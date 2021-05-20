 Skip to content
(Axios)   The United States is winning the war on COVID and... god damn it Mississippi   (axios.com) divider line
53
    More: News, Public health, Vaccination, past week, Virus, Time, Life, The Colbert Report, India's health ministry  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a guy at my project... I overheard him arguing with coworkers outside my office about the vaccine. He's from Mississippi, and he told them "I ain't never needed a vaccine before, I don't need this one either." He's also the same guy I often see with the mask around his chin when he thinks no one is looking. Masks are required per company and district policy and they will throw you off the job if you're caught.

Dumbass mfer. I guess the rest of us will protect him regardless.
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This map also shows why California beats Texas. The virus doesn't give a damn about your freedumbs.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: /pretty sure we know the answer


what's the answer?
 
deanis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer


Because the cases there are so few that its basically non existent?

/farkin dork
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer


They were also going up, but not nearly as much.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We are not winning the war. Not even close.   We have all Summer with many wide-open states in which half the populace refuse to get vaccinated.    Check back in a couple months and see how much winning there is.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mississippi: when it comes to rankings, we always get a perfect 50th out of 50.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crooked letters did this!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: This map also shows why California beats Texas. The virus doesn't give a damn about your freedumbs.


Or maybe it just fluctuates over time. Here was from last week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's almost no occasion where the words "God damn it Mississippi" are not somehow appropriate.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer


Because the Republicans who had a tantrum about masks the other day would look like selfish morons?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MS and DC don't seem like they are doing all that poorly
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer


DC hit two peaks, early December and mid January.   They are currently at the lowest rate of new cases since they began tracking last Spring.   So wtf are you on about?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Its almost like vaccines work.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Headso: gar1013: /pretty sure we know the answer

what's the answer?


From that one? Generic Roblox noises.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Mississippi is the most conservative state in the U.S., with 50% of the population being conservative. 29% of Mississippi residents are moderate, and 12% are liberal, the smallest percentage of every state. With a gap of 38 points, Mississippi is considered to be "highly conservative." In the 2016 election, 57.9% of Mississippi voters voted Republican, which came as no surprise considering that Mississippi has not voted Democratic since 1976. Unsurprisingly, Mississippi has a high concentration of church-goers, which is significant as conservative politics are tied with traditions in the Bible."

https://worldpopulationreview.com/en/​s​tate-rankings/most-conservative-states​
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: We are not winning the war. Not even close.   We have all Summer with many wide-open states in which half the populace refuse to get vaccinated.    Check back in a couple months and see how much winning there is.


Meh, by the time it gets ''bad'' again, next thanksgiving/christmas, the only ones not vaccinated and catching it and ending up in the ER will be those damn antivaxxers. So fark em.

Frankly, they should be denied care so they can fark off home with their freedumbz and leave the world a better place.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Ohio will be in that increasing category in 2-3 weeks... Ohio is fully opening June 2, no masks required in schools or anywhere.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mississippi!  The only state Alabama can look down on.

Mississippi! Dragging down the national average since 1817

Mississippi! Cuz cuz'ns need lov'n 2.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: There's almost no occasion where the words "God damn it Mississippi" are not somehow appropriate.


But also "thank god for Mississippi".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We could be done with this if everyone eligible took the vaccine. Let's be polite here and call the holdouts "vaccine hesitant" rather than slinging derogatory terms around, yes? However much $ is spent on giving people vaccine booster shots in 6 months is how much vaccine hesitancy is going to cost us in addition to what has already been spent. We wouldn't be facing the need for 'rona vaccine boosters if people would get vaccinated now and reduce community transmission rates to the point that this thing is considered contained.
 
gar1013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer

DC hit two peaks, early December and mid January.   They are currently at the lowest rate of new cases since they began tracking last Spring.   So wtf are you on about?


RTFA, STFU, and GFY.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer


DC did have a small bump MS had a much larger bump.
Either way, DC has had 68,911 cases per Million Population through the entire pandemic, while having 2 million test per million population.
Mississippi has had 106,234 cased per Million population with less than a million test per million population.
Current weeks case load in MS for the week is about 5.5 per 10,000 where DC is 4.5 per 10,000.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: We are not winning the war. Not even close.   We have all Summer with many wide-open states in which half the populace refuse to get vaccinated.    Check back in a couple months and see how much winning there is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: "Mississippi is the most conservative state in the U.S., with 50% of the population being conservative. 29% of Mississippi residents are moderate, and 12% are liberal, the smallest percentage of every state. With a gap of 38 points, Mississippi is considered to be "highly conservative." In the 2016 election, 57.9% of Mississippi voters voted Republican, which came as no surprise considering that Mississippi has not voted Democratic since 1976. Unsurprisingly, Mississippi has a high concentration of church-goers, which is significant as conservative politics are tied with traditions in the Bible."

https://worldpopulationreview.com/en/s​tate-rankings/most-conservative-states​


That's not the only factor, somehow. South Dakota is very very red and our vaccine rates are very good.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think the map might actually be wrong and the increase is actually in Alabama (next door to Mississippi), not Mississippi, and is probably due to a reporting glitch, if you go by the text of the article:

Alabama showed an increase in new cases, although the state had some unusual reporting glitches this week.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: "vaccine hesitant"


Doesn't even begin to describe the crazy conspiracies and insanity going around about it.
 
LL316
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Stud Gerbil: We are not winning the war. Not even close.   We have all Summer with many wide-open states in which half the populace refuse to get vaccinated.    Check back in a couple months and see how much winning there is.

