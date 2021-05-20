 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   Queen Elizabeth devastated since death in the family. No, not him   (vanityfair.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's also apparently "unimpressed" by her grandson Prince Harry's latest interview, in which he compared growing up in the royal family to "living in a zoo."happy birthday to youyou live in a zooyou look like a monkeyand you smell like one too
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they give it a royal burial or did one of the service staff drop-kick it into the Thames.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Did they give it a royal burial or did one of the service staff drop-kick it into the Thames.


That *IS* the royal burial.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She obviously sacrificed her puppy and drank its blood during one of her satanic rituals.

/study it out people
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, racist old biatch is sad.
Good!
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so a royal biatch died?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: so a royal biatch died?


No, it was one of her puppies.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one I'll mourn. Probably the only non-racist member of the family.

Probably.

Plus any living being that shiats on the floor of that castle is okay in my book.
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having to watch my own grandmother cry when she put her dog down, that picture almost made me cry... also cause the queen reminds me of my grandma and she only recently passed away.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was inbred to the point of deformity like a true royal.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British aristocracy has always valued the lives of its dogs and horses over the lives of people.   During the break-up of Yugoslavia, British 'peace' keepers were flying zoo animals out of the combat zone on British military planes but REFUSED to fly out wounded children.    In 1982 when the IRA bombed a British military parade in Hyde Park, killing 11 members of the British military and 7 army horses there was absolute outrage in London...outrage about the dead horses.

Just fark these people....fark them to hell.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And here I thought this would be an update from another thread that the QE did in fact capsize.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dammit, a 5-month Corgi Puppy died.

This day sucks ass, and not the good kind.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NOOOO! Not the corgi puppy!!!
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Aww, racist old biatch is sad.
Good!


It's good a stoner like you can pass judgement on someone she doesn't know anything about.
Have another bong hit and gaze in to your crystals.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

downstairs: UberDave: Did they give it a royal burial or did one of the service staff drop-kick it into the Thames.

That *IS* the royal burial.


So, same one as Philip.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starlost: [th.bing.com image 166x180]


Apparently, Hulu cares.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lots of angry commoners in this thread showing their lack of breeding.
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Lots of angry commoners in this thread showing their lack of breeding.


You're right.  I could never hope to measure up to such a fine example of manhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She's also apparently "unimpressed" by her grandson Prince Harry's latest interview, in which he compared growing up in the royal family to "living in a zoo."

Is he wrong? The Royals have cameras pointed at them whenever they do any-farking-thing. They also have some weird British dude providing a play-by-play commentary in case there are people who don't know what the fark they're looking at. Combine that with the fact that most of the things the Royal family does just aren't that interesting, and it sounds like a zoo to me. Seems to me that Harry's just a straight shooter. I guess harboring anger over your mother's death will do that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fissile: fsbilly: Lots of angry commoners in this thread showing their lack of breeding.

You're right.  I could never hope to measure up to such a fine example of manhood.

[Fark user image image 483x510]


You sound poor.
 
Fissile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache: She's also apparently "unimpressed" by her grandson Prince Harry's latest interview, in which he compared growing up in the royal family to "living in a zoo."

Is he wrong? The Royals have cameras pointed at them whenever they do any-farking-thing. They also have some weird British dude providing a play-by-play commentary in case there are people who don't know what the fark they're looking at. Combine that with the fact that most of the things the Royal family does just aren't that interesting, and it sounds like a zoo to me. Seems to me that Harry's just a straight shooter. I guess harboring anger over your mother's death murder will do that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Overly entitled whiner.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Aww, racist old biatch is sad.
Good!


I don't actually think that Elizabeth, or even Philip, despite his numerous faux pas, were truly racist. Born in a different time, perhaps, but I don't think either of them have held any malice or disrespect.

Charles, I'd believe it of.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Corgi blood stem cell transfusions is the only thing that has kept the queen alive all this time.
/s
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, let's bash Harry.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boberella: Having to watch my own grandmother cry when she put her dog down, that picture almost made me cry... also cause the queen reminds me of my grandma and she only recently passed away.


Actually Queen is still alive
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Queen's Diary | Dead Ringers | BBC Studios
Youtube RfZMiTVvnxU
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starsrift: Purple_Urkle: Aww, racist old biatch is sad.
Good!

I don't actually think that Elizabeth, or even Philip, despite his numerous faux pas, were truly racist. Born in a different time, perhaps, but I don't think either of them have held any malice or disrespect.

Charles, I'd believe it of.


