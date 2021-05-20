 Skip to content
 
"Alcohol was a factor"   (cbc.ca)
845 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2021 at 10:41 PM



Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sad? Only in that Fark doesn't have a Darwin tag. I live on a lake and I'd lump them in with jet skis -- if you're using the product as intended, you're using it recklessly. Or, in these cases, wreckfully.
 
slantsix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that wrecked his snowmobile and died. Farmers get pissed off at riders cutting across their properties and sometimes put up wire between a couple of trees, at shoulder height. About one person a year gets decapitated around here because of this.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

slantsix: I knew a guy that wrecked his snowmobile and died. Farmers get pissed off at riders cutting across their properties and sometimes put up wire between a couple of trees, at shoulder height. About one person a year gets decapitated around here because of this.


Uh, that's murder.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The guy profiled in the article was operating on the ice of a tidal river, so apparently he wanted to die.
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sometimes moose or bison was a factor too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
USA USA! We're leading the world in those number and only needed one year to beat that number!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Source
 
