(9 News)   Colorado pays unemployment to unemployed then pays unemployment to them when they are no longer unemployed as long as they stay employed. Otherwise, it's back to them being paid unemployment when unemployed until employed again   (9news.com) divider line
    Unemployment  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's good news except that taxpayers are subsidizing companies who refuse to pay decent wages.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: That's good news except that taxpayers are subsidizing companies who refuse to pay decent wages.


And causing flow chart designers to submit Fark headlines
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One step closer to UBI, good.
 
detonator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Oregon, you can collect for being under employed. This law would disqualify you for having a job but not getting enough hours.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This sounds like a minimum basic wage.  Something I am all in favor of.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just pay a Universal Basic Income. Sheesh.

One day, we'll all realize that holding the sword of Damocles over people isn't what incentivized people to work.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, just figuring out what that means is a full-time job.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Show me an economically sustainable and feasible Universal Basic Income system and I'll spin on a dime on this one folks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This sounds like a minimum basic wage.  Something I am all in favor of.


But thats socialism.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

detonator: In Oregon, you can collect for being under employed. This law would disqualify you for having a job but not getting enough hours.


Nebraska does that too. The union shops seem to be the only ones who really use underemployment though, since their regular pay rate will actually get them a decent benefit. For low-wage workers it's pretty much a waste of time.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: durbnpoisn: This sounds like a minimum basic wage.  Something I am all in favor of.

But thats socialism.


I can't believe how we've staved off making basic improvements to society for decades because a bunch of boomers are just like "that's not my preferred socioeconomic ideology!"
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they can be employed and invest their continued unemployment compensation into dogecoin.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, just figuring out what that means is a full-time job.


You have two sides, one out in the field and one in.
Each man that's in the side that's in the field goes out and when he's out comes in and the next man goes in until he's out.
When a man goes out to go in, the men who are out try to get him out, and when he is out he goes in and the next man in goes out and goes in.
When they are all out, the side that's out comes in and the side that's been in goes out and tries to get those coming in out.
Sometimes there are men still in and not out.
There are men called umpires who stay out all the time, and they decide when the men who are in are out.
Depending on the weather and the light, the umpires can also send everybody in, no matter whether they're in or out.
When both sides have been in and all the men are out (including those who are not out), that's the end of the game.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

monsatano: detonator: In Oregon, you can collect for being under employed. This law would disqualify you for having a job but not getting enough hours.

Nebraska does that too. The union shops seem to be the only ones who really use underemployment though, since their regular pay rate will actually get them a decent benefit. For low-wage workers it's pretty much a waste of time.


*pre-Fed UI boost - I would assume more people are using it after that
 
detonator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

monsatano: detonator: In Oregon, you can collect for being under employed. This law would disqualify you for having a job but not getting enough hours.

Nebraska does that too. The union shops seem to be the only ones who really use underemployment though, since their regular pay rate will actually get them a decent benefit. For low-wage workers it's pretty much a waste of time.


Yep. I'm union represented and having that exact experience. And I've been working half time the entire pandemic. It's worked out great for me.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: That's good news except that taxpayers are subsidizing companies who refuse to pay decent wages.


I agree, but am willing to pay to help the people because we all know the corps won't do it and nobody will make them.

/Colorado taxpayer
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, kind of turns out now that automation exists we don't *actually* all need a "job"

People have a hard time wrapping their brains around a society where not everyone has to *work* in order for society to function, the idea of technology producing a surplus to the point where there literally aren't enough jobs for everyone, but there are enough resources is just beyond their grasp.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, UBI.

What a concept.
 
Chabash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

detonator: In Oregon, you can collect for being under employed. This law would disqualify you for having a job but not getting enough hours.


That's what work share for! Except in Oregon it's really just a 0% interest loan packed against the employer's account. There's a bill awaiting the governor's signature in Oregon that will allow people to earn $300 over their weekly benefit amount and still claim benefits while working less than 40 hours a week.
 