If they werent racist they would have abolished the monarchy.
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: Boberella: Having to watch my own grandmother cry when she put her dog down, that picture almost made me cry... also cause the queen reminds me of my grandma and she only recently passed away.

Actually Queen is still alive


😐

/Grandma lived a good life 😊
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Plus any living being that shiats on the floor of that castle is okay in my book.


Oh, so you were a fan of Prince Philip?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: She's also apparently "unimpressed" by her grandson Prince Harry's latest interview, in which he compared growing up in the royal family to "living in a zoo."

Is he wrong? The Royals have cameras pointed at them whenever they do any-farking-thing. They also have some weird British dude providing a play-by-play commentary in case there are people who don't know what the fark they're looking at. Combine that with the fact that most of the things the Royal family does just aren't that interesting, and it sounds like a zoo to me. Seems to me that Harry's just a straight shooter. I guess harboring anger over your mother's death will do that.


It also bugs me that they were treating him like shiat before his first interview but were somehow shocked that he ran out of farks. If you have a relative who knows all of your dark secrets, you have to keep them happy and in the fold. You don't say racist shiat to their wife, publicly strip them of royal duties and appointments and then be like, "oh my goodness, he is being quite rude to me on the television box." This was a gigantic PR farkup.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

starsrift: Purple_Urkle: Aww, racist old biatch is sad.
Good!

I don't actually think that Elizabeth, or even Philip, despite his numerous faux pas, were truly racist. Born in a different time, perhaps, but I don't think either of them have held any malice or disrespect.

Charles, I'd believe it of.


Racism isn't the same as hatred, it doesn't require any malice or disrespect.  Racism is just the belief that people are fundamentally different and have particular characteristics specifically because of their race.  It doesn't even have to be negative, like the belief that Asians are good at math or something.

Think of it like -- well, like the old concept of nobility.  They fancied themselves anointed by God as rulers.  They didn't hate the common people, it's just that they knew they were better than them in so many ways because they were high born.  It's not their fault they're stupid and uncouth, they're just commoners.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: The British aristocracy has always valued the lives of its dogs and horses over the lives of people.   During the break-up of Yugoslavia, British 'peace' keepers were flying zoo animals out of the combat zone on British military planes but REFUSED to fly out wounded children.    In 1982 when the IRA bombed a British military parade in Hyde Park, killing 11 members of the British military and 7 army horses there was absolute outrage in London...outrage about the dead horses.

Just fark these people....fark them to hell.


If you're referring to Operation Irma then then you have it arse about face. The UK initially only evacuated children. The zoo comment from UNCHR was about that. When adults were then included there were accusations of wounded combatants bribing their way on to flights.

For the Hyde Park bombing, your thinking of Sefton, the horse that survived despite serious wounds. Sefton become something of a celebrity. Nobody was thinking more about the horses than the people who died. The photo that sticks in the memory is of the dead horses that had been left behind after the dead people had been removed.

Philip served on a RN cruiser in WW2, Andrew (yeah, the pedo) flew cas evac and Exocet decoy in the Falklands, Harry was happy being an infantry platoon commander until the press blabbed and William flew search and rescue in the RAF. Not particularly selfish.
 
Snargi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Way to go, Chuck. Give your ancient, grieving mom a puppy with a congenital defect that kills it. You really are tired of waiting for that crown.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Fissile: The British aristocracy has always valued the lives of its dogs and horses over the lives of people.   During the break-up of Yugoslavia, British 'peace' keepers were flying zoo animals out of the combat zone on British military planes but REFUSED to fly out wounded children.    In 1982 when the IRA bombed a British military parade in Hyde Park, killing 11 members of the British military and 7 army horses there was absolute outrage in London...outrage about the dead horses.

Just fark these people....fark them to hell.

If you're referring to Operation Irma then then you have it arse about face. The UK initially only evacuated children. The zoo comment from UNCHR was about that. When adults were then included there were accusations of wounded combatants bribing their way on to flights.

For the Hyde Park bombing, your thinking of Sefton, the horse that survived despite serious wounds. Sefton become something of a celebrity. Nobody was thinking more about the horses than the people who died. The photo that sticks in the memory is of the dead horses that had been left behind after the dead people had been removed.

Philip served on a RN cruiser in WW2, Andrew (yeah, the pedo) flew cas evac and Exocet decoy in the Falklands, Harry was happy being an infantry platoon commander until the press blabbed and William flew search and rescue in the RAF. Not particularly selfish.


Correction. Philip was rescued on a cruiser, served on various ships.
 