Meh, by the time it gets ''bad'' again, next thanksgiving/christmas, the only ones not vaccinated and catching it and ending up in the ER will be those damn antivaxxers. So fark em.

Frankly, they should be denied care so they can fark off home with their freedumbz and leave the world a better place.


Those antivaxxers are why we're likely to have to get a vaccine every year going forward.  Because of all the new strands they're allowing to form.  So, no.  It's not just a "meh, fark em" situation.  They are and will continue to put lives at risk.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I did my part. 2nd Moderna shot yesterday. Woke up this morning feeling like I had been digging ditches in my sleep. Guess I'll have to take the day off, get high, and sit on the couch. The sacrifices I make...
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Headso: gar1013: /pretty sure we know the answer

what's the answer?

From that one? Generic Roblox noises.


oof
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Stud Gerbil: We are not winning the war. Not even close.   We have all Summer with many wide-open states in which half the populace refuse to get vaccinated.    Check back in a couple months and see how much winning there is.

Meh, by the time it gets ''bad'' again, next thanksgiving/christmas, the only ones not vaccinated and catching it and ending up in the ER will be those damn antivaxxers. So fark em.

Frankly, they should be denied care so they can fark off home with their freedumbz and leave the world a better place.


If only that was true... Even vaccinated there is still a 5% chance of a breakthrough, and everyone under the age of 18 is not vaccinated yet, and while the mortality rate drops dramatically for minors, the percentage for post-covid complications is still just as much as adults.

If it was just anti-vaxxers and maskers that faced the consequences then I would be 100% down with letting them wallow in their own shiat, but their actions are hurting others as well.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: There's almost no occasion where the words "God damn it Mississippi" are not somehow appropriate.


The expression is Mississippi Goddam
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer


DC has gone up 12% vs. MS 26%. Mississippi has had 316,167 cases, vs. DC's 48,634. Mississippi has had 9.3% of total cases in the US. DC has had 1.4%. I'd say that's a pretty good reason.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Republicans. The only reasons to not get vaccinated and not wear a mask is because you want to flex your freedoms. The only reason you want to flex your freedom is because Trump declared it necessary for you to do so, despite both science showing otherwise (regardless of how you want to skew statistics or messaging) and the common sense factor of "even if the science and data are wrong, it doesn't hurt to err on the side of caution when it comes to a virus of this virility." The only reason to do anything because Trump declared it so, is because you are loyal to party over country. The only reason you would be loyal to party over country is because you're a bunch of farking communists. Get the fark off my lawn, you commie biatches.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Stud Gerbil: gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

/pretty sure we know the answer

DC hit two peaks, early December and mid January.   They are currently at the lowest rate of new cases since they began tracking last Spring.   So wtf are you on about?

RTFA, STFU, and GFY.


BBC, NIST, SNAFU

/are we doing random acronyms?
 
Frederick45
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The "South" degenerate from the git-go!
 
kabloink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Why didn't y'all call out DC?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Different article and story, but this paragraph seemed tosum up the idiocy. Emphasis mine.

In the Deep South, meanwhile, one of the largest clinics in Alabama shut down Wednesday and others will follow in the coming weeks because demand for the shot has plunged.
"They didn't have long enough to test it," said James Martin, 68, explaining why he has no plans to get the vaccine as he stopped for cigarettes at a convenience store in Clanton, Alabama. "They don't know what the long-term effect is. That's what makes me skeptical."
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All I know is that I'll be getting vaccinated a second in 8 months to 10 months.
/got moderna
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
a second time*
 
sonnyboy11 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did we ever figure out the answer we were all supposed to know for DC not being called out?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I did my part. 2nd Moderna shot yesterday. Woke up this morning feeling like I had been digging ditches in my sleep. Guess I'll have to take the day off, get high, and sit on the couch. The sacrifices I make...


You are doing it to protect your country and your fellow man. You should blaze-up with the good stuff as a reward.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was watching a cooking show last weekend and they were interviewing a chef from Mississippi about his restaurant and what he was doing in the community.

He said something along the lines of "Mississippi isn't known to be number one in much.  Not anything good, anyway."
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sonnyboy11: Did we ever figure out the answer we were all supposed to know for DC not being called out?


No humiliation without representation
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"They didn't have long enough to test it," said James Martin, 68,

Biatch the vaccine was made literally 1 week after decoding the virus DNA. Theyve tested it for more than a year. More than a billion worldwide have taken it. No major side effects.

Antivaxxers should be treated like children. Who farking cares what their opinion is? Shove a vaccine in their arm and if they get mad about it, so be it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Different article and story, but this paragraph seemed tosum up the idiocy. Emphasis mine.

In the Deep South, meanwhile, one of the largest clinics in Alabama shut down Wednesday and others will follow in the coming weeks because demand for the shot has plunged.
"They didn't have long enough to test it," said James Martin, 68, explaining why he has no plans to get the vaccine as he stopped for cigarettes at a convenience store in Clanton, Alabama. "They don't know what the long-term effect is. That's what makes me skeptical."


In his defense, we have a pretty good idea of the long-term effects of smoking cigarettes.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I think the map might actually be wrong and the increase is actually in Alabama (next door to Mississippi), not Mississippi, and is probably due to a reporting glitch, if you go by the text of the article:

Alabama showed an increase in new cases, although the state had some unusual reporting glitches this week.


hol up

You're saying that the "unusual reporting glitches" are reporting your data to the wrong state?

That seems... unlikely.
 
Carthax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Crooked letters did this!


Maybe humpback letters, too, darn them!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: There's almost no occasion where the words "God damn it Mississippi" are not somehow appropriate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
