Nigel, is named after an XTC song.

He's 25 and develops applications for Oculus in Seattle.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Fun Fact:

My youngest son, Nigel, is named after an XTC song.

He's 25 and develops applications for Oculus in Seattle.


Is he happy in his work?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: She said IMAX again!


DRINK!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No spoilers....

IMAX trifecta achieved


/hic
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Fun Fact:

My youngest son, Nigel, is named after an XTC song.

He's 25 and develops applications for Oculus in Seattle.


so you made plans for him did you
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're going to be listening to this same episode well after the pandemic is over and things are back to normal, aren't we?
 
